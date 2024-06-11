Andy Murray vs Marcos Giron LIVE: Latest updates from Stuttgart Open as Wimbledon preparation begins

(EPA)

Andy Murray begins his grass court season at the Stuttgart Open as he kicks off his grass court season with an eye on performing strongly at Wimbledon.

Murray’s Wimbledon preparation could also be the start of a farewell as he has previously hinted at a possible retirement this summer meaning this could be his final season as a professional.

Today’s match is against Marcos Giron who will be a tough opponent for the 37-year-old with the American having climbed into the world’s top 50 this year.

Elsewhere, Emma Raducanu will be in action at the Nottingham Open. Raducanu missed the French Open to focus on her fitness ahead of the grass court season. She takes on Ena Shibahara as she continues her comeback following wrist and ankle operations last year.

Harriet Dart bets umpire £50,000 over line call in ill-tempered defeat to Katie Boulter

12:15 , Sonia Twigg

Harriet Dart offered to bet the umpire £50,000 she was right about a disputed line call in her ill-tempered defeat to British teammate Katie Boulter at the Nottingham Open.

Dart told the official Kelly Rask that she was “embarrassing yourself” after the British No 2 was convinced a ball landed out during a rally in the second set of a tight tussle and later accused Rask of “threatening” her.

Defending champion Boulter kept out of the drama and sealed a 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-5 victory.

When are the matches and how to watch them

12:00 , Sonia Twigg

When is Andy Murray vs Marcos Giron?

The round one match is the third scheduled on centre court in Stuttgart on Tuesday 11 June, and will not start before 1.30pm BST.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch action from the Stuttgart Open live on Sky Sports Tennis, the British broadcast home of the ATP and WTA Tours. A livestream will be available via Sky Go.

The match will begin at around 1:30pm BST with Raducanu vs Shibahara is the second match on Centre Court.

When is Emma Raducanu vs Ena Shibahara?

The match will begin at around 1:30pm BST with Raducanu vs Shibahara is the second match on Centre Court.

How can I watch it?

You can watch the match with free-to-air coverage on the BBC Red Button. There is a live stream on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Tuesday’s coverage begins at 11:20am and ends at 8:00pm - Red Button coverage ends at 6pm.

11:45 , Sonia Twigg

Emma Raducanu returns today against Ena Shibahara at the Rothesay Open in Nottingham, which runs from 10-16 June.

The Briton has been out of action for the last six weeks following defeat to Maria Lourdes Carle at the Madrid Open. The former US Open champion opted against French Open qualification, instead focusing on “keeping fit for the rest of the year” and the build-up to Wimbledon.

After missing the grass court season last year through injury after surgery, Raducanu looks to build momentum against the 21-year-old Japanese player, who is the world number 274 and was last seen at Roland Garros, reaching the second round of the mixed doubles and the third round of the women’s doubles.

Katie Boulter is also in action and begins her title defence against compatriot Harriet Dart, with former Wimbledon finalists Ons Jabeur and Karolina Pliskova also in the draw. Britons Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans will compete in the men’s Challenger event to run alongside the women’s WTA event.

Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu in grasscourt action

11:22 , Sonia Twigg

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Emma Raducanu vs Ena Shibahara at the Nottingham Open and Andy Murray vs Marcos Giron in Stuttgart.

Raducanu insisted before the tournament that she is ready and fit, having dropped out of the French Open to work on her build up to Wimbledon following wrist and ankle surgery last year.

Murray will start the preparations for what could be his farewell appearance at Wimbledon with a short trip to Stuttgart and take on Giron, who has moved into the world top 50.