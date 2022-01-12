Andy Murray comes through Nikoloz Basilashvili thriller to book place in Sydney Tennis Classic quarter-final

Andy Murray of Britain celebrates after winning the match against Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia after their men's singles match at the Sydney Classic tennis tournament in Sydney on January 12, 2022 - - GETTY IMAGES

Murray lost the first set on a tiebreak before clinching the second in same manner

Early break in deciding third set puts Scot on road to victory

Murray holds out to beat Basilashvili 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 ahead of next week's Australian Open

Andy Murray said he will take "confidence" from scoring another victory over a top-30 opponent, after he beat Nikoloz Basilashvili in a three-hour thriller to progress to the quarter-finals of the Sydney Tennis Classic.

It was a riveting comeback but, as is often the case with Murray, he did not make his life easy. The three-set marathon could well have been over sooner, as he was on the front foot in every set - going a break up and serving for each one - but let Basilashvili claw his way back to force tiebreaks. In vintage Murray style though he showed incredible fight, as well as promising fitness levels, to wrap things up at quarter past midnight, 6-7(4), 7-6(3), 6-3.

The win was his second Down Under in three years, a boost ahead of next week's Australian Open, and Murray said it was reassuring to play as well as he did considering he is still adjusting to a new, larger racket which he switched to a month ago - after 20 years with his old model.

"To get a win like that early in the season with the new racket is good and will give me confidence that I have made the right decision there," Murray said. "If I was losing lots of matches early in the year, close ones, not winning against players that maybe last season I won against, I might start to doubt that decision. It's a good win for me for a number of reasons, and I'm hoping I can string more together in these next couple of weeks."

Sensational ✨



The moment @andy_murray defeated World No. 23 in Sydney! pic.twitter.com/ZmHIJWJA2y — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) January 12, 2022

It was Murray's fourth win over a top-30 opponent since he beat Basilashvili in the first round at Wimbledon last summer, and the third time he has reached an ATP 250 quarter-final in the last five months. They are both signs of progress in his return from long-term injuries, and he will face David Goffin on Thursday in an attempt to make his first tour-level semi-final since late 2019.

On the court, as has been a recurrent theme in his career, Murray remains less clinical than he would like to be. He squandered break and set points in a manner which lost him similar tight matches in recent months. But he rightly observed post-match that Basilashvili, ranked 23rd in the world, is one of the most powerful shot-makers on the tour. He found the lines with astonishing frequency on Wednesday, hitting 63 winners in total and becoming unplayable at times.

Murray, 34, was mostly playing defence in the early stages of the match as he waited for his Georgian opponent to make errors. This worked at first, when Basilashvili had yet to find his range, and Murray battled through the competitive fourth game, hitting a return winner to go a break up at 3-1. But heavy-hitting Basilashvili started to work through his problems, cut down his mistakes, and even caught Murray out with some uncharacteristic drop shots.

Murray let him back into the match and watched a set point slip by when he hacked his return into the net. He was animated throughout, and at this point screamed at himself at the opportunity missed. It turned out to be costly as Basilashvili forced the tiebreak and won the set. In the second set Murray also failed to serve it out and was lucky Basilashvili's errors returned in the tiebreak and third set, and he racked up 67 in total for the match.

But Murray will take heart from the way he rallied to ensure the result went his way. He held off Basilashvili's own attempt at a comeback late in the decider, particularly as he lifted his first serve accuracy from 49 per cent in the second set to 81 in the third, and showed great stamina to finish strong.

"I feel like I created more of the chances throughout the match and deserved to win," Murray said. "I was happy how I handled the match physically. I would have rather it was shorter, but I think that can also give me a little bit of confidence. I still had a bit left in the tank there at the end as well, so that will stand me in good stead if I'm in that situation next week in Melbourne."

That stamina will be tested with less than 24 hours to recover for his quarter-final against Goffin, a player he has beaten on all six occasions they have played each other previously.

In the top half of the draw, British No 2 Dan Evans also progressed to the quarter-finals, after his second round victory over Spain's Pedro Martinez in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3. He faces American Maxime Cressey or Serbia's Dusan Lajovic on Thursday in the night session.

