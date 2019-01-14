Andy Murray leaves door open for Australian Open return after heroic Roberto Bautista Agut defeat

Murray gave everything in defeat - AFP

Andy Murray showed that his hip injury has not dulled his fighting qualities as he battled for four remarkable hours before falling to a five-set loss against Roberto Bautista Agut in what could be his last professional match at the Australian Open.

Having tearfully announced on Friday that he is planning to retire this year, and maybe as soon as after this tournament, Murray threatened a miracle but was ultimately beaten 6-4 6-4 6-7 (5) 6-7 (4) 6-2 by the Spanish 22nd seed.

Murray's hopes were not high given the state of his right hip but this was a remarkable performance for a man who admits he struggles to put his shoes and socks on.

A kinder draw and Murray might well have delayed the seemingly inevitable but Bautista Agut is one of the fittest and grittiest players on tour, and he fought off the Scot's comeback.

Murray gave everything in defeat Credit: AFP

The snaking queues outside Melbourne Arena of tennis fans wanting to see Murray was a sight to behold and he was greeted by a deafening roar as he emerged onto the court, which has seats available to holders of ground passes.

Murray waved and held a thumb up, no doubt determined to soak it all in.

His coaching team, Davis Cup captain Leon Smith, friend and former coach Dani Vallverdu, British players Katie Swan and Harriet Dart and mum Judy were among those in attendance and they were joined during the opening set by brother Jamie, who rarely watches Andy live because he finds it too stressful.

If that was an indication this was far from just another match, the early stages were encouraging, with Murray moving much better than he had in Thursday's practice match against Novak Djokovic that set the alarm bells jangling.

He was striking his backhand well but movement to the forehand remained a major issue and the ever-present limp slowly became more pronounced.

It was a tough situation for Bautista Agut, taking on the crowd and an opponent who was clearly not at full fitness but whose capabilities on the day remained a question mark.

"If this was my last match, it was an amazing way to end."



- Andy Murray ��#AusOpenpic.twitter.com/84qZiqau1C



— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 14, 2019

The Spaniard took the first set after breaking at 4-4 and Murray's chuntering to himself was a reminder that he still very much wanted to win a tennis match.

There were flickers early in the second set with two break points but Bautista Agut went on to take that too. It would not be Murray, though, if he did not go down without a fight, and fight he did.

Broken for 1-2 in the third set, he hit straight back, pushing a backhand down the line to finish a vintage point and holding his arms aloft.

There were more celebrations when he fought off a break point at 4-4, and he forced a first set point in the next game. He would have taken it, too, but for an overrule from umpire Eva Asderaki-Moore on a second serve that was backed up by HawkEye.

But Murray was not to be denied in the tie-break, creating two set points when Bautista Agut shanked a forehand over the baseline and taking the second with a forehand guided into the open court.

Murray roared in delight and defiance, his fighter's instinct drowning out the pain.

And the heroics did not end there. Murray matched Bautista Agut throughout the fourth set and was the better player in the tie-break.

But he was unable to maintain his momentum early in the fifth set, with Bautista Agut winning five games in a row.

Murray fought back tears as he served at 1-5 but there was still time for one more magic moment as he saved a match point by finishing a long rally with an angled volley winner.

The three-time grand slam champion must now decide on his next move, having said on Friday that his original plan to retire after Wimbledon is in jeopardy because of the amount of pain he is in.

That was echoed by the Scot's surgeon, and Murray may well choose to have a second operation straight away to improve his quality of life.

Report via press association

12:20PM

This is intriguing

Maybe I'll see you again. I'll do everything possible to try. If I want to go again I'll have to have a big operation that there are no guarantees I'll be able to come back from but you know, I'll give it my best shot. Thank you, cheers.

Perhaps Murray will be back after all...

Interviewer: "Congrats on a great career"



Murray: "I might not be finished yet"



Interviewer: "It's over"



Murray: "But I might not b.."



Interviewer: "HERE'S A MONTAGE TO END YOUR CAREER! (please cry now)"















— Dan Dawson (@DanDartsDawson) January 14, 2019

12:18PM

More from Murray

I've been very fortunate in many ways, and unlucky I guess, to compete with some of the guys that have been around. Roger, Rafa, Novak. Incredibly difficult opponents but I have a lot of respect for them. To have the respect of your peers is very important.

12:16PM

Murray is shown a video of other players paying tributes

He looks like he's holding everything back as he looks on stony-faced while Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and others express their admiration.

