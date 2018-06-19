Andy Murray enjoys hugely encouraging comeback at Queen's but narrowly loses to Nick Kyrgios

Andy Murray played for the first time in almost a year - AP

Andy Murray put up a spirited fight but his competitive return to tennis ended in a three-set defeat to Nick Kyrgios in the first-round of the Fever-Tree Championships.

The Scot, who last played 342 days ago in Wimbledon 2017, showed all of his usual fight and took the first set before the Australian battled back to win 2-6 7-6 (7/4) 7-5 at Queen's Club.

Despite the loss, Murray will take great encouragement from his long-awaited return; he still had a visible limp and sometimes looked to struggle with side-to-side movement, but had chances to win and has lost none of his renowned competitive spirit.

It allowed Kyrgios, who also looked to be struggling with injury, a first win over his good friend at the sixth attempt in two hours and 39 minutes.

After two aborted comebacks and eventual surgery on his troublesome hip injury, all eyes were on how Murray would fair in a competitive environment and he soon showed his mettle by saving a break point in the opening game.

Andy Murray hits a forehand in his much-anticipated comeback match on Tuesday Credit: Getty Images

He had two more to save in the fourth game and that proved a pivotal moment as Kyrgios went rogue after that.

Known for his ability to check out of matches, the Australian served an incredible four double faults in the next game, including twice trying to send down second serves in excess of 135mph.

Murray, against an opponent he probably knows he has the better of mentally, cashed in to reel off four successive games and clinch the first set 6-2.

Following the high of winning that first set came a sudden low as after losing his first two service games the Briton found himself 3-1 down.

The stands were full for Murray's return Credit: Reuters

While there are still doubts about fitness, his desire can never be questioned and he battled back in typical Murray fashion, forcing Kyrgios to serve to stay in the match.

The Australian did so, and then played the better tiebreak to force a deciding set.

Story Continues

It then became a battle of the walking wounded as Murray was feeling his back while Kyrgios was struggling with an apparent left hip problem.

Murray had to save break points to level up at 3-3 and then fended off two match points at 4-5 as his incredible resilience shone through.

Kyrgios would not go away, though, and sealed victory with a third match point, which came, frustratingly for Murray from a double fault.

6:40PM

Game, set and match! Kyrgios defeats Murray 2-6, 7-6, 7-5

Murray mutters "dire" at himself after he fails to chase down a Kyrgios forehand for 15-15. Bloody hell, he has high standards! Murray then duffs a drop shot and sends a forehand long to fall down 30-40. It's a third match point for Kyrgios. And he takes this one as Murray double faults!

After 2hr 39 min, Kyrgios is through. But what a performance from Murray. That was so, so encouraging.

Credit: Getty Images

6:34PM

Murray* 6-2, 6-7, 5-6 Kyrgios (*next server) - Kyrgios saves a break point and holds

Oh dear, a Kyrgios double fault hands Murray a break point at 30-40! Aaand he saves it with an ace out wide. What a bizarre match. Kyrgios then seals the hold with an 18th ace. Murray will serve to stay in the match for a second time.

6:31PM

Murray 6-2, 6-7, 5-5 Kyrgios* (*next server) - Murray saves two match points and holds

Bizarre first point of the game goes Kyrgios's way as he puts away a volley winner after twice dollying smashes straight back to Murray. Kyrgios then crunches away a backhand winner for 15-30. He's two points from the match. Make that one point, as Murray nets a backhand for 30-40. Match point Kyrgios. Can he take it? No, he can't! Murray just saves it as a Kyrgios forehand that looked like being a winner hits the top of the tape and lands back on his side of the net. Moments later it's match point #2 after Kyrgios thumps away a backhand winner return. But again Murray saves it! This time Kyrgios wastes the chance with a netted forehand. Murray then reels off the next two points and holds on!

What an effort from Murray, who screams in delight.