Murray v Basilashvili, as it happened:

01:39 PM

01:28 PM

The winning moment

01:22 PM

Murray speaks post-match

I do like the physicality of tennis but I'd rather make it easier on myself. [Basilashvili] is hitting the ball consistently bigger than anyone on tour and I was having to do a lot of defending and running - my legs held up well in the end. Sometimes it felt I was hitting good serves and he was hitting massive shots. But in these conditions with no wind he is very comfortable and he was hitting huge balls one after the other and I was just having to fend them off. Yeah I got a lot of free points with my serve. The rallies were on his terms a lot of the time so I served a bit bigger midway through the second set. When he was serving I tried to take time away. [On quarter-final opponent David Goffin]. He had a tough year last year, missing a lot of tennis due to surgery. He's on his way back but he's been up in the top 10, 15 in the world for many years before his injuries and I'm sure he'll want to get back there.

01:15 PM

Game, set and match: Murray beats Basilashvili 6-7, 7-6, 6-3

What a serve from Murray! An ace to kickoff this all-important service game.

But what a riposte from Basilashvili, who goes after Murray to lead 30-15. Murray pulls out a point and a half, however, pulling the Georgian this way and that before dispatching a winning smash from Basilashvili's half-hearted lob.

Deuce for Murray, and he earns match point by drawing the error from Basilashvili.

The Georgian crashes his forehand return into the net and that's it! Andy Murray wins 6-7, 7-6, 6-3.

01:09 PM

Murray 6-7, 7-6, 5-3 Basilashvili* (*denotes server)

Wow. That was thorough and efficient from Basilashvili as he holds rapidly holds serve, slotting winners from all areas of the court.

But it might not be enough, as Murray comes back to serve for the match...

01:05 PM

Murray* 6-7, 7-6, 5-2 Basilashvili (*denotes server)

Murray races to 30-0 - with an ace in there, too - before he crashes a regulation backhand into the net.

But Murray is too clever, with a deft touch off Basilashvili's attempted lob, to secure the game.

He is four points away from winning the match.

01:02 PM

Murray 6-7, 7-6, 4-2 Basilashvili* (*denotes server)

Murray fights so well to 40-30 on the Georgian serve, and it looks for all the money in the world as if the Scot would force deuce as he gets to a Basilashvili drop-shot, but Murray attempts the riskier return drop-shot which careers into the net.

Big game coming up...

12:56 PM

Murray* 6-7, 7-6, 4-1 Basilashvili (*denotes server)

Murray employing the slice more now, trying to take more of the pace off the ball in the face of the big-hitting Georgian. But Basilashvili is still finding winners, as a crunching backhand squares things up at 30-30.

The Georgian fights to deuce, but back-to-back aces gives Murray a 4-1 lead!

12:51 PM

Murray 6-7, 7-6, 3-1 Basilashvili* (*denotes server)

Basilashvili with a wild backhand, an attempted winner, giving Murray two break points.

But the Georgian defends them admirably, forcing deuce, this time getting his cross-court backhand right.

And Basilashvili holds his serve... just!

12:45 PM

Murray* 6-7, 7-6, 3-0 Basilashvili (*denotes server)

An ace seals it for Murray, who has raced into a 3-0 lead.

There were question-marks over Basilashvili's fitness coming into this, and those now seem to have been justified.

12:41 PM

Murray 6-7, 7-6, 2-0 Basilashvili* (*denotes server)

Supreme backhand return on Basilashvili's second serve gives Murray some momentum but the Georgian responds with an ace to poke his nose in front.

Basilashvili has a chance to hold but Murray shows great resolve, forcing deuce.

The Georgian slides a forehand wide and Murray has a break point. And he takes it, as Basilashvili crashes into the net.

12:36 PM

Third set: Murray* 6-7, 7-6, 1-0 Basilashvili (*denotes server)

Basilashvili looks a little ragged and Murray holds without incident, although he does get a little luck at 30-15 as the ball clips the net as it goes over.

An early break here and this set could be over quite quickly...