12:14PM

Murray speaks

Interviewed by his former coach Mark Petchey.

[His voice trembling] Amazing, I actually think I'm going to be alright. Thank you so so much to everyone who came out tonight. I've honestly loved playing here over the years. It's an amazing match to play tennis. If this was my last match then what a way to end. I gave literally everything I had. It wasn't enough tonight so congratulations to Roberto. I don't really have anything else to say but thanks to everyone for supporting me - the fans, my family. [voice quavering] This guy was my first coach on tour so I've done very well considering. Maybe I'll see you again. I'll do everything possible to try. If I want to go again I'll have to have a big operation that there are no guarantees I'll be able to come back from but you know, I'll give it my best shot. Thank you, cheers.

12:09PM

Bautista Agut speaks

Andy deserves this atmosphere. Andy deserves all the people come to watch him. It was unbelievable match, really good fight. He is a tough fighter, tough opponent. I want to congratulate him for all he did for tennis.

12:06PM

Game, set and match! Bautista Agut defeats Murray 6-4, 6-4, 6-7, 6-7, 6-2

Bautista Agut starts the game perfectly with two unreturned serves. He then crunches down a smash after some wonderful Murray scurrying to bring up three match points at 40-0. Bautista Agut only needs one, thundering a forehand down the line that Murray can't retrieve.

Andy Murray is out of the Australian Open in what may have been his last match as a professional. Stand by for a presentation to Murray, and possibly more information about what comes next.

Thank you, Andy.



One of the best fighters tennis has ever seen.



Thank you for everything. pic.twitter.com/iedYwiUpnS







— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 14, 2019

12:02PM

Murray 4-6, 4-6, 7-6, 7-6, 2-5 Bautista Agut* (*next server) - Murray saves a match point and holds

Huge applause from the crowd, as Murray lines up to serve. Judy is fighting back the tears, and now so is Andy. He raises his racket to salute the fans and acknowledge their support. This could be Murray's final game as a professional tennis player.

Murray flicks away a backhand winner for 15-0, but is then helpless to charge down a drop shot for 15-15. An ace brings up 30-15, before a dead net cord from RBA makes it 30-30. That is so harsh! Murray then nets a forehand, and it's match point Bautista Agut. Is this it? Not just yet! Murray saves it with a lunging volley that simply defies belief. The crowd are on their feet again, and the decibel levels go through the roof as Murray wins the next two points - the second an ace - to cling onto his serve.

Bautista Agut will serve for the match.

Credit: Getty Images

11:55AM

Murray* 4-6, 4-6, 7-6, 7-6, 1-5 Bautista Agut (*next server)

The tension has completely disappeared for Bautista Agut, who is hitting freely again with unerring accuracy. A love hold leaves Murray serving to stay in the match.

11:52AM

Murray 4-6, 4-6, 7-6, 7-6, 1-4 Bautista Agut* (*next server) - Bautista Agut breaks

Murray is limping around between points, and a double fault has Bautista Agut sniffing around for a double break at 30-30. Murray then sprays a forehand long, and it's break point RBA at 30-40. Murray can only net a backhand and there is the double break. Murray is screaming at himself; the end looks to be nigh.

11:47AM

Murray* 4-6, 4-6, 7-6, 7-6, 1-3 Bautista Agut (*next server)

Bautista Agut turning the screw now. A nasty drop shot and an ace help him to a love hold.

Credit: REUTERS

11:44AM

Murray 4-6, 4-6, 7-6, 7-6, 1-2 Bautista Agut* (*next server) - Bautista Agut breaks

Oh dear, big moments from Bautista Agut here. He whips a forehand winner away for 15-30, and then earns himself two break points at 15-40 with a nerveless smash off an undercooked Murray lob. Murray saves the first one, but he nets a backhand on the second. Bautista Agut gets the early break in the fifth and final set.

On the plus side, Andy treated us to one of his favourite expressions during that game: "F------ F---."

11:40AM

Murray* 4-6, 4-6, 7-6, 7-6, 1-1 Bautista Agut (*next server)

Murray can't tie his shoelaces without feeling pain, but he is somehow chasing down lobs and drop shots and outlasting one of the most durable grinders on the tour. In his weird Murray logic, it almost makes sense. The crowd are erupting, Bautista Agut looks like he's seen a ghost. Murray battles to 0-30 after winning two points where his opponent was in control but can't land a killer blow. Bautista Agut does really well though to battle back and win the next four points to eke out the hold.

