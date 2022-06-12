Wimbledon injury scare for Andy Murray as he loses Stuttgart Open final

Murray Stuttgart Open - Bernd Wei'brod /DPA

Andy Murray's quest for a first ATP Tour title since 2019 goes on after he was beaten by Matteo Berrettini in the final of the Boss Open in Stuttgart.

More concerning, though, was an apparent left hip problem for which he twice sought treatment in the third set before succumbing to a 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 defeat against last year's Wimbledon runner-up.

This has been one of Murray's best weeks since his hip problems came to the fore in 2017, with the Scot defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios to reach his first grass-court final since he won his second Wimbledon title in 2016.

The resurfacing operation Murray underwent in 2019 was to his right hip but he then struggled with a number of troublesome niggles in his pelvic area.

Speaking in an on-court interview broadcast by Tennis Channel, Murray said: "It's been an incredible week here. I really enjoyed it. I'd like to congratulate Matteo and his team on a fantastic week.

"He's just come back from a surgery and it's never easy. He played extremely well today and deserved the win. Finally thank you to my team here and my team back home.

"Sorry I couldn't get over the line today but there's been a lot of progress the last few weeks. I'm looking forward to what the future has to hold, I'm feeling a lot better about my game. Hopefully my body can hold up a little while longer so I can keep playing matches like this."

04:34 PM

Murray the fighter

... has only retired mid-match twice in his career: against Filippo Volandri at the Hamburg Masters in 2007, and against Marcel Granollers in 2013 at the Italian Open.

Only he will know if he should have retired today - at a push - but his determination, and the strength of mindset that allowed him to continue was admirable.

04:28 PM

Injury concern comes at worst possible time for Murray

As it stands, Murray is due on court at Queen's to play Lorenzo Sonego on Tuesday, but today's injury concerns may have scuppered Murray's hopes of playing in the competition, which he has won five times, and which is well-used as a traditional Wimbledon warm-up.

Hopefully Murray and his team will have a good read on the injury soon, and it hasn't impacted his nascent grass court season.

04:21 PM

Murray has been an inspiration for Berrettini, as a kid and a professional player

"It doesn't feel real that I'm here against you" 😢



Kind words from Matteo on facing @andy_murray #BOSSOPEN pic.twitter.com/4Ybq4mRAUs — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 12, 2022

04:08 PM

Murray accepts his runner-up trophy and speaks:

It's been an incredible week here. It's my first time at the tournament and I really enjoyed it. The fans, the whole week, were brilliant. We had great support.

On Berrettini:

He's just come back from a surgery and it's never easy, and he played extremely well today and deserved the win.

Murray then thanked his team, and his family, adding:

There's been a lot of progress over the last few weeks, and I'm looking forward to what the future can hold. Hopefully my body can hold up a little longer [...] but I'm looking forward to seeing you all again in the future.

04:00 PM

Berrettini is a more than worthy winner

27 & 3 & 4 - Matteo Berrettini is the player with the most matches won (27), titles (3) and finals (4) in the ATP Tour on grass since 2019. Herbivore.@atptour @ATPMediaInfo pic.twitter.com/6PCPOvFprG — OptaAce (@OptaAce) June 12, 2022

03:59 PM

This is the second time Berrettini has won the Stuttgart Open

He speaks after his victory:

It's too soon [to say how I feel]. It feels unbelievable. It was the last thing I imagined when I came here, but coming back from an injury like this, my first surgery, and winning the tournament [...] it feels really special.

On today's match

It was really tough today. I felt the momentum in that part of the match, and then Andy was able to serve well and take the chances I couldn't take. I just had to fight. Congrats to Andy for the great tournament, and this is not the way we would want to finish the match. He's hurt, you can see that, and I'm sorry. He showed us, so many times how to come back [from injury]. I think I learned a little bit from him. For me it's an honour to play against him.

Matteo Berrettini - Bernd Wei'brod /DPA

03:53 PM

Deeply concerning for Andy Murray

He battled extremely hard, and can hold his head high, but with his sights set on Wimbledon, Murray's persistent injury breaks and obvious discomfort must be extremely worrying for both him and his team.

03:51 PM

BERRETTINI WINS: 6-4, 5-7, 6-3

Murray serves with little fanfare but it's ideally placed and Berrettini doesn't have time to work out what to do with it. Murray then lobs him, the shot dropping just in, before Berrettini hits long to hand Murray a quick 40-love.

But Berrettini's next return is hit spicily cross court, too quick for Murray. Fighting to deuce, Berrettini is playing confidently now, the title in his sights. Murray hits a lob too high and too long, and it's championship point for the Italian.

Murray never knows when he's beaten, and sends a low backhand to Berrettini which he finds impossible to put back, sending him to deuce, then advantage. A shot sent to long sends him back to deuce, but it's Berrettini's mistake which hands the Brit the advantage again, with a ball hit into the tramlines.

Back to deuce again, after Murray sends a wild ball into the crowd. Berrettini gets championship point once again, and this time wins after Murray nets it.

The moment Matteo Berrettini secured victory at the #BOSSOPEN 🤩 pic.twitter.com/0fD1CmNB5o — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 12, 2022

03:44 PM

Murray 4-6, 7-5, 3-5 Berrettini* (*denotes server)

Murray