12:29 PM

Murray 6-7, 7-6 Basilashvili

Basilashvili pushes his forehand long.

Murray wins the second set.

We are going to a decider...

12:28 PM

Second-set tiebreak: Murray 6-7, 6-6 Basilashvili

Basilashvili misses a routine forehand to get himself back even.

The Georgian pushes a forehand wide by an inch and Murray has four set points, the first of which the Georgian saves.

Murray 6-3 Basilashvili in tiebreak.

12:24 PM

Second-set tiebreak: Murray 6-7, 6-6 Basilashvili

Oh my goodness, what have we just seen from Basilashvili! He serves into the net and it ricochets off the net sideways, hits the net post, and then lands in, saving him a first serve.

That might have kicked the Georgian into life in this tiebreak, as he works back to 3-2.

12:22 PM

Second-set tiebreak: Murray 6-7, 6-6 Basilashvili

An early Murray break! A clean backhand winner down the line gives him the tiebreak momentum.

And his serving is flawless. Murray is 3-0 up in the tiebreak.

12:20 PM

Murray* 6-7, 6-6 Basilashvili (*denotes server)

This one is nip and tuck, with Murray serving to stay in the match.

A good start from the Scot but a tired backhand from Murray gets Basilashvili to 30-30.

But Murray fires an ace to seal it after the Georgian has mis-hit a return.

Another tiebreak it is.

12:16 PM

Murray 6-7, 5-6 Basilashvili* (*denotes server)

Basilashvili serving now to force Murray to serve to stay in the match.

And he races to 40-0, there's another outrageous backhand winner in there, and the Georgian seals the game, too, with some more supreme ball-hitting.

The pressure is right back on Murray now: he threw away 5-2 in the first set and was 5-3 up in the second, too.

12:13 PM

Murray* 6-7, 5-5 Basilashvili (*denotes server)

So far, so good for Murray as he races to 30-0 with a whipping backhand.

But Basilashvili fights back, cannoning another terrifying forehand winner, before a Murray double-fault gives us deuce.

And the Georgian pushes on! Murray spurns an advantage before Basilashvili gets to a poorly judged Murray drop-shot to pinch it.

Game on again!

12:05 PM

Murray 6-7, 5-4 Basilashvili* (*denotes server)

Double-fault from Basilashvili gives Murray a sniff at 30-30.

But the Georgian pushes on to hold.

Murray will be serving for the set but the pressure is on.

12:02 PM

Murray* 6-7, 5-3 Basilashvili (*denotes server)

Basilashvili moves to 30-15 on the Murray serve with some more of the purest hitting. Murray, in essence, is a passenger in this set - it's either a Georgian winner or a Georgian gaffe.

Break point for Basilashvili as he goes after Murray's second serve, but the Georgian's attempted winner is wide.

Deuce! Advantage Murray, too, and he clinches it with a touch of magic, a gorgeous backhand passing shot.

Brains triumphs over brawn, for now...

11:51 AM

Murray 6-7, 4-3 Basilashvili* (*denotes server)

It's more of the same from Basilashvili holds with some more ferocious hitting.

This set is still hellishly tough to call. Basilashvili's big hitting is so erratic that he could go on and win it 6-4, or lose it 6-3...

11:47 AM

Murray* 6-7, 4-2 Basilashvili (*denotes server)

Murray races to 30-0 with a forehand winner? Is the momentum swinging? Is the Georgian goose cooked?

Not a chance! Basilashvili wins three points on the trot, including one with a punchy backhand down the line, and the break is on a plate for him, but he smashes long with the Scot on the back foot.

Murray holds after the Georgian, again, puts a relatively straightforward shot wide.

11:40 AM

Murray 6-7, 3-2 Basilashvili* (*denotes server)

What a second serve at that moment.

Basilashvili pulls out a second-serve ace at 190kmh! That takes him to 30-15, but Murray shows impressive resolve to force deuce.

A 206kmh serve gives the Georgian advantage, but he cannot capitalise. Murray fights back and, with advantage, picks up a Georgian drop-shot off his toes, flicking a shot down the line to break.