Seven-time grand-slam champion Mats Wilander says on Eurosport that he still doesn't see a way Murray can win.

11:35AM

Murray 4-6, 4-6, 7-6, 7-6, 1-0 Bautista Agut* (*next server)

Bautista Agut misses two regulation forehands, and he is as tight as a drum out there. Murray keeps his composure and holds to 15.

11:32AM

History repeating itself

As I wrote a couple of hours ago, "Anyone who was in Marbella for Bautista Agut's collapse against Cameron Norrie will know that if Murray wins this third set, things could get very interesting. "

Surely RBA won't implode again, surely? Either way, this is absolutely sensational. How is Murary doing this?!

Credit: Getty Images

11:29AM

Murray* 4-6, 4-6, 7-6, 7-6 Bautista Agut (*next server) - Murray wins the tie-break 7-4 and we're into a fifth set!

Bautista Agut nets a forehand return, and we are heading for a decider!

Screw impartiality, come ooooooooooooooooooooooooooon!

11:28AM

Fourth set tie-break: Murray* 6-4 Bautista Agut (*next server)

A stretching Murray nets a backhand, so on we go. Three down, two to go.

11:27AM

Fourth set tie-break: Murray* 6-3 Bautista Agut (*next server)

Two down, three to go. Bautista Agut saves another set point with a neat volley.

11:27AM

Fourth set tie-break: Murray 6-2 Bautista Agut* (*next server)

Bautista Agut saves the first one when Murray nets an impossible-looking drop shot.

11:26AM

Fourth set tie-break: Murray 6-1 Bautista Agut* (*next server)

Five set points for Murray!He chases down a drop shot and nonchalantly flicks a forehand winner away down the line.

11:25AM

Fourth set tie-break: Murray* 5-1 Bautista Agut (*next server)

Oh, come on! Sensational from Murray. He flicks away a drop volley on the stretch to extend his lead at the change of ends. The crowd is going bananas, this is incredible!

Let’s go muzz you absolute fkn legend, I want 5 sets — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) January 14, 2019

11:24AM

Fourth set tie-break: Murray* 4-1 Bautista Agut (*next server)

Bautista Agut sends a backhand long to gift Murray the double mini-break!

11:23AM

Fourth set tie-break: Murray 3-1 Bautista Agut* (*next server)

Bautista Agut nets a forehand, and Murray is back up a mini-break again. RBA looks so tight out there; Murray is buzzing.

11:22AM

Fourth set tie-break: Murray 2-1 Bautista Agut* (*next server)

Service winner has Murray back in front.

11:22AM

Fourth set tie-break: Murray* 1-1 Bautista Agut (*next server)

Murray is wayward with a backhand down the line that flies way long to gift RBA the mini-break straight back.

11:20AM

Fourth set tie-break: Murray* 1-0 Bautista Agut (*next server)

Instant mini-break for Murray after bullying Bautista Agut into a missed forehand!

11:19AM

Murray 4-6, 4-6, 7-6, 6-6 Bautista Agut* (*next server) - Fourth set tie-break

What has Murray got left? Can he keep himself alive here? A service winner and angled backhand volley take him to 30-0, before a missed Bautista Agut return drifts wide for 40-0. Murray completes the love hold when RBA nets a backhand, and we're into a fourth set tie-break.

Credit: REUTERS

11:15AM

Murray* 4-6, 4-6, 7-6, 5-6 Bautista Agut (*next server)

"Make that ball!" Murray screams at himself after missing a forehand. We'll miss the chuntering when it's gone. Bautista Agut meanwhile just keeps silently plodding away, hitting his spots with the forehand and crashing down an ace out wide to complete a hold to 15.

Murray will serve to stay in the match for a second time.

11:12AM

Murray 4-6, 4-6, 7-6, 5-5 Bautista Agut* (*next server)

Murray is hobbling between points, but clinging on! A drop shot is too good for Bautista Agut, and three missed service returns seal a love hold for Murray.

11:07AM

Murray* 4-6, 4-6, 7-6, 4-5 Bautista Agut (*next server)

Brilliant game from Bautista Agut - a stretch volley and two nailed backhand passing shots doing for Murray. A missed Murray forehand completes a love hold.

Murray will serve to stay in the match.

