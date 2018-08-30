Andy Murray departs US Open with parting shot as Fernando Verdasco denies Briton's claim he was with team members during heat break

Murray lost in four sets to exit the US Open at the hands of Fernando Verdasco - USA TODAY Sports

Andy Murray left the US Open on Wednesday night, courtesy of a four-set loss against the powerful Spaniard Fernando Verdasco. But not before prompting one of the many controversies that have followed his dramatic career.

Murray was furious that tournament officials had allowed Verdasco to consult with his team members during the 10-minute heat break that the players are being allowed at the end of the third set. When he returned to the court, he raged at chair umpire Nico Helwerth, saying: “Verdasco is in the locker-room with both coach and trainer, the referee and supervisor are just twiddling their thumbs. I had to tell them because no-one knows the f---ing rules.”

Murray expanded on his frustration after the match, saying: "You’ve got to do better than that, this is one of the biggest events in the world, and if one of the players is allowed to speak to their coach and the other isn’t, it’s not fair."

Verdasco denied he was talking to his coach, saying he was only there to go to the toilet.

"I was in the ice bath with Marcos Baghdatis and his coach," Verdasco said. "I don't want to say that Andy lied, but I didn't talk one word with my coach or any one member of my team.

"I know exactly the rule and I don't want to be the one breaking it."

Murray then departed the US Open with a parting shot, writing on Instagram that he was "off to get a health check as apparently I've started imagining things".

The return of a fiery and feisty Murray to Arthur Ashe Stadium felt like a landmark moment. He is still not the man who lifted the title here six years ago. How could he be, when he has played only nine matches on the tour since last year’s Wimbledon?

But the tennis is in there. And it took the provocation of Verdasco’s heat-break consultation – which is forbidden by tournament rules – to bring it out.

In the first few games of the fourth set, Murray was unloading on the ball. We saw a rare example of the backhand winner up the line – once a trademark, but more of an endangered species since the hip operation – and a level of intensity that has not been present in the last couple of months. This is a big event, and it brought a big performance out of Murray: the best indication yet that he is working his way back towards the upper reaches of the sport.

Murray battled gamely against Verdasco over three hours Credit: AP

One point early in the fourth set reminded us of the defensive gifts this great athlete still possesses. Murray put up two successive lobs from an apparently impossible position, then chased down a drop shot to put away a forehand crosscourt winner. He held up a clenched fist for a good five seconds, feeding off the crowd’s energy, as he relished a flashback to the good old days.

That fourth set was all the more impressive because, by the early stages of the second, Murray had looked physically spent. His limp was severe, and as he bent over to return serve, he almost looked as if he might collapse. Yet he was still moving well enough to pressurise Verdasco, who suffered a mental lapse and lost his serve twice in a row, allowing the match to be levelled.

For Murray, the start of the third set was even worse. He suffered an obvious physical letdown at this moment, losing four out of the first five games. Only after changing his shirt, which was drenched with sweat, did he find some inspiration and force Verdasco to serve out the set at 5-4. But it was too late, and he went into the 10-minute break facing a 2-1 deficit.

Verdasco's power told in the end Credit: AP

Verdasco trailed Murray 13-1 in their previous head-to-head meetings, and had not always closed out strong positions in the past. The Wimbledon quarter-final of 2013 is one excellent example, as Murray came back from a two-set deficit to keep his title dream alive – a dream he eventually realised by overcoming Novak Djokovic in the final.

But Verdasco was not going to be denied on Wednesday. He knew that the Murray he used to face is still short of optimum form and fitness, and that there are certain shots he is not hitting any more. Prime among these is the kick serve, which Murray stopped using when his hip was at his most painful, and has yet to return to his repertoire.

So it was that Verdasco produced an almost flawless fourth set to close out his 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory in 3hr 22min. Apart from a couple of shaky double-faults at the death, he more than earned his third-round meeting with Juan Martin del Potro, the 2009 champion here, saving five break points to serve out his win in a horribly tense 12-minute final game.

Murray, though, can take so much encouragement from that extraordinary fourth set – a period when he conjured up the spirit of his old self like a magician bringing his assistant back to life.

