Andy Murray goes down fighting in latest five-set marathon to Stefanos Tsitsipas - latest reaction

Andy Murray dug deep but was unable to overcome world No.5 Tsitsipas - Eddie Mulholland For The Telegraph

Stefanos Tsitsipas fought off Andy Murray to silence a partisan Centre Court crowd with a superb 7-6(3), 6-7(2), 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-4 victory in a gripping Wimbledon second-round match on Friday.

The 24-year-old Greek trailed by two sets to one after twice Wimbledon champion Murray edged ahead in three tight sets on Thursday night before Wimbledon’s curfew halted play mid-battle.

As the match resumed in sparkling sunshine on Friday fifth seed Tsitsipas showed incredible composure to edge a tense fourth set on a tiebreak after both players had been rock solid on serve.

The 36-year-old Murray, who had hip-resurfacing surgery in 2019, finally began to look weary in the fifth and Tsitsipas broke Murray’s serve for the first time in the match.

Tsitsipas forged ahead and despite squandering a couple of match points at 5-4 he made sure at the third time of asking with a booming ace.

06:41 PM BST

Tim Henman on the BBC - 'Maybe it was fatigue?'

In this second half of the match, Murray’s first-serve percentage wasn’t as good. Maybe that was fatigue in the legs. He wasn’t getting up to the ball quite as much and he wasn’t as aggressive from the baseline.

06:36 PM BST

Tsitsipas speaks to the BBC - 'He made me run everywhere'

On Andy Murray...

“It’s never easy against Andy, I know. Everyone loves him here. It was a very difficult game and I’m impressed how well he holds up after his hip surgeries and his level today. I wish him the best in the future. “It was nerve-racking. It was an obstacle and it’s extra difficult when you’ve grown up watching him play on this court. “I had goosebumps when he won his first Wimbledon title and his courageous run in 2012. “I looked up to him, Roger (Federer) Novak (Djokovic) and Rafa (Nadal) so these four guys shaped the game and they are reason I am the player I am today.”

On having to regroup after the overnight break...

“It did not help me that much, You are dealing with a lot of things. “You are dealing with Andy Murray at the other side of the net, a set down and now was the most challenging part today. “He can return a lot of balls and make it a marathon and I had to work extra hard. “My legs are sore, and he made he run left and run, up and down for how many hours.”

06:31 PM BST

Uche Amako at Wimbledon

Telegraph Sport analysis

A lack of power against a high-powered opponent proves Murray’s undoing. He had just one break point in the entire match as he struggled to get into Stefanos Tsitsipas’ service games. Fifty-four winners for Murray compared to 90 for Tsitsipas is another damning stat from the match.

06:25 PM BST

The winning moment for Tsitsipas

A Centre Court debut to savour 🙌@steftsitsipas comes from two sets down to beat Andy Murray 7-6(3), 6-7(2), 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-4#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/FNfG3cocQC — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 7, 2023

06:19 PM BST

TSITSIPAS WINS 7-6, 6-7, 4-6, 7-6, 6-4!

Can Murray summon up another surge of effort and energy and break Tsitsipas for only the second time?

At 30-0 down it doesn’t look good - nor does the tired backhand into the net that gifted the Greek the second point. But Murray shows guts and determination to get to 30-15. However, a wayward backhand gives Tsitsipas two match points and....

Murray saves the first - a volley at the net following a dominant rally for the Briton. Can he save the second?

YES. HE. CAN!

He’s still alive thanks to a long Tsitsipas forehand...

It’s deuce. A forehand smash from the Greek earns him a third match point. How many more lives does Murray have? ‘None’, is the answer and Murray’s Championship is over. He fought so well but Tsitsipas was too good today, he’s not world No.5 for nothing.

Let’s hope that’s not the last time we see Andy Murray on Centre Court.

06:11 PM BST

Murray 6-7, 7-6, 6-4, 6-7, 4-5 Tsitsipas* (denotes next server)

Tsitsipas is looking the fresher man and it’s showing in the scoreline. A fine forehand earns him a 0-15 advantage and Murray is under pressure.