11:32 AM

Murray* 6-7, 2-2 Basilashvili (*denotes server)

What a forehand return from the Georgian, like an Exocet flying down the line to open Murray's service game.

Murray works back to 30-15 but another obscene return - cross-court forehand - from Basilashvili gets him level pegging.

But Murray has a little bit too much on his serve, and he holds.

11:27 AM

Murray 6-7, 1-2 Basilashvili* (*denotes server)

Tiredness? What tiredness?

Basilashvili holds with panache, sealing with an anthemic ace.

11:24 AM

Murray* 6-7, 1-1 Basilashvili (*denotes server)

After a really impressive opening game from Basilashvili, a sloppy one follows.

The Georgian has had Covid recently - could that be affecting his fitness and/or concentration?

Murray holds with relative ease. He needed that,

11:20 AM

Second set: Murray 6-7, 0-1 Basilashvili* (*denotes server)

When Basilashvili gets it right, he really gets it right.

On two points in this second-set opening game, the Georgian hits the ball with such ferocity and timing that Murray can do nothing about it, despite being only a few metres from the ball.

The Georgian draws Murray forward with a drop shot, before dispatching into an open court.

11:13 AM

Murray 6-7 Basilashvili

Two set points for the Georgian.

And Murray crashes a backhand into the net!

Basilashvili wins the first set - from 5-2 down.

11:11 AM

First-set tiebreak: Murray 6-6 Basilashvili

5-4 Basilashvili...

11:08 AM

First-set tiebreak: Murray 6-6 Basilashvili

Basilashvili fights back to 3-3, varying the length of his shots nicely.

This is going to the wire...

11:05 AM

First-set tiebreak: Murray 6-6 Basilashvili

Murray takes an early 2-1 advantage after Basilashvili overcooks a forehand.

11:03 AM

Murray 6-6 Basilashvili* (*denotes server)

Pressure, what pressure?

Basilashvili races into a 40-0 lead with a frightening forehand frenzy.

And a backhand winner seals it. The Georgian can really hit a ball.

A tiebreak it is.

11:01 AM

Murray* 6-5 Basilashvili (*denotes server)

Basilashvili exploits the second serve of Andy Murray, as he now seizes the momentum. He was 5-2 down, remember!

But that is fabulous from Murray, showing customary grit to secure the game.

Pressure on the Georgian serve, now!

10:55 AM

Murray 5-5 Basilashvili* (*denotes server)

Murray fights to deuce, sniffing a chance for the first set.

But Basilashvili holds his nerve again. Looks like this one is going the distance...

10:50 AM

Murray* 5-4 Basilashvili (*denotes server)

Basilashvili breaks!

Lots of gesticulating from Murray as some carelessness slips in, gifting Basilashvili 0-30.

Murray hits back after another sumptuous rally, with the Georgian too long with a forehand, but Basilashvili earns himself two break points with a monstrous smash.

Murray saves one but the Georgian wins the game with a savage backhand passing shot.

Game on!

10:44 AM

Murray 5-3 Basilashvili* (*denotes server)

That's the way to open a potentially set-deciding game on your serve! Basilashvili with a thrashing forehand winner - shock - gives him the early momentum.

Murray fights back, but the Georgian rallies with another forehand bullet down the line. But Basilashvili struggles with his backhand again, with Murray forcing deuce.

But the Georgian holds his nerve - and Murray will serve for the set.

10:38 AM

Murray* 5-2 Basilashvili (*denotes server)

Another professional service game from Murray; Basilashvili barely had a sniff.

Even his elevated second serve causes the Georgian problems, as he slams his return into the net at 40-0.

One game from the first set, then, is Murray.

10:34 AM

Murray 4-2 Basilashvili* (*denotes server)

A remarkable rally at 30-30, with Murray being pulled this way and that, before another gorgeous Georgian drop-shot is too much for the Scot.

A ruthless forehand from Basilashvili follows, before Murray puts a return too long to seal it.

10:30 AM

Murray* 4-1 Basilashvili (*denotes server)

Basilashvili just beginning to loosen up now - and not in a good way - with a couple of wayward backhands creeping in.

And Murray capitalises, racing into a 4-1 lead after 30 minutes.