Credit: REUTERS

11:05AM

Murray 4-6, 4-6, 7-6, 4-4 Bautista Agut* (*next server)

For Murray, in this condition, to be outlasting Bautista Agut in the fourth hour of the match is nothing short of miraculous. RBA let's not forget is one of the most durable players on the tour. But here we are with Murray hurtling around the court on his way to a hold to 15 - sealed with a 17th ace. This is pure guts from Murray, who when the adrenaline wears off will be in absolute agony.

10:59AM

Murray* 4-6, 4-6, 7-6, 3-4 Bautista Agut (*next server)

Love hold in the blink of an eye for Bautista Agut. He can see the finish line again...

10:57AM

Murray 4-6, 4-6, 7-6, 3-3 Bautista Agut* (*next server)

Oh dear, Murray's movement is looking seriously compromised all of a sudden. He's way off target with a couple of forehands and finds himself down 0-30. Murray though battles back to 30-30 after a brilliant forehand winner and then a very surprising missed forehand from Bautista Agut. Andy rattles off the next couple of points as well, and clings onto his serve as the match drifts past the three-hour mark.

Meanwhile over on Rod Laver Arena, Roger Federer leads Denis Istomin 6-3, 3-1 and has just done this:

10:51AM

Murray* 4-6, 4-6, 7-6, 2-3 Bautista Agut (*next server)

A game where we're reminded of Murray's reduced physical condition. He's late to a couple of returns, and RBA holds breezily to 15.

10:48AM

Murray 4-6, 4-6, 7-6, 2-2 Bautista Agut* (*next server)

It looks as though, for the moment, the adrenaline of enjoying one last dance is numbing the pain for Murray. Lord knows how he'll feel tomorrow, but he's still thundering away serves and he quickly builds up a 40-0 lead. But Bautista Agut is not going away easily this game, and battles back to deuce after Murray's first double fault of the game. Murray finally does hold though and we remain on serve in the fourth set.

10:42AM

Murray* 4-6, 4-6, 7-6, 1-2 Bautista Agut (*next server)

Half a chance for Murray here, as Bautista Agut sends a backhand pass wide for 30-30. Great response from RBA though, going for more from the baseline and fizzing a forehand winner away to wrap up the hold.

Credit: Getty Images

10:40AM

Murray 4-6, 4-6, 7-6, 1-1 Bautista Agut* (*next server)

What a serving performance this has been from Andy. He bangs down two more aces - he's up to 16 in total now - and a service winner to complete a hold to 15.

10:36AM

Murray* 4-6, 4-6, 7-6, 0-1 Bautista Agut (*next server)

Wow, that was something else - even by Murray's standards. Bautista Agut dusts himself down at the start of the third set though, and holds easily to 15.

Just putting this out there again: Anyone who was in Marbella for Bautista Agut's collapse against Cameron Norrie will know that if Murray wins this third set, things could get very interesting. Honestly I was there that day and RBA's implosion was something to behold.

Not saying the same thing will happen again, but you never know...

10:31AM

Murray 4-6, 4-6, 7-6 Bautista Agut* (*next server) - Murray wins the third set tie-break 7-5

Murray wins the third set with a forehand drive volley! What an effort. On we go!

Credit: Getty Images

10:31AM

Third set tie-break: Murray* 6-5 Bautista Agut (*next server)

Bautista Agut saves the first one with a forehand drop shot. Murray now has a point on his own serve...

10:30AM

Third set tie-break: Murray 6-4 Bautista Agut* (*next server)

Bautista Agut must have heard me! He's missed a sitter of a drive volley, and it's two set points Murray!

10:29AM

Third set tie-break: Murray 5-4 Bautista Agut* (*next server)

Bautista Agut gets the mini-break with a beautiful inside in forehand winner. Just let him have this set Roberto, please!

10:28AM

Third set tie-break: Murray* 5-3 Bautista Agut (*next server)

How's that for a response? An ace out wide from Murray keeps Bautista Agut at bay, for now. Murray two points away from the set.

10:28AM

Third set tie-break: Murray* 4-3 Bautista Agut (*next server)

Brutal from Bautista Agut. Murray covers every inch of the court, but Bautista Agut eventually snares him with a pinpoint drop shot.

10:26AM

Third set tie-break: Murray 4-2 Bautista Agut* (*next server)

Service winner from Bautista Agut keeps it down to one mini-break at the change of ends.

10:25AM

Third set tie-break: Murray 4-1 Bautista Agut* (*next server)

Bautista Agut sends a forehand long, as Murray somehow hangs in. Andy looks on the point of collapse but he remains in front this breaker.