The home hero gets it to 30-15, thanks to a big first serve, before another fine first serve (he’s really digging deep here) earns him a service point. One he duly converts with a backhand smash at the net.

Murray has made the world No.5 serve out the match...or can he break him for a second time?

06:08 PM BST

Murray* 6-7, 7-6, 6-4, 6-7, 3-5 Tsitsipas (denotes next server)

Murray isn’t happy, he’s raging at himself/his box/the world (delete as you deem fit - your guess is as good as mine...). Tsitsipas is moving so well and having been 0-15 down in this match races to a 40-15 lead. A forehand on the run winner finishes the matter and Murray is now serving to stay in the Championship...

06:05 PM BST

Uche Amako with a stat Murray fans won't wan to see...

Tsitsipas is 8/8 on points won when he gets his first serve in play. Murray isn’t able to apply enough pressure on the Greek’s serve and he is running out of time as he trails 4-3 in the final set.

It’s time for another Tsitsipas service game...

06:04 PM BST

Murray 6-7, 7-6, 6-4, 6-7, 3-4 Tsitsipas* (denotes next server)

More pressure on serve for Murray, he’s 15-30 down, possibly there’s a bit of fatigue for the man with a metal hip?

Thanks to some great groundstrokes - he moves Tsitsipas around the court - and a forehand winner the Briton gets parity at 30-30. What next? Well, an error from the Greek and Murray has service point. A big first serve ensures the hold and Murray is still fighting - who would have expected anything less?

05:58 PM BST

Murray* 6-7, 7-6, 6-4, 6-7, 2-4 Tsitsipas (denotes next server)

Murray needs to be aggressive to turn this around - that’s what he was in the third set and he needs more of the same now.

This game starts well as Murray gets Tsitsipas on the backfoot at 0-15. But the world No.5 hits back taking the next three points in the bink of an eye, the last of which is an ace. The game is wrapped up with a wayward Murray backhand and there’s a mountain to climb for Murray.

05:54 PM BST

Murray 6-7, 7-6, 6-4, 6-7, 2-3 Tsitsipas* (denotes next server)

Much better service game form the home hero he produces an ace to get to 30-0 before a long forehand from Tsitsipas makes the score 40-0. Murray holds to love and that was needed, as much for the confidence as for the scoreboard...

05:51 PM BST

Murray* 6-7, 7-6, 6-4, 6-7. 1-3 Tsitsipas (denotes next server)

There’s more than a hint of hope for Murray (and pressure for Tsitsipas) at 30-30 but the World No.5 dishes up a huge first serve to earn a service point. And he goes one better with an ace next up - that’s a bit of a statement - ‘pressure? What pressure?’.

05:48 PM BST

From Uche Amako at Centre Court

Wimbledon officials must have been rueing Tsitsipas taking that fourth set tiebreak. It probably means it will be another battle to beat the 11pm curfew with two matches still to come on Centre Court.

05:46 PM BST

Murray 6-7, 7-6, 6-4, 6-7. 1-2 Tsitsipas* (denotes next server)

Murray is under huge pressure at 0-30 down, the second point of which saw a great lobbed volley from Tsitsipas. Can Murray fight back in this ‘big’ game?

It doesn’t look great when his second double fault of the match gifts the world No.5 three break points (remember there’s only been one break the entire match...). Murray saves the first - a long backhand from Tsitsipas - and then the second (an edgy rally that ends with Murray attacking the net forcing the error from his opponent.

Can he save the third break point? Alas, sorry to be the bearer of bad news (unless you’re Greek...) he cannot and Tsitsipas has the break and that, again apologies, does have the feel of a decisive moment...

05:39 PM BST

Murray* 6-7, 7-6, 6-4, 6-7. 1-1 Tsitsipas (denotes next server)

Anything Murray can do Tsitsipas can also do - the Greek great holds without much fuss to 15. The highlight of the game, however, a sweet lobbed winner from the Centre Court favourite.

05:36 PM BST

Murray 6-7, 7-6, 6-4, 6-7. 1-0 Tsitsipas* (denotes next server)

Is the momentum now decisively with Tsitsipas? That was another tight set - there’s only been one break in the match so far - and this will be another case of first man to blink will likely lose...