10:27 AM

Murray 3-1 Basilashvili* (*denotes server)

There's the break!

The Georgian overcooks an early forehand before crashing into the net after a long rally. 0-30 and then 0-40!

Basilashvili saves one break point with another thumping forehand before Murray puts too much on a lob.

What a way to send the final break-point! The deftest of drop-shots from the baseline. Immense.

And what a rally! Murray thinks his cross-court backhand is a winner but the Georgian gets down to it with another deft touch, a half-volley winner down the line.

Advantage Murray after a sloppy Basilashvili backhand and a backhand passing winner seals it!

Can Murray capitalise? You bet.

10:18 AM

Murray* 2-1 Basilashvili (*denotes server)

Fabulous serving from Murray, with his adversary barely getting a racket string to the ball as the Scot races to 40-0.

But Basilashvili fights back! A bouncy serve is dispatched down the line with that locomotive forehand.

But it's game Murray, sealed with a peach of a shot.

10:15 AM

Murray 1-1 Basilashvili* (*denotes server)

A lone chorister in the crowd descends into a chorus of Flower of Scotland.

Murray races into 0-30 on the Basilashvili serve, hardly surprising for someone who has more double-faults than aces over the course of his career.

But the Georgian fights back to 30-30, before Murray earns a break point, which is emphatically saved by Basilashvili with another thunderous forehand.

A beautiful Murray passing shot gives him advantage, but Basilashvili's power is quite the sight, keeping him in it.

Murray's sliced forehand is long and the Georgian holds serve.

10:09 AM

First Set: Andy Murray* 1-0 Nikoloz Basilashvili (*denotes server)

Some large forehand work from Basilashvili on the Murray serve gets him to 15-40 in the first game but a fabulous, wide serve has the Georgian at full stretch, with the return crashing into the net. One break point saved for Murray.

Basilashvili attacks another forehand, but there's too much on it. Break point two saved. And deuce.

Murray earns advantage but a rocket backhand winner from the Georgian saves him.

But a big ace from Murray secures the first game. He had to scrap for it, but he's off the mark.

10:02 AM

Here we go!

We are under way.

09:58 AM

Right

The two players are out on court and knocking up.

We should be under way before 10.15am.

09:46 AM

Start time

The game before Murray v Basilashvili has just finished at the Ken Rosewall Arena with Spaniard Paula Badosa defeating the Australian, Ajla Tomljanovic 6-3, 6-4.

So Murray's match should be up and running before 10.30am GMT, you'd expect.

09:33 AM

Good morning

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of Andy Murray's last-16 match at the Sydney Tennis Classic, against Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia.

Amid the continuing furore around Novak Djokovic, his Australian Open medial exemption and the 'will they, won't they' of his visa, there is actually some tennis going on!

The Sydney Tennis Classic is the final warm-up before the Australian Open kicks off on Monday - and Britain's greatest living tennis player could book his place in the quarter-finals with a win over Basilashvili today.

Yesterday, Britain's best female player, Emma Raducanu, was, frankly, hammered, in her match at the very same tournament. It was an ego-bruising return to the court for the US Open champion, who experienced her first 'bagel' set on tour in a 6-0 6-1 loss to Elena Rybakina, but she remains confident that she can "brush off" the crushing defeat, in which she won just a single game in her first match of 2022.

Fellow Briton Murray had an easier time in his round of 32 match against Norwegian qualifier Viktor Durasovic, cruising to a 6-3 6-1 win.

The three-times Grand Slam champion suffered defeat in his first match of the season against Facundo Bagnis in Melbourne but looked in fine touch against Durasovic, who was forced into a number of errors by the Murray backhand.

The former world number one has accepted a wild card for the Australian Open, three years after intimating he may have played his last game due to impending hip surgery.

Murray, who produced a strong performance from the baseline to outclass Durasovic, said in his on-court interview: "It is really nice to get my range and hopefully I can carry that through to Melbourne.

"I was hoping to get matches in Melbourne last week, but that didn't happen. Thankfully the tournament organisers agreed to give me the wild card and the opportunity to play here and I am very grateful for that."