Murray was only a few seconds away from being the last Briton standing in the singles draws at this tournament – an honour he used to secure as a formality in each grand slam he played. As it happened, though, the British No. 3 Cameron Norrie lasted perhaps a minute longer before falling to Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic by a 6-2, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 scoreline.

11:52PM

Fernando Verdasco wins 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4!

Verdasco, carelessly, slips to 0-15 before gathering himself to tip a forehand up the line - his 50th winner of the match. Double fault! For god's sake, man. And now he goes long! Two break points for Murray!

Verdasco serves out wide to save one. The second? Out wide again, and again it's saved.

Murray screams in agony - he's found the net and now Verdasco has match point!

He sends it wide. Obviously. Deuce.

Double fault from Verdasco. Break point Murray. Verdasco has a moan about the clock. Murray scoops a hopeful lob long. Deuce. Verdasco desperately scrapes a forehand long!

130mph serve, big forehand into the corner. Deuce again.

A bold second serve from Verdasco, and he has another match point. Murray storms in to take it away! Deuce no.6.

Murray nets. Third match point for Verdasco. And there it is! The power has told in the end, and Andy Murray is out of the US Open.

11:37PM

Murray 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 4-5 Verdasco* (*next server)

Right, what's Murray got left in the tank? A double fault, for starters. He's almost on his haunches after a loooong rally goes Verdasco's way for 0-30.

Verdasco goes long. Murray, from somewhere, plucks out a cross-courter into the left corner for 30-all. Verdasco can't get a lob over and in, and now it's 40-30!

Verdasco obviously fancies serving for this, and now he'll have to.

11:32PM

Murray* 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 3-5 Verdasco (*next server)

Murray, for all his fight, is surely banking on a Verdasco dip now - but the Spaniard is looking keen to finish this off. He serves down the middle to put Murray on the back foot for 15-0, which soon becomes 30-0.

Ace out wide. Murray claws a point back. But Verdasco prevails. Murray will now serve to stay in the US Open.

11:28PM

Murray 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 3-4 Verdasco* (*next server)

An outrageous, sliding, cross-court, backhand pass from Verdasco! 0-30, and Murray in some bother now. Andy goes long, his 44th unforced error, as we pass the three-hour mark. Verdasco breaks! And that could be it.

11:25PM

Murray* 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 3-3 Verdasco (*next server)

Verdasco flicks a winner away after a big serve out wide, and then a backhand for 30-15. Murray nets, then an ace. On we go...

11:21PM

Murray 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 3-2 Verdasco* (*next server)

More hard running for Murray, but Verdasco finding the angles right now. At 15-all, Murray dispatches on overhead into the right corner to keep things on track, but Verdasco pounces on a second serve to match it.

Ace! And then a superb forehand on the run! Great hold, but still work to do.

11:17PM

Murray* 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 2-2 Verdasco (*next server)

Verdasco booms another forehand home - 92mph, no less - but his next one is wide, despite having the whole court to aim at. Murray has no answer to Verdasco's next two questions, though, and it's a straightforward hold in the end.

11:12PM

Murray 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 2-1 Verdasco* (*next server)

Murray lifts his game again, marching to 30-0, and serve-volleys it home.

11:09PM

Murray* 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 1-1 Verdasco (*next server)

Murray engages in one of his angry monologues, but Verdasco has no time for that: 40-15. Murray takes his frustration out on a backhand return, and then chases halfway to Manhattan to turn a point his way! Deuce!

Murray on the charge again, but this time Verdasco is waiting for him and simply lobs the ball over his head. The crowd are loving it. Verdasco holds.

11:03PM

Murray 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 1-0 Verdasco* (*next server)

Murray produces a timely big forehand at 15-30 to steady his ship. Verdasco challenges, mid-rally, but it's not in his favour. Murray gets the upper hand next, but goes long on the backhand: deuce.

Big serve, big forehand. Nerveless overhead. Hold.

10:58PM

10:48PM

Verdasco takes the third set 6-4 to lead by two sets to one!

Verdasco's first serve, meanwhile, is operating at 70% and he gets off to a perfect start here. Murray works his way back into the next point for 15-all, but he finds the net cord - howling into the humid New York air in the process - for 30-15.