Strap in and get ready for another Murray five-set thriller.

It’s the Scot t serve first in the decider and he starts as he, and his many fans, will have hoped, confidently holding to love.

05:32 PM BST

Tsitsipas takes the fourth set 7-6 (3)

Tsitsipas finds the big first serve and has three set points. He only needs one and, as feared, this goes into a fifth set.

05:29 PM BST

Fourth set tiebreak...

The world No.5 holds his serves and takes a 3-2 lead. Big serves for Murray coming up...

The first is an ace down the line, the second sees a mammoth rally - the longest of the match - that ends with a forehand smash from Tsitsipas. It’s now 4-3 to the Greek and the advantage is definitely with him.

05:25 PM BST

Fourth set tiebreak...

Murray goes to a 2-1 lead thanks, in part, to poor shot selection from Tsitsipas at exactly the same time, 5.24, that Murray won his first title and Britain’s first men’s title for 77 years, 10 years ago...

05:22 PM BST

Murray 6-7, 7-6, 6-4, 6-6 Tsitsipas* (denotes next server)

Two great winners back-to-back, one a backhand down the line, the other a forehand down the line are both delicious to watch and also get Murray to 30-0 lead. That soon becomes 40-0 and in another blink of an eye the two-time champion holds to love.

As suspected IT’S TIEBREAK TIME!

05:19 PM BST

Simon Briggs at Centre Court

Telegraph Sport analysis

The line-calling has been very flaky on Centre, where Murray should apparently have challenged an “out” call on a backhand return at 4-4. Had he done so, he would probably have had 15-40 and two break points.

05:18 PM BST

Murray* 6-7, 7-6, 6-4, 5-6 Tsitsipas (denotes next server)

Well, Tsitsipas most definitely hasn’t blinked - this is a more-than-confident hold to 15, a game that ends with a swatting forehand winner - tasty...

05:15 PM BST

Murray 6-7, 7-6, 6-4, 5-5 Tsitsipas* (denotes next server)

First shot of this game is not the way you want to start when serving to stay in the set - a poor first serve and even worse drop shot from Murray. He makes somewhat of amends to get to 15-15 and goes even better the next point, a delicate half-volley on the run. 30-15 soon becomes 40-15 and after the dodgy start Murray holds to 15.

Neither has blinked yet...will one of them do so at 5-5?

05:11 PM BST

Uche Amako at Centre Court

Marvel star Tom Hiddleston has just arrived onto Centre Court and is sitting two rows behind me. He’s a big tennis fan from my memory and even watched Jo Konta at the US Open a few years ago

05:10 PM BST

Murray* 6-7, 7-6, 6-4, 4-5 Tsitsipas (denotes next server)

The world No.5 is under pressure at 15-30, Murray is starting to put his serve under pressure. But a line call goes against Murray and he’s not happy but doesn’t challenge - not sure why as the ball was in. He keeps his composure to get to deuce but Tsitsipas holds. Good signs for the home hero, though...

05:05 PM BST

Murray* 6-7, 7-6, 6-4, 4-4 Tsitsipas (denotes next server)

Murray is quick on anything that is short - he races into the net and plays a confident crosscourt winner to get to 30-0. He again attacks the net, having moved Tsitsipas around the court, to play a cute drop volley at the net to hold to love.

Who blinks first?

05:02 PM BST

Murray* 6-7, 7-6, 6-4, 3-4 Tsitsipas (denotes next server)

Another good hold for the world No.5 - anyone get the feeling this is going to go to a tie-break?

04:58 PM BST

Murray 6-7, 7-6, 6-4, 3-3 Tsitsipas* (denotes next server)

A good hold for Murray to 15. That was positive from the home hero who continues to move well.

04:53 PM BST

Murray* 6-7, 7-6, 6-4, 2-3 Tsitsipas (denotes next server)

The world No.5 has starting confidently, he’s moving well and attacking the net whenever he can. But as I type that a wayward backhand allows Murray to get to deuce - that’s the key for the Briton, if he can neutralise the serves and attack the backhand then he will be in business. The deuce holds no fears for Tsitsipas who wins the next two points to hold serve.