6:21PM

Murray* 6-2, 6-7, 4-5 Kyrgios (*next server)

Strong serving from Kyrgios overpowers Murray and seals a simple hold to 15. Murray will serve to stay in the match.

6:19PM

Murray 6-2, 6-7, 4-4 Kyrgios* (*next server)

Three aces help Murray to a blessedly simple hold. Kyrgios didn't even move on the last point.

Credit: AFP

6:16PM

Murray* 6-2, 6-7, 3-4 Kyrgios (*next server)

Kyrgios is now also limping between points. It's the walking wounded in west London. The pace of the match has really slowed down and the crowd don't really know what to make of it. Kyrgios eventually holds here to 30 after fending off danger at 30-30 with a brilliant volley winner on the stretch.

MURRAY - KYRGIOS: This is painful for us and for the two wounded warriors. How about they shake hands at 3-all and call it day! — Tom Tebbutt (@tomtebbutt) June 19, 2018

6:13PM

Murray 6-2, 6-7, 3-3 Kyrgios* (*next server) - Murray saves a break point and holds

Kyrgios vapourises a weak Murray second serve and then guides a backhand winner up the line for 15-30. Murray is fighting for dear life and clambers to 40-30 before he sends a forehand wide for deuce. Kyrgios then advances to break point thanks to a tired-looking Murray double fault. Murray somehow summons some more energy to save it with a threaded volley winner, and he holds on when Kyrgios slaps a couple of returns long.

Murray looks spent but he keeps on fighting.

6:00PM

Murray* 6-2, 6-7, 2-3 Kyrgios (*next server)

A couple of aces help Kyrgios on his way to a hold to 15.

5:59PM

Murray 6-2, 6-7, 2-2 Kyrgios* (*next server)

A poor double fault from Murray gives Kyrgios a sniff of a break at 15-30. Murray produces some stinging serves though to ensure he reels off the next three points and ekes out the hold.

Credit: AP

5:52PM

Murray* 6-2, 6-7, 1-2 Kyrgios (*next server)

Kyrgios is in trouble at 30-30 but he produces an incredible second serve to move up to 40-30. A drop shot winner than secures the hold to 30. We remain on serve in the deciding set.

5:49PM

Murray 6-2, 6-7, 1-1 Kyrgios* (*next server) - Murray saves two break points and holds

Murray shows brilliant athleticism to nearly chase down a drop shot and then berates himself for not quite making it. Two signs that he is getting back to his normal self. A few loose Murray points help Kyrgios to a break point at 30-40 but the Aussie nets a makeable forehand to waste the opportunity. Murray saves a second break point moments later and eventually digs in to claim the hold.

5:42PM

Murray* 6-2, 6-7, 0-1 Kyrgios (*next server)

Kyrgios is chuntering away at himself at the end of the set. "I'm not happy with this," he screams at his box. It's unclear what he's so unhappy about. Perhaps -like me - he had Poland in his World Cup sweepstake and has just found out they're losing 2-0 to Senegal. It's ok Nick, we'll get through this.

Maybe a love hold to start the set will lighten his mood. Then again, maybe not.

Credit: Action Images

5:38PM

Murray 6-2, 6-7 Kyrgios* (*next server) - Second set Kyrgios

A forehand winner wraps up the second set for Kyrgios, who wins the breaker 7-4.

We're level at one set all.

5:37PM

Second set tie-break: Murray 4-6 Kyrgios* (*next server)

Service winner takes Kyrgios to two set points.

5:36PM

Second set tie-break: Murray 4-5 Kyrgios* (*next server)

Kyrgios thunders away a brilliant forehand to reclaim the mini-break.

5:35PM

Second set tie-break: Murray* 4-4 Kyrgios (*next server)

An ace out wide levels things up.

5:35PM

Second set tie-break: Murray* 3-4 Kyrgios (*next server)

Murray gets the mini-break back with a sensational backhand winner.

5:34PM

Second set tie-break: Murray 2-4 Kyrgios* (*next server)

Murray sends a return just long.

5:33PM

Second set tie-break: Murray 2-3 Kyrgios* (*next server)

An ace that kisses the outside edge of the service line keeps this breaker competitive.

5:32PM

Second set tie-break: Murray* 1-3 Kyrgios (*next server)

A nifty drop shot gets Murray on the board.

5:32PM

Second set tie-break: Murray* 0-3 Kyrgios (*next server)

A Kyrgios ace extends the Aussie's advantage.

5:32PM

Second set tie-break: Murray 0-2 Kyrgios* (*next server)

Service winner doubles Kyrgios's lead.

5:31PM

Second set tie-break: Murray 0-1 Kyrgios* (*next server)

Early mini-break for Kyrgios, sealed with a smash. (He hit a 'tweener in the middle of the rally of course).

5:30PM

Murray* 6-2, 6-6 Kyrgios (*next server) - Tie-break

Easy hold for Kyrgios to 15. It's a second set tie-break.

Credit: Action Images

5:27PM

Murray 6-2, 6-5 Kyrgios* (*next server)

Not a great game from either player but Murray eventually holds to 30, sealed with an ace down the T. Kyrgios will serve to stay in the match for a second time.

5:23PM

Murray* 6-2, 5-5 Kyrgios (*next server)

Stunning from Murray. He returns a serve that lands plum on the line and then flicks away a forehand passing shot crosscourt for 0-15. A couple of errors though allow Kyrgios back into the game, and the Aussie eventually holds comfortably to 15.

5:21PM

Murray 6-2, 5-4 Kyrgios* (*next server)

Brilliant from Murray to lure Kyrgios to the net with a drop shot and then pass him with a reflex half-volley for 40-30. An ace follows to seal a hold to 30. Murray yells "let's go!"; Kyrgios will serve to stay in the match.

This is really, really good from Murray.

5:17PM

Murray* 6-2, 4-4 Kyrgios (*next server) - Murray breaks back

Murray hits a brilliant backhand passing shot winner on the run to open the game! That's his shot of the match so far and some of the crowd are on their feet applauding. I really was not expecting this kind of level from Andy today. Kyrgios recovers to get to 40-15 but he plays three loose points to hand Murray a break point out of nowhere. Sure enough a fourth loose point follows, and Murray has the break back!

He roars in celebration, with his mouth open wide in trademark style. Murray is truly back.

Credit: Getty Images

5:12PM

Murray 6-2, 3-4 Kyrgios* (*next server)

It looks like being an unremarkable game when Murray races to 40-0, but Kyrgios livens things up by sprinting to the service line to return a serve. He manages to get the ball in play, but eventually loses the point and with it the game. What on earth was he thinking? It was like the SABR (sneak attack by Roger) that Federer used a few years ago but with even less margin for error.

5:10PM

Murray* 6-2, 2-4 Kyrgios (*next server) - Kyrgios saves three break points and holds

I'm a big fan of Kyrgios but he does do some ridiculous things. An attempted 'tweener volley goes horribly wrong for 15-30, which he compounds with a wild double fault to give Murray two break points at 15-40. Kyrgios saves them both, and then another when down advantage having sent a forehand wildly long. A big serve and a brilliant running forehand then wrap up the hold for Kyrgios.

5:03PM

Murray 6-2, 2-3 Kyrgios* (*next server)

Kyrgios looks like he might extend his lead this set at 15-30, but Murray produces some big serves to dig himself out of the hole and claim a much-needed hold.

Credit: Getty Images

4:58PM

Murray* 6-2, 1-3 Kyrgios (*next server)

A service hold at last. Kyrgios rediscovers his rhythm and reels off a love hold to consolidate the break.

4:57PM

Murray 6-2, 1-2 Kyrgios* (*next server) - Kyrgios breaks

Kyrgios asks "am I wasting my time?" at the end of the previous game as his existential crisis continues. On the other side of the court, it's easy to forget that Murray hasn't played for 11 months. He's moving fine and punching away volleys with ease. The serve though continues to be a bit of an issue, and Kyrgios is able to be the aggressor again this game on his way to a second consecutive break of the Murray serve. Murray is annoyed at himself for missing a backhand passing shot to give up the break.

In total, we've had four breaks in a row.

4:51PM

Murray* 6-2, 1-1 Kyrgios (*next server) - Murray breaks back

Perhaps that Kyrgios comeback will be short lived. He serves atrociously here, and pretty much hands the break straight back to Murray with a couple of double faults.

4:48PM

Murray 6-2, 0-1 Kyrgios* (*next server) - Kyrgios breaks

Kyrgios felt his arm at the change of ends, but it's unclear if he's carrying an injury. Whatever it is, he may have just woken up because Murray throws in a couple of loose shots to help Kyrgios to his first break of the match. No celebration from Kyrgios, who's still moping around the court like a moody teenager.

First set stats

4:43PM

Murray* 6-2 Kyrgios (*next server) - First set Murray

Kyrgios is seemingly tanking, but Murray's returning in the last couple of games has been sensational. He parries a 142mph serve to go up 0-40 and three set points. Kyrgios saves the first but a double fault on the second hands Murray the first set.

Great set from Murray, woeful from Kyrgios.

Great Britain's Andy Murray reacts during day two of the Fever-Tree Championship at the Queens Club, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday June 19, 2018. See PA story TENNIS Queens

4:38PM

Murray 5-2 Kyrgios* (*next server)

Kyrgios looks like he's tapping out of the first set. He no longer seems to be in physical pain but is swinging wildly at everything like a bored child who's tired of tennis and wants to do something else Murray holds to 30, and Kyrgios will serve to stay in the first set.

4:36PM

Murray* 4-2 Kyrgios (*next server) - Murray breaks

Kyrgios on the other hand doesn't look entirely comfortable physically. He's wincing between points and even by his standards is going for some pretty ridiculous shots. A second serve clocked at 137mph leads to a double fault, which hands Murray his first break point at 30-40. Murray thinks he has the break but a backhand off a Kyrgios smash flies just wide. Kyrgios then wastes a couple of game points with a double fault and a backhand error, before Murray flicks away a volley winner to earn a second break point. Kyrgios saves this one with an absolute thunderbolt of an ace out wide. Kyrgios then double faults in consecutive points to hand Murray the break. This feels like a tank from Kyrgios. Bizarre from him, pretty much throwing the game.

4:26PM

Murray 3-2 Kyrgios* (*next server) - Murray saves two break points and holds

Murray struggling a little with his ball toss today. He chucks in a second double fault for 30-30, before a sprayed forehand flies long to hand Kyrgios another break point at 30-40. Again though Murray saves it, this time with a really clever drop shot. Kyrgios forces another one moments later, and Murray saves it with a forehand that lands just on the baseline. Murray exhorts himself to 'hit it' before serving, and he duly does - slamming down a 127mph service winner as he reels off the next two points to dig out the hold.

This is far, far better from Murray than I expected. He looks pretty comfortable and is moving fine.

Credit: PA

4:17PM

Murray* 2-2 Kyrgios (*next server)

The rain is spitting on centre court, but Kyrgios doesn't seem too bothered. He holds to 15 again in double-quick time, clocking second serve at 120mph.

4:14PM

Murray 2-1 Kyrgios* (*next server)

Exhibition stuff here! Kyrgios hits two 'tweeners in the same point, which he ends up winning for 15-15 with a curved drop shot that outfoxes Murray. Kyrgios really is such fun to watch. But it's Murray who comes out on top this game, holding to 30 after a Kyrgios backhand flies long.

Nick Kyrgios bingo:



Two tweeners in one point✅



Unnecessary 360° pirouette en route to hit smash✅



And it’s only the third game.











— Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) June 19, 2018

4:09PM

Murray* 1-1 Kyrgios (*next server)

Kyrgios is absolutely smacking his serves, and two aces - one clocked at 139mph - help him to a quick hold to 15. He also does a bizarre pirouette before flicking away a smash earlier in the game.

4:06PM

Murray 1-0 Kyrgios* (*next server) - Murray saves a break point and holds

Murray's first point back is a winner! An inside-out forehand that skids away from Kyrgios for 15-0. Another strong forehand takes him to 30-0 but a pair of missed errors on that wing have us at 30-30. A fizzed backhand helps Murray to 40-30, before Kyrgios thunders away a forehand winner for deuce. The Aussie then snares Murray with a backhand drop shot to earn himself a break point. Murray saves it with a big serve-forehand winner combo. He celebrates with a first "come on!". Two big serves follow - the second an ace out wide - and Murray holds. Murray's first game back is a winning one.

4:00PM

Ready? Play

Murray to serve first. We're under way.

3:57PM

First blood Murray!

Andy wins the toss and elects to serve.

3:53PM

A standing ovation for Murray

The five-time champion gets a fantastic reception from the Queen's crowd. Murray returns the warmth with a wave. It's good to have him back.

3:41PM

Game, set and match Djokovic

Novak beats Millman 6-3, 6-1.

Next up it's Murray v Kyrgios. We're expecting them on court in about 10 minutes.

3:09PM

Murray speaks

This is Andy talking through his return to tennis at Queen's yesterday.

3:06PM

One set down, one to go?

Djokovic has taken the first set 6-2 against Millman. Should the Serb win the next one and wrap it up in straights then Murray and Kyrgios will be on shortly.

2:15PM

One down, one to go

Dimitrov has just beaten Dzumhur 6-3, 6-7, 6-3. Next up it will be Djokovic vs Millman, and Murray v Kyrgios will follow that. So a 4/4.30pm start for Andy looks likely.

The waiting is nearly over for Andy Murray Credit: AFP

1:44PM

Still going

The first match of the day - Dzumhur vs Dimitrov - has just gone into a third set. There's then Djokovic vs Millman to follow that, so Murray vs Kyrgios is looking like more of a 4pm start.

12:01PM

He's back

At long, long last. 342 days since he last played a professional tennis match, Andy Murray will take to the court today to face Nick Kyrgios in the first round of the Fever-Tree Championships at Queen's Club.

It's been a torturous journey to this point for Murray, who is still surely well short of anything like full fitness given the severity of his hip injury and how long he has been out for.

Murray played a few practice sets over the weekend and came through unscathed before deciding to compete this week, but he admitted on Saturday that he has "zero expectations" for the grass-court season.

According to former British No. 1 Tim Henman, just getting through the next couple of weeks feeling pain-free would be a fantastic result for Murray, regardless of how far he gets at Queen's and Wimbledon.

The reality is that no-one, probably Murray included, really knows what to expect. And that sense of uncertainty is heightened by the man standing on the other side of the net today - the mercurial Kyrgios.

Murray has beaten Kyrgios in all five of their previous meetings Credit: AFP

Amazingly Murray has beaten Kyrgios in all five of their previous meetings, with the pair's close relationship seeming to prevent the Aussie from producing his best tennis whenever they have met.

Kyrgios has had plenty of his own injury worries over the last year - including hip and elbow problems - but he must come into today fancying his chances of finally ending that Murray hoodoo.

To do so Kyrgios must also lay to rest another strange jinx, which is that for all his grass-court pedigree he has lost each of the three matches he has played at Queen's. Admittedly there have been some horror draws in there, but it's a sequence Kyrgios will be looking to end this afternoon.

Peronally, I would be amazed if he didn't win quite comfortably today. Murray has pulled off so many miracles throughout his career but in this instance we should not be expecting too much just yet.