10:24AM

Third set tie-break: Murray* 3-1 Bautista Agut (*next server)

A Murray ace out wide extends his lead. He has served so well today.

10:23AM

Third set tie-break: Murray* 2-1 Bautista Agut (*next server)

A Bautista Agut ace reduces the deficit.

10:23AM

Third set tie-break: Murray 2-0 Bautista Agut* (*next server)

A brilliant Murray drop shot earns him an early mini-break!

10:22AM

Third set tie-break: Murray 1-0 Bautista Agut* (*next server)

Bautista Agut nets a forehand on the first point of the breaker.

10:21AM

Murray* 4-6, 4-6, 6-6 Bautista Agut (*next server) - Tie-break

Anyone who was in Marbella for Bautista Agut's collapse against Cameron Norrie will know that if Murray wins this third set, things could get very interesting. Can Andy dig this out and force a fourth set?

Well if he's going to, he'll need a tie-break. Bautista Agut holds to 15 and we're heading for a breaker.

10:17AM

Murray 4-6, 4-6, 6-5 Bautista Agut* (*next server)

Sensational from Murray. Two aces seal a hold to 15, and Bautista Agut will serve to stay in the third set for a second time. Andy strides to the chair, looking like a man reborn.

10:15AM

Murray* 4-6, 4-6, 5-5 Bautista Agut (*next server) - Bautista Agut saves a set point and holds

Some supporters are completely losing their heads in the crowd, screaming encouragement to try and help Murray get the job done! Again, he responds - chasing down a drop shot and then drawing a missed backhand to get within two points of the set at 30-30. Bautista Agut steadies himself to put away a volley for 40-30, but Murray vapourises a backhand return winner to level the game at deuce. Bautista Agut then drags a forehand wide, and it's set point Murray! Come on, come on, come oooooooooon!. It looks like being a double fault, but an overrule saves Bautista Agut! The crowd are in bits here. When the point is finally played, Bautista Agut just, just saves the set point as Murray nets a forehand after another brutal, bruising 23-point exchange. Bautista Agut eventually clings on after digging out the next two points.

Oh that was milimetres away from being a double fault that would have won Murray the set.

Credit: REUTERS

10:05AM

Murray 4-6, 4-6, 5-4 Bautista Agut* (*next server) - Murray saves a break point and holds

Murray is stretching every sinew but he's late to a couple of forehands, and finds himself down a break point at 30-40. The crowd roar their support, desperate for their hero to keep himself alive. Murray responds with a threaded backhand winner up the line! "Come ooooooooooooooon!" he screams in celebration. Murray then pulverises a forehand winner to move up advantage, and he completes the hold with another forehand winner. This is amazing. Judy leads the applause, positively beaming with pride!

Bautista Agut will serve to stay in the third set.

9:57AM

Murray* 4-6, 4-6, 4-4 Bautista Agut (*next server)

More laser-like focus from Bautista Agut, who stabilises with a love hold.

9:55AM

Murray 4-6, 4-6, 4-3 Bautista Agut* (*next server)

More big serving helps Murray get out of trouble again - a 10th ace wrapping up a hold to 15 having been 0-15 down. To hell with impartiality, come on Andy! Let's have a fourth set.

9:51AM

Murray* 4-6, 4-6, 3-3 Bautista Agut (*next server)

A bit of a reality check as Bautista Agut holds to love. Still, what a fight this has been from Murray.

9:49AM

Murray 4-6, 4-6, 3-2 Bautista Agut* (*next server)

The adrenaline is coursing through Murray's veins now. He bangs down another ace out wide to wrap up a love hold. Eight points in a row for Murray, and the crowd is going wild!

Credit: AFP

9:47AM

Murray* 4-6, 4-6, 2-2 Bautista Agut (*next server) - Murray breaks back!

It looks like being another easy hold for Bautista Agut, but Murray appears to think "sod this" and nails three brilliant returns to earn himself a break point out of nowhere. And he takes it! Oh, that is absolutely incredible! It's another gruelling rally, and this time Murray wins it. He draws RBA in with a drop shot and then steps across to flick away a backhand winner. The crowd is on their feet, as an exhausted Murray musters enough energy to demand they make some more noise.

Are you not entertained?!