Stefanos Tsitsipas has started well - Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

04:48 PM BST

Murray 6-7, 7-6, 6-4, 2-2 Tsitsipas* (denotes next server)

Good stuff from Murray he’s attacking the Tsitsipas backhand and it’s working well as he attacks the net. It gets to 30-30 but then another attack to the net gives the home hero service point. It’s the Greek’s turn to attack the net, however, and it gets to deuce.

Tsitsipas’ ground strokes are working well and a fine crosscourt backhand saves a game point. But Murray holds his nerve and his serve as a result.

Murray is moving well dispelling any doubts about his fitness after that fall last night.

04:39 PM BST

Murray* 6-7, 7-6, 6-4, 1-2 Tsitsipas (denotes next server)

Murray has already got the crowd going with a good forehand and a drive volley to get to 15-all. But Tsitipas rallies well and again holds to 15.

04:36 PM BST

Murray 6-7, 7-6, 6-4, 1-1 Tsitsipas* (denotes next server)

Murray has to reply to that confident early hold by the Tsitsipas, and he does that with aplomb. He goes to 30-0 up thanks to a good backhand down the line followed up with a delicate half-volley at the net. That soon becomes 40-0 and withn a blink of an eye Murray holds to love. Good sign.

04:32 PM BST

Murray* 6-7, 7-6, 6-4, 0-1 Tsitsipas (denotes next server)

It’s Tsitsipas to serve first in this fourth set and he looks calm and composed as he holds to 15. He knows he cannot afford an early slip up...it’s Murray’s to lose (in a way...).

04:27 PM BST

The players are out on court

And the match is about to resume...

04:17 PM BST

04:04 PM BST

Here was that Murray fall just before he took the third set

Andy Murray giving his fans a fright before immediately taking the third set 😂#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/CHfr5zq5bg — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 7, 2023

03:59 PM BST

From Chris Bascombe at Wimbledon

After their initial enthusiasm, I rather think the Centre Court crowd has reached the point where they are thinking ‘yes, yes, this has been very entertaining, Carlos, but two hours is quite enough. Can you get it over with so we can watch Andy now, please?’

03:49 PM BST

Carlos Alcaraz is getting the better of Alexandre Muller

The world No.1 is two sets and a break up over the Frenchman.

You can follow that match, and all the goings-on at the All England Club with my friend and yours, Harri Thomas, here.

The world No.1 is being made to fight by Alexandre Muller - AFP/Sebastien Bozon

03:15 PM BST

Another five-set thriller or a one-set breeze?

Andy Murray tends not to do simple, over-in-a-flash matches. Why win in straight sets when a comeback is always far more entertaining, if also testing on the nerves, fingernails and, quite possibly, hair?

It’s all set up for another chapter in the ‘Murray never knows when he’s beaten’ tome with the two-time Wimbledon champion fighting back from a set down to return to his second round match this afternoon 2-1 up, knowing that if he holds his nerve and takes the next set against Stefanos Tsitsipas today he will be in the third round.

But as we enter the autumn (don’t want to be all negative but possibly even winter?) of Murray’s career things are rarely that simple, not least because of the fall the Scot took two points before the end of play last night.

Here was Simon Briggs’ take on the action last night and, more specifically, the tumble.

How disappointing this was for the 15,000 fans in Centre Court, and for Murray himself – who had seemed to have the match in an iron grip when he took the third set to move ahead by a 6-7, 7-6, 6-4 margin. On the other hand, there must be concern about the nasty fall that Murray took only two points before play was stopped at 10.38pm. His foot slipped when Tsitsipas fired a forehand past him, and he went down with a yelp into an agonised foetal position, clutching at the inside of his left groin.

The good news is that, for those of you who tend to be superstitious and love a good omen (who doesn’t love a good omen?) today is the 10th anniversary of Murray winning his first Wimbledon title, yes, when he broke the ‘curse’ (or whatever you want to call it...) and became the first Briton to win the men’s title in 77 years.

Stay here for the resumption of the match and to see whether Murray will help clam the nerves or increase them with another five-set thriller. For the sake of all our nails, let’s hope it’s the former.