Back he comes, though, burrowing his way into the Verdasco forehand. That only briefly halts the Spaniard, though - a backhand bullet seals set three!

Verdasco leads 2-1 Credit: GETTY IMAGES

10:42PM

Murray 5-7, 6-2, 4-5 Verdasco* (*next server)

Murray's first serve running at 48% in this third set, which isn't ideal. He gets to 30-15, and then sends a flat missile of a forehand into the corner and forces Verdasco to serve for the set.

10:39PM

Murray* 5-7, 6-2, 3-5 Verdasco (*next server)

Murray so nearly gets out of jail with a passing shot at 30-15. Verdasco gifts him a point back, but Murray goes long with a return. He'll have to serve to say in the third set.

10:34PM

Murray 5-7, 6-2, 3-4 Verdasco* (*next server)

With the prospect of a 10-minute break on offer after this set, Murray has come alive a bit. A forehand on the run takes him to 30-0, which he follows up with a delicious dink. He then leaps into a backhand to finish it off. Tidy, tidy tennis.

10:32PM

Murray* 5-7, 6-2, 2-4 Verdasco (*next server)

Verdasco's set for the taking, it seems. Murray goes just long on the backhand, but then sends a bullet of a second-serve return right down the line! Nice. He then races into the net to hoodwink Verdasco, before a cross-court backhand gives him two break points!

Verdasco rescues the first, but he can't pick up at the net and Murray has a break back.

10:26PM

Murray 5-7, 6-2, 1-4 Verdasco* (*next server)

"Good advice!" mutters Murray sarcastically, as he slips to 0-40 and in danger of going a double-break down. He saves one point, and then double-faults. Ouch.

10:23PM

Murray* 5-7, 6-2, 1-3 Verdasco (*next server)

Verdasco pounces on a backhand chance at the net to move 40-0 up, and then successfully challenges an out call to win the game. Quickfire.

10:19PM

Murray 5-7, 6-2, 1-2 Verdasco* (*next server)

Murray puts away an overhead, Verdasco nets on the backhand, and then falls into the trap of Murray's kick-serve. Murray pings a smash long, rather than just letting it drop, but Verdasco soon gives in.

10:16PM

Murray* 5-7, 6-2, 0-2 Verdasco (*next server)

Time for one of those energy gels, perhaps. Murray slaps a tame forehand into the net, but Verdasco can't capitalise: 15-all.

Verdasco pummels Murray into submission on the next two points, but offers a glimmer of hope by netting a forehand on the run. It's still a comfortable hold.

10:13PM

Murray 5-7, 6-2, 0-1 Verdasco* (*next server)

Umpire overrules - correctly - to call a Murray backhand out for 15-30, and Verdasco rubs salt in the wound with a casual drop-shot to earn a break point. He takes it!

10:06PM

Andy Murray takes the second set 6-2! One set all.

Murray produces an impudent cross-court backhand but his next flashes just wide: 15-all.

He steps right in again to deal with the Verdasco second serve and times it perfectly, before teasing his opponent into the net to finish him off. Great stuff, great variety, great tennis brain. Two set points!

Double fault! Murray's back in business.

Murray levels it up at one set apiece Credit: GETTY IMAGES

10:01PM

Murray 5-7, 5-2 Verdasco* (*next server)

Murray's quick work at the net for 15-all is followed by Verdasco blinking first in a lengthy baseline exchange and then reaching in vain for a forehand that sails long: 40-15.

Great hustle from Murray - he charges in to the net to slam the ball away and hold.

9:56PM

Murray* 5-7, 4-2 Verdasco (*next server)

Murray goes through a training drill of a rally to get a foothold, but quickly runs out of gas on the next point. Back he comes, though, and earns two break points! Verdasco's forehand pummels the first of those into the corner but he can't repeat the trick. Murray back in the second-set driving seat.

9:51PM

Murray 5-7, 3-2 Verdasco* (*next server)

"What is that serve, man?" Murray implores to himself as he gifts 0-15 to Verdasco. It gets worse: the Spaniard then produces an incredible lob for 0-30. Murray screams down an ace in response.

Points are traded - with Verdasco doing all the running for once - but Murray goes way long to cancel out that break of a few moments ago.