9:40AM

Murray 4-6, 4-6, 1-2 Bautista Agut* (*next server) - Bautista Agut breaks

Bautista Agut utterly merciless here. He drags Murray forward with a drop shot and then caresses an easy forehand winner into the open court for 0-15. A brilliant knifed volley then earns him three break points at 0-40. Murray saves the first one but nets a forehand on the second, and that's the break for Bautista Agut.

Credit: REUTERS

9:37AM

Murray* 4-6, 4-6, 1-1 Bautista Agut (*next server)

Murray does at least get a point on the board, but it's another easy hold for Bautista Agut - this time to 15. Murray making no inroads on his opponent's serve.

9:33AM

Murray 4-6, 4-6, 1-0 Bautista Agut* (*next server)

So good from Murray! He repels a Bautista Agut volley with a half-volley lob of his own that RBA gets to but he can only present Murray with an easy volley put-away. The crowd are on their feet. Equally as impressive is the way Murray then rallies from 15-30 down to dig out a much-needed hold. This is some effort from Murray, and the crowd are responding to it.

Meanwhile on Court 12, Britain's No. 2 Cameron Norrie has been beaten 6-3, 7-6, 6-2 by Tayor Fritz.

9:27AM

Murray* 4-6, 4-6 Bautista Agut (*next server) - Game and first set Bautista Agut

Bautista Agut's streak of service points won ends at 18 as he nets a forehand for 30-15. A netted backhand has Murray right in the game at 30-30, but he sends a backhand slice sadly into the net to hand RBA a set point at 40-30. Bautista Agut takes it with an ace out wide.

Murray is two sets to love down in his final match at the Australian Open.

Credit: REUTERS

9:21AM

Murray 4-6, 4-5 Bautista Agut* (*next server)

Even in his reduced state, Murray is still treating us to some of his greatest hits. A feathered drop shot takes him to 30-15, before a couple of big serves complete the hold.

Bautista Agut will serve for a two-sets lead.

9:18AM

Murray* 4-6, 3-5 Bautista Agut (*next server)

Bautista Agut holds to love for a third straight time, and has now reeled off 16 consecutive service points. Roberto Federista Agut.

9:16AM

Murray 4-6, 3-4 Bautista Agut* (*next server)

Not often we've said this, but it's the serve that is keeping Murray in this match. His reduced physical condition is forcing him to go for more, and Bautista Agut is struggling to get a read on it. Three missed returns this game help Murray to a gritty hold to 30. Not that this really means anything but I don't think a Murray service game has gone to deuce this match.

I liked this Murray tribute by the way...

As expected, Raemon Sluiter (ex-ATP no.46 and current coach of Kiki Bertens) responded touchingly to the news of Andy Murray retiring this year when I asked him about it on behalf of @Eurosport_NL ... pic.twitter.com/AuZKRLHSg7 — David Avakian (@Davavaki) January 14, 2019

9:12AM

Murray* 4-6, 2-4 Bautista Agut (*next server)

A second consecutive love hold for Bautista Agut consolidates the break. Murray might just be fading here.

Meanwhile on Court 12, Britain's No. 2 Cameron Norrie has lost the second set tie-break against America's Taylor Fritz and now trails 6-3, 7-6.

9:08AM

Murray 4-6, 2-3 Bautista Agut* (*next server) - Bautista Agut breaks

Murray feeling the pain this game as he tries and fails to get down to a backhand. A netted backhand then presents Bautista Agut with two break points at 15-40. Murray saves the first with an ace, but Bautista Agut will not be denied on the second. He chases down a drop shot and then flicks away an easy volley.

Murray giving everything but Bautista Agut has been a picture of professionalism so far.

Credit: AFP

9:03AM

Murray* 4-6, 2-2 Bautista Agut (*next server)

No dramas this game for Bautista Agut, as a first ace secures a breezy love hold.

9:01AM

Murray 4-6, 2-1 Bautista Agut* (*next server)

Oh yes, that is another stunning forehand winner - angling away from Bautista Agut's reach. Murray raises his first in celebration and then bludgeons down two aces to complete a love hold. This is an absolutely stunning effort from Murray against, lest we forget, the 23rd best player in the world.

8:58AM

Murray* 4-6, 1-1 Bautista Agut (*next server) - Bautista Agut saves two break points and holds

Brutal from Bautista Agut, going back in behind Murray on the forehand side and testing out that right hip. But Murray responds brilliantly with a slightly mishit forehand return winner for 15-30 and then a superlative inside-in forehand winner to earn himself two break points at 15-40. "Best forehand I've seen him hit in years," says Mats Wilander on Eurosport. But Murray can't take either of the break points, missing a return and then sending a backhand wide. Bautista Agut eventually grinds his way to another hold. Chances coming and going for Murray.

