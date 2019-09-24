Andy Murray wins first ATP Tour singles match since hip resurfacing operation

Andy Murray beat Tennys Sandgren 6-3 6-7 (6) 6-1 - AFP

Andy Murray hailed “one of the toughest wins that I’ve had” after scoring the first singles victory ever recorded on the ATP tour by a man with a metal hip. In his post-match analysis, Murray also revealed that the last nine months of rehab have been so challenging that, at times, he considered jacking the whole thing in.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

British sports lovers should be glad that he didn’t. Week by week, Murray has been inching closer to a competitive level of tennis ever since he underwent his “resurfacing” operation on Jan 28. But yesterday’s 6-3, 6-7, 6-1 win over Tennys Sandgren was the moment when it came together in earnest, and we saw flashes of the player who contended with the elite group of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic for so many years.

Admittedly, the opposition was not as stiff on this occasion. Sandgren is the world No. 69 – an honest but unspectacular opponent. Oddly, Murray was facing him for the second time in successive matches on the ATP tour, having suffered a frustrating 7-6, 7-5 defeat in the first round of Winston-Salem on August 20.

There were many contrasts between that match in Winston-Salem and yesterday’s win, which was more dominant than the score might suggest. This time, the best thing about Murray’s game was his serve, which was accurate and speedy, racking up 13 aces. Sandgren never brought up a break point, and only managed to steal the second set on a tie-break after courageously saving a match point on his own serve.

Story continues

Murray could have been demoralised by that narrow miss, but instead he found his best tennis of the match, reeling off the first four games of the deciding set. Not that it was plain sailing, for the last of those games lasted 18 minutes. We saw some vintage strokeplay, never more so than when Murray sprinted forward from behind the baseline to pick up a Sandgren drop-volley and redirect the ball for a delicate winner. Here was the pace, power and control that once made him a world-beater.

Murray is in action at the Zhuhai Championships Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Over the five weeks that separated his two meetings with Sandgren, Murray had picked up a couple of victories at the Rafa Nadal Open – a second-tier Challenger event in Mallorca – but this was a far more significant moment. “It's one of the toughest wins that I've had,” he said after his 2hr 41min victory, “in terms of everything that's gone into getting back to this point.

“You don't necessarily appreciate like what it's like to be healthy. At the beginning of your career, it's something that you take for granted and it's quite easy. Whereas, these last few years haven't been and obviously after the operation in January it's been difficult and I was undecided at times about whether I wanted to keep going or not.”

Now ranked at No 413, Murray doesn’t receive byes into the second round of tournaments any more – and nor does he want to. He has entered three events in China in successive weeks, and his goal is simply to squeeze as much matchplay out of the trip as possible. His next appointment will come tomorrow against one of the most fleet-footed young players on the tour, Australian 20-year-old Alex de Minaur, who is ranked No. 31.

“If I got nine matches in the three weeks I was here I would think that would be a really, really good trip,” said Murray. “Which might seem like low expectations but I'm respecting the recovery process that still going through.

“Tonight was a really good match to get through, but I'll see how I recover tomorrow. Because that's the longest match that I played since I have come back. And I'm happy I'm not playing tomorrow because I was pretty tired at the end.”