9:47PM

Murray* 5-7, 3-1 Verdasco (*next server)

Verdasco to the net, Murray lobs, but the Spaniard is quick enough to take control for 15-0. Murray sneaks his way to 15-30, but he can't capitalise on yet another Verdasco second serve to really make it count.

Soon enough, though, he has a break point. Verdasco nets!

9:41PM

Murray 5-7, 2-1 Verdasco* (*next server)

Verdasco winds up another huge forehand to peg Murray back at 30-15, but our man regathers himself and sees out the game with an ace.

9:39PM

Murray* 5-7, 1-1 Verdasco (*next server)

Verdasco, with very little fuss, holds his own serve in response. One thing is clear: he hits the ball harder than James Duckworth.

9:36PM

Murray 5-7, 1-0 Verdasco* (*next server)

Murray switches to a dark top - possibly to reflect his mood - and wins a couple of very welcome quick points with some smarter serving. Murray reaches for his back - uh-oh - but eventually has too much for Verdasco to hold serve this time.

9:30PM

Fernando Verdasco takes the first set 7-5!

The two trade the most unforced of errors for 15-all.

Murray spoons a forehand long. Verdasco pings a backhand long. 30-all.

Verdasco goes big with another forehand and overdoes it, but Murray can't defend the next one: deuce.

Verdasco finds the extreme corner and it's set point! He belts home a winner to get the job done.

Verdasco takes the first set 7-5 Credit: GETTY IMAGES

9:23PM

Murray 5-6 Verdasco* (*next server)

A lovely disguised lob from Verdasco brings up 15-all, but his next attempt finds an outstretched Murray arm there to meet it. Some furious Murray chasing meets some more Verdasco forehand thunder and suddenly it's a deuce game. And then break point!

Double fault! Verdasco will serve for the set!

9:18PM

Murray* 5-5 Verdasco (*next server)

Verdasco serves to stay in the first set. Murray sets the tone with a vicious, snapped backhand to which the Spaniard can barely react, let alone hit. Then it's 30-0 and the Verdasco serve begins to creak, but Murray mistimes a forehand to bend it wide right.

Verdasco produces the very forehand that the pundits feared - 70mph across court - for 30-all, but then goes long as Murray mixes things up. Set point! Verdasco saves with an ace, and then earns advantage.

Then: a terrible double-fault and an ace, before Murray pins Verdasco back on the line to level it again. Verdasco's serve, just, gets him out of trouble.

9:09PM

Murray 5-4 Verdasco* (*next server)

So we're in for the medium haul at least, I reckon. Murray can't get to a low ball on the backhand for 0-15, and soon after goes long for 15-30. Pressure on a little, and - "COME ON! CONCENTRATE!" - a Murray forehand kicks up to surprise Verdasco for 30-all.

Some quick hands at the net make up for a poor drop-shot - 40-30 - but Verdasco hangs in for deuce. "LET'S GO!" Murray screams, though, as he finally wraps up a big hold.

9:02PM

Murray* 4-4 Verdasco (*next server)

This is the sort of game that will be the difference between two hours and five hours for Andy Murray's well-documented hip. Verdasco nets as Murray hangs in there, as usual, but Murray returns the favour on the next rally: 15-all.

Verdasco wrong-foots Murray from the middle of the court for 30-15, and then takes swift charge of the next point. Then he double-faults, but then he aces down the middle to level up the set!

8:57PM

Murray 4-3 Verdasco* (*next server)

Murray's first serve completion finally creeps above 50%, just as Verdasco's own serve has crumbled, but two unforced errors put him 15-30 down. The umpire calls his next forehand attack long, but HawkEye steps in.

Murray nets, though, and Verdasco has two break points in this scrappy set. Murray aces to save the first, but Verdasco then races in to return a drop-volley with interest! It's not Andy's set yet.

8:52PM

Murray* 4-2 Verdasco (*next server)

At 15-all, Murray punches a lovely forehand down the line - he's loosened up now, that's for sure - and soon has two break points to play with. He only needs one of them!

