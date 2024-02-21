Andy Murray v Jakub Mensik LIVE: Qatar Open tennis score and latest updates

Andy Murray will try to secure a Qatar Open quarter-final spot (EPA)

Andy Murray will hope to build on his first win of 2024 as he faces Jakub Mensik in the last 16 of the Qatar Open this afternoon.

Murray finally ended his six-match losing streak that stretched back to October of last year when he battled past Alexandre Muller 6-1, 7-6 (5) in the first round on Tuesday and will now fight for a place in the quarter-finals in Doha, with Czech 18-year-old Mensik standing in his way.

The 36-year-old Brit was defiant last week in quelling retirement talk and is hopeful that the Qatar Open, where he reached the final of last year, continues to be a happy hunting ground now he has ended his drought.

Big-serving teenager Mensik is his next opponent after the talented youngster overcame fifth seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6, 6-4 in the first round. He is currently ranked 116 in the world, 66 places below Murray, but is a star on the rise and will provide a tough test for the Scot.

Follow all the action from the Qatar Open below:

Andy Murray v Jakub Mensik - live updates from Qatar Open

Andy Murray faces Jakub Mensik in the last 16 of the Qatar Open

The match is second on centre court in Doha with play expected to get underway around 1pm GMT

Big-serving Mensik is only 18 years old but the world No 116 is a star on the rise

How can I watch Murray v Mensik?

12:06 , Luke Baker

Sky Sports is the new broadcasting partner in the United Kingdom for both the ATP and WTA and will be showing coverage of the Qatar Open on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Tennis. Subscribers can stream via Sky Go.

When is Andy Murray vs Jakub Mensik?

12:00 , Luke Baker

Andy Murray vs Jakub Mensik is scheduled as the second match on centre court on Wednesday 21 February at the Qatar Open in Doha. It will start when Fabian Marozsan vs Karen Khachanov has concluded and is expected to get underway at around 1pm GMT.

Marozsan v Khachanov is currently in the first set with the Hungarian underdog surprisingly an early break up against second seed Khachanov at 3-1.

The winner of Murray vs Mensik will face a quarter-final against the winner of top seed Andrey Rublev vs Richard Gasquet, which takes place directly after the Brit’s match on centre court.

Everything you need to know about Andy Murray v Jakub Mensik

11:57 , Luke Baker

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

What time is Andy Murray v Jakub Mensik? How to watch Qatar Open

Andy Murray v Jakub Mensik

11:56 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Andy Murray v Jakub Mensik at the Qatar Open.

Murray will try to build on his first win since October, which came yesterday, by advancing to the quarter-finals. Stick with us for full live coverage.