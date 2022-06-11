Andy Murray vs Nick Kyrgios live: score and latest updates from Stuttgart Open 2022

andy murray vs nick kyrgios live score stuttgart open 2022 latest updates - DPA

02:24 PM

Murray 4-4 Kyrgios* (*denotes server)

Kyrgios with a straight-up ace, through the middle. His fourth of the match.

He easily wins the second, putting the ball behind Murray for the second point. Straight into the net on his return from Murray's return on his third service. 30-15.

A misjudged return again: 30-30.

Kyrgios has been called out after a cross-court rally between the two. 40-30. A lovely drop shot to defend the serve to bring it to deuce. No chance Murray was getting there.

A big serve isn't returned by Murray. Advantage Kyrgios. Kyrgios' shot goes out. He's frustrated with how he's playing it too long, blaming the court seemingly. Murray now annoyed with himself as he hits the ball into the net.

Another powerful serve is only returned by Murray into the net. Game Kyrgios.

02:19 PM

Murray* 4-3 Kyrgios (*denotes server)

A decent rally between the two. Murray hits his ball into the net in the end - he looks unhappy with something there. Crowd noise perhaps?

Kyrgios wins another point to make it 0-30 in Murray's service game.

A brilliant rally between the two. Kyrgios managed to make the return from Murray's drop shot, but he couldn't get to the cross-court return. 15-30.

Another lovely cross-court rally between the two. In the end Murray hits too long. 15-40. Two break points.

30-40 now, still a break point to defend for Murray. Kyrgios hits a return into the net on the next point. Deuce now and Murray survives the double break point.

Out from Kyrgios as he tries to push his backhand across the court. Advantage Murray.

Kyrgios has Murray running all over the court. Murray somehow manages to reach a little drop shot, but Kyrgios pulls out another trick shot on the return to win the point. Deuce again now. Has the Australian got into Murray's head with these?

Murray not satisfied with his first serve again. The return his hit too wide by Kyrgios. Advantage Murray once more.

Ace from Murray after a seemingly complete miss from Kyrgios on the return - the second time this match. The game goes the way of Murray.

Kyrgios had a double break point there, but didn't make it count.

02:08 PM

Murray 3-3 Kyrgios* (*denotes server)

Kyrgios' next service game. Fault on his first serve. Ace on his second. 15-0.

Fault on his next first serve. Murray can't return the next shot: 30-0. It looks like he's going all in again with the serves. Fault on his next service. A lovely shot down the line to wrong-foot Murray. 40-0.

Kyrgios with a cheeky between the legs serve, which he does again on the return! He loses the point though after that characteristic display of cheekiness. 15-40.

Kyrgios has Murray running all across the court with the next point. Game Kyrgios.

02:04 PM

Murray* 3-2 Kyrgios (*denotes server)

Murray is really taking his time in his service games. He wins the first point after Kyrgios' backhand goes too deep.

Kyrgios tries a crowd-pleaser, between the legs. It looked like he was going to drop it over the net, but Murray is to it and Kyrgios can't get enough quick enough to return. 30-0.

Murray overhits after a short rally to make it 30-15.

Kyrgios completely misses the ball, an air swipe to make it 40-15. Very odd there.

Murray with an attempted drop-shot on the next shot, goes into the net. 40-30. Strong serve for the next point, which Kyrgios cannot return. Game Murray.

01:59 PM

Murray 2-2 Kyrgios* (*denotes server)

Kyrgios overshoots his forehand from a decent rally to give Murray the first point. Another floater out to make it 0-30.

Kyrgios gets his first ace to make it 30-15. Out on the return from the next serve: 30-30. Another ace, right down the middle: 40-30. Kyrgios getting into his stride.

Game for Kyrgios as Murray fails to return the final serve.

01:55 PM

Murray* 2-1 Kyrgios (*denotes server)

Murray goes two points up, the second from a looping return allows Murray to place it down the middle.

Big serve on the third point to make it 40-0 with an ace.