Credit: AP

8:52AM

Murray 4-6, 1-0 Bautista Agut* (*next server)

Really important for Murray to halt Bautista Agut's momentum at the start of the second set, and he does just that with a hold to 30. He is still fighting for every point out there.

8:46AM

Murray* 4-6 Bautista Agut (*next server) - Game and first set Bautista Agut

And now comes the drop shot from Bautista Agut, who is showing no mercy to his ailing opponent. Then it's back to the tried and tested routine of drag Murray all over the court until he's on the brink of collapse. On the next point Murray cranks a forehand return wide, and it's 40-0 - three set points. Bautista Agut takes the first with an arcing ace down the T. Or does he? Murray challenges the call, and Hawk-Eye reveals it was out. Second serve Bautista Agut instead. It turns out to be merely a stay of execution as a Murray backhand flies long.

Game, and first set Bautista Agut.

8:41AM

Murray 4-5 Bautista Agut* (*next server) - Bautista Agut breaks!

You sensed this might happen that after missing that break point, Murray would come under pressure on his own serve. Sure enough, Bautista Agut cranks up the aggression and knifes away a backhand volley for a break point of his own at 30-40. And he takes it! It's another exhausting exchange, and Murray finally wilts with a forehand into the net.

Bautista Agut breaks and will serve for the first set.

8:33AM

Murray* 4-4 Bautista Agut (*next server) - Bautista Agut saves a break point and holds

First sniff of a break for Murray here as RBA pushes a forehand long for 30-30. Bautista Agut the nets a forehand, which Murray greets with an enormous "Let's go!". It's 30-40 and break point - can Murray take the opportunity? Not quite. He keeps himself alive in another brutal exchange but ends up crashing a backhand onto the top of the tape. Murray then tries to be aggressive on the next two points, but RBA is more than equal to the challenge and completes the hold.

When he runs, Murray looks ok. When he’s walking, he looks like he shouldn’t be out there. — Paul Hayward (@_PaulHayward) January 14, 2019

8:26AM

Murray 4-3 Bautista Agut* (*next server)

Some of the hustle from Murray has been unbelievable this match, especially given the enormous physical discomfort he must be in. He and Bautista Agut are both such durable players and it's making for lengthy rallies with both guys darting around and covering every inch of the court. Bautista Agut wins one such exchange to level the game at 15-15, but Murray reels off the next three points - one an ace, one a service winner - to hold to 15.

This is so, so much better than I - and I think most people - were expecting. Really tight match so far.

Credit: Getty Images

8:21AM

Murray* 3-3 Bautista Agut (*next server)

Murray again tries the net-rushing approach, but is snared this time by a horribly awkward RBA backhand that leaves him all tangled up for 40-15. Murray then rolls back the years with a backhand winner up the line for 40-30, but a missed forehand presents Bautista Agut with another service hold.

8:16AM

Murray 3-2 Bautista Agut* (*next server)

Great work from Murray to battle back from 0-30 to 30-30, including a lung-busting exchange that ends with RBA dragging a backhand wide. Murray then draws an error by charging the net, before a missed Bautista Agut return wraps up the hold.

Murray sprints to the chair with a spring in his step!

8:10AM

Murray* 2-2 Bautista Agut (*next server)

Bautista Agut gets a few heckles from the crowd for yanking Murray around the court with some fiendishly well-placed groundstrokes. RBA really is such a solid performer, and holds here to 15 when Murray miscues a forehand.

8:06AM

Murray 2-1 Bautista Agut* (*next server)

Love the way Murray is cheering pretty much every point. "Come on...let's go". An ace helps him to a love hold in what has been a much better start from Andy than many were fearing. Tough for Bautista Agut to keep his focus and be as ruthless as usual in what feels like a Murray testimonial.

Credit: AFP

8:03AM

Murray* 1-1 Bautista Agut (*next server)

Bautista Agut looks determined to move his weakened opponent around the court as much as possible. Murray meanwhile is playing more aggressively than usual. A few errors from him help RBA to a love hold.