8:48PM

Murray 3-2 Verdasco* (*next server)

Murray's 30-0 up in a flash, before he carves out a chance to whip a forehand out of Verdasco's reach. A double fault doesn't help, but he soon grinds Verdasco down to hold.

8:46PM

Murray* 2-2 Verdasco (*next server)

Verdasco's now looking rock-solid and takes full command of the first two points - it really doesn't look like Murray has enough miles in that tank. He's handed a brief reprieve by a double fault for 30-15 and then, after covering the entire court for a 26-shot rally, Murray's happy to see a Verdasco forehand creep long!

Verdasco goes long again, and now Murray has a break point. He takes a second serve about three metres inside the baseline and that aggression pays off - he's broken straight back!

8:40PM

Murray 1-2 Verdasco* (*next server)

This is not vintage tennis so far, but we might have a long way to go. Verdasco correctly challenges a Murray volley, and we're at 15-30. Murray's first serve falters again and it's break point Verdasco.

A thunderous forehand from Verdasco! Murray is broken early doors.

8:36PM

Murray* 1-1 Verdasco (*next server)

Murray's forehand fails him for 15-0, but Verdasco then has to wait an age for an overhead to present itself before slamming it into the net. A double fault compounds the Spaniard's error, but he serves out wide to even it up at 30-all.

There's a glimpse of Murray's limited movement as he fails to scramble back, and then Verdasco finishes the job.

8:32PM

Murray 1-0 Verdasco* (*next server)

A tentative baseline exchange gets things going - Verdasco finds the net for 15-0, only for a Murray forehand to do the same soon after. Verdasco - with his legs like two oak trees - overcooks a simple forehand, but Murray narrowly errs again for 30-all.

The first "c'mon!" from Murray as Verdasco fails to deal with a vicious bounce, and - despite a challenge - it's an ace down the middle to get the Brit on the board!

8:27PM

Murray to serve...

...let's do this.

8:22PM

The players are out...

...and, courtside, Telegraph Sport columnist Greg Rusedski is on Amazon Prime broadcast duty. "You can't breathe in here" he says of the humidity, before comparing Verdasco to a "bowl of liquorice....one day he's great, the next he's not."

8:15PM

8:13PM

Head to head

Murray v Verdasco

The historical record is overwhelmingly in Murray's favour, but the 34-year-old Verdasco remains - consensus says - "dangerous".

8:10PM

Sloane Stephens wins 4-6, 7-5, 6-2!

The defending women's champ recovers to beat Anhelina Kalinina and that means Andy Murray is imminent...

7:50PM

'All players can change their shirts when sitting in the player chair'

Simon Briggs reports on an awkward day for the USTA:

In a twist on the usual “wardrobe malfunction” story, the biggest controversy so far at this year’s US Open concerns a Frenchwoman and her sports bra. Alize Cornet of France received a warning for unsportsmanlike conduct on Tuesday afternoon because she took her shirt off on the court. The decision caused an outcry on social media. On her Twitter page, Amazon Prime pundit Annabel Croft wrote “Utterly ridiculous!!! Not offensive in any way and where’s common sense in that decision?” Meanwhile Judy Murray pointed out that there are no sanctions against men who expose their chests on the court.

Alize Cornet received a warning for adjusting her clothing Credit: USA TODAY SPORTS

The row was doubly embarrassing for the United States Tennis Association. For one thing, they selected the umpire – Christian Rask of Denmark – who made the snap decision. And for another, their chief executive Katrina Adams is outspoken in her views about gender equality. “We regret that a Code Violation was assessed to Ms. Cornet yesterday,” said the USTA in a statement, before adding that they had clarified the policy, and that “All players can change their shirts when sitting in the player chair.” As a result, no fine or further punishment will be applied to Cornet.

7:32PM

Tennis Podcast: how hot is too hot?

Simon Briggs of Telegraph Sport joined David Law (BBC 5 Live) on The Tennis Podcast to salute all the players that took to the court in such brutal conditions:

Elsewhere, Law and Briggs pick up the pieces from Jo Konta’s straight-sets defeat to No. 6 seed Caroline Garcia. Does Konta need a plan B? Why has her serve become less effective? And how much longer will her coaching relationship with Michael Joyce last?