Fault on the first serve of the game point. Murray then with a long return, overcooking it. 40-15.

A beautifully scooped forehand up the line to give Murray the game. No chance for Kyrgios there.

01:52 PM

Murray 1-1 Kyrgios* (*denotes server)

Kyrgios' first serving game. Fault. Smashing second serve which Murray can't return.

Murray's return from Kyrgios' serve goes too deep. His next return goes into the net. Third into the net too. Kyrgios is showing real power with his serve. He wraps up the game easily.

01:50 PM

First Set: Andy Murray* 1-0 Nick Kyrgios (*denotes server)

Let. First serve again. Kyrgios gets an unlucky nick of the net, sending it out to lose the first point.

Murray with a deep backhand, 15-15. Double serve, perfect backhand by Murray to get Kyrgios stretching. 30-15.

Some terrific power from Kyrgios on the forehand, eventually forcing Murray's error, going too far with his shot. 30-30.

Kyrgios' backhand from Murray's serve floats out, 40-30.

A beautiful dink from Kyrgios after a compelling rally, 40-40. Ace from Murray to give him the advantage.

Kyrgios return from Murray's serve drops out. First game to Murray.

01:44 PM

Warm-up over

Andy Murray with the first service.

01:41 PM

Two minutes of warm-up left

Murray, currently ranked 68th, is practicing his serve.

01:39 PM

Nick Kyrgios wins the toss

Here we are then. Just a few moments to go until we're under way.

01:21 PM

Reason for the hold up...

... is the doubles match beforehand, which is currently locked in a second set tie-break.

01:15 PM

Other Murray news

A bit of a delay to matters on court but in the meantime here's some fresh Murray news.

The Briton will play Italy's Lorenzo Sonego in the first round of the Cinch Championship at Queen's, which starts on Monday.

Murray will be bidding for his fifth tournament win as he continues his preparations for next month's Wimbledon.

British number one Cameron Norrie takes on Bulgaria's former Wimbledon semi-finalist Grigor Dimitrov and second-ranked Briton Dan Evans faces defending champion Matteo Berrettini.

Ryan Peniston, the British number seven, has been handed a tough opening-round draw as he plays top seed and French Open runner-up Casper Ruud.

12:25 PM

Murray on form

After a first win over a top-five opponent in five-and-a-half years yesterday, what can Andy Murray serve up today against close friend Nick Kyrgios?

Whatever the outcome in today's semi-final, you can be sure Murray will be taking plenty of encouragement from this week's Stuttgart Open going into his main target of Wimbledon.

Victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas on Friday was the first time Murray had beaten a player ranked in the world's five since 2016, when he downed Novak Djokovic at the ATP Finals.

Currently ranked 68 in the world and armed with a metal hip, the 35-year-old defeated the Greek top seed 7-6 (4) 6-3 in one hour and 40 minutes to set up a last-four clash with Australia's Kyrgios.

Murray said in his on-court interview afterwards: "It was an amazing atmosphere. Almost full crowd. Beautiful weather today, really nice conditions to play tennis. I thought I did well. He served unbelievably in the first set. "I felt like I had very few chances, but when he was creating chances on my serve, I stayed strong. I played a really solid tie-break and in the second set, once I was in the rallies, I felt like I was dictating a lot of the points. It was a good performance."

The result was a sign that Murray is applying his almost unparalleled grass-court nous, and it strengthened his chances of pushing for a Wimbledon seeding with just over a fortnight to go.

But first, a meeting with Kyrgios and the chance to book at place in Sunday's final.

World number 78 Kyrgios skipped the whole clay-court season but is now also plugged into the grass swing ahead of Wimbledon.

The fiery Australian and Murray are good friends despite their very different characters, and the Scot has won five of their previous six meetings.

Kyrgios said: "I know what to expect but he also is a veteran on the grass and I don't want to take him lightly at all. I'm just going to go out there, serve big, look after my serve and see what I can do on his return games."