8:00AM

Murray 1-0 Bautista Agut* (*next server)

Huge cheers from the crowd after a missed RBA return gives Murray his first point at 15-15. And it gets even louder, as Bautista Agut nets a backhand to secure a hold for Murray to 30. A fist pump from Andy to celebrate. He looks determined to enjoy himself here.

7:55AM

Ready? Play

The players have finished their warm-ups and will begin. Andy Murray won the toss and elected to serve so he will get us under way...

7:47AM

Here we go

Bautista Agut enters the court first to mild applause, before Murray walks out to rapturous applause. Looks like plenty of Brits in the crowd.

7:34AM

If you don't like Andy Murray we can't be friends

That may sound harsh, but I explain why here.

7:33AM

Game, set and match Berdych

Britain's No. 1 and last year's semi-finalist Kyle Edmund is out in the first round. He will tumble down the rankings after a 6-3, 6-0, 7-5 defeat to Tomas Berdych.

Up next on the Melbourne Arena it's Andy Murray vs Roberto Bautista Agut.

7:30AM

Berdych breaks

And will serve for the match at 6-5. We could be a game away from Murray time.

Credit: Getty Images

7:24AM

Edmund latest

Kyle just forced a set point, but Berdych has saved it and held serve for 5-5. Much better from Edmund this set though having been hammered in the first two.

Murray v Bautista Agut follows this remember...

7:12AM

Nostradamus

A new year also means a set of predictions - mine and the rest of the tennis writers' are here.

I've also been doing mine for The Tennis Podcast, where you have to predict all eight of the quarter-finalists for each slam. It is extremely tricky!

7:07AM

Kyle clinging on

Kyle Edmund is level at 3-3 with Tomas Berdych in the third set, having lost the first two sets. Berdych is striking the ball beautifully but for the moment Edmund is hanging on this set.

Britain's No. 2 Cameron Norrie plays later today against America's Taylor Fritz.

7:04AM

Brit watch

Elsewhere, it's been mixed fortunes for the Brits. Katie Boulter won a thriller 6-0, 4-6, 7-6 (10-6) over Ekaterina Makarova, despite forgetting that the final set tie-break was first to 10 not first to seven points and celebrating prematurely! Heather Watson though was hammered by Petra Martic, while Harriet Dart left the Rod Laver Arena in tears after suffering the dreaded double bagel 6-0, 6-0 defeat against 2008 champion Maria Sharapova.

Katie Boulter is through t the second round Credit: REUTERS

6:45AM

Murray start time

Murray and RBA will be on the Melbourne Arena after the conclusion of Kyle Edmund, the British No. 1, against Tomas Berdych. Unfortunately for British fans, that one could be over pretty quickly because Edmund is being hammered 6-3, 6-0 by the 2015 semi-finalist Berdych.

In better news for the Brits, Dan Evans is through to the second round with a 7-5, 6-1, 7-6 over Tatsuma Ito. Up next for Evans will be Denis Istomin or a certain Roger Federer.

6:25AM

Match preview

Morning all,

To quote Edmund Blackadder: "This is, as they say, it."

Or, at least we think it is. Andy Murray could yet advance in this tournament or play until the Australian Open, but judging by his press conference on Friday the end appears to be nigh.

First, things first, and Murray takes on the Spanish 22nd seed Roberto Bautista Agut in the Australian Open first round this morning. It's a brutal draw for Murray against a durable player who took out Novak Djokovic earlier this month en route to the Qatar Open title.

Murray has won all three of his previous matches against Bautista Agut but that was when he could, you know, put his socks on without feeling excruciating pain. Sorry, I shouldn't make light of Murray's situation, but it is a mark of the man that he is even trying to win elite-level tennis matches when he is so terribly incapacitated.

Bautista Agut by contrast is as fleet of foot around the court as Murray once was, and unless he's overcome by a bout of sentimentality will surely put Murray away with not too much trouble. That said, it must be strange for Bautista Agut going into a competitive match that will have the feel of a Murray testimonial.

For everyone else, including probably Murray, the biggest challenge will probably be keeping our emotions in check. There will almost certainly be tears, there'll probably be some lighter moments, and hopefully some wallowing in Murray's many great Melbourne moments.

For me, the mind wanders back to his win against Marin Cilic to reach his first final in 2010, the semi-final victory against the 'flashy Czech f---' Tomas Berdych four years ago, and the feeling after he won the first set against Novak Djokovic in the 2013 final that, at last, he was going to win the thing.

But enough of that, let's just enjoy this last hurrah and savour our final moments with a genuine sporting hero.