7:15PM

Going the distance

Stephens has, finally, wrapped up that second set against Kalinina, so they'll go into a decider on Arthur Ashe. Andy Murray fans - and why wouldn't you be one? - will have to sit tight.

7:05PM

Stephens serves for the set

Having been 3-0 to the good in the second set, the defending women's champion is now serving for the set at 5-4...but Kalinina has broken back!

6:34PM

The champion responds

Sloane Stephens has roared back to lead 3-0 in the second set against Anhelina Kalinina, so it looks like Murray will be waiting in the shade a little longer...

6:19PM

Warming up on Arthur Ashe...

Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina - the world no. 134 - has taken the first set of her second-rounder against No.3 seed, home favourite and defending champion Sloane Stephens, 6-4. Murray will be on court as soon as that one is done and dusted either way.

6:15PM

Diet Hard: Murray's US Open nutrition regime

Simon Briggs got his head around how Murray is fuelling himself in New York:

Who would eat raw fish on an empty stomach at 8.30am? Perhaps the same sort of person who is prepared to spend seven hours a day rehabbing his hip – a person so determined to beat the odds that he will go to almost any lengths to succeed. “I actually had sushi at 8:30am on Monday – that was odd,” Murray told the BBC. “That's because I eat whatever is recommended to me. I have a nutritionist at home who will tell me to eat chicken, or rice, or pasta.

Murray is ensuring he replaces all the fluids lost on court in the sweltering heat Credit: ANADOLU

“The morning before my match against James [Duckworth, whom Murray beat in four sets on Monday], I also ate a bowl of porridge, and then I ate eggs, bacon, some gluten free toast. “When the weather is like it was in New York on Monday – hot and humid – I try to drink two litres of fluid an hour. Then I have these energy gels which I eat every 20 minutes.

5:54PM

Heat status: on

Play is under way on various courts at Flushing Meadows and the USTA have announced that their extreme heat policy is in effect once again. As was the case yesterday, the men's matches are likely to adopt the same policy as the women's tour, allowing for a 10-minute break between the third and fourth sets (second and third for the women) if either player requests it.

The USTA have also said that appropriate medical timeouts for heat-related illness also are allowed.

Meanwhile, in London, I wore a coat AND a jumper to work today. Climate, eh?!

5:43PM

Andy Murray: the man with a plan

Andy Murray is trying to marry a successful grand slam comeback at the US Open with changing his game style to better protect his troublesome hip.

The 31-year-old played his first slam match in nearly 14 months on Monday at Flushing Meadows, defeating Australia's James Duckworth in four sets.

Afterwards, Murray detailed the gruelling rehab programme lasting up to seven hours a day that he is putting himself through in an attempt to return to the top of the game.

Murray said: "There are things that I want to focus on longer-term that are going to be beneficial for my game, like a game style that I would like to be playing.

"It's quite clear the way I'm trying to play. But then also you go into the match with tactics and a game plan to try and make it as difficult for your opponent as possible.

"So it's kind of a combination of the two. There are certain things I want to be doing on the match court every match that's going to hopefully give me a better chance to get back to where I want to get to."

Murray has been battling the heat and humidity of Flushing Meadows Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The Scot admitted he expects to feel pain in his hip for the rest of his career, and wrote in his BBC column: "When I'm going into the match I'm trying to prepare myself mentally that I'm not going to feel great physically after the match, or that my hip will feel painful."

Murray must now prepare for a test that will be a good barometer of where he is in comparison with the leading players, with 31st seed Fernando Verdasco up next.

The veteran Spaniard has made at least the quarter-finals at three of the four slams and is known as an explosive player who often brings out his best against the big names.

Murray has won 13 of their 14 previous meetings, including the last eight dating back to 2009, but they have rarely been straightforward.

"Fernando is a great shot-maker and someone that, when he's on his game, is really tough to beat," said Murray. "You can't allow him to dictate too much."

Verdasco is determined to concentrate on his side of the net and not concern himself with the state of Murray's fitness.

He said: "I need to treat it like any other meeting, it won't change just because he has been injured. The level he had had before his surgery was amazing and obviously it's been a very hard recovery but when he was injured I always wished him the best. Hopefully Wednesday is going to be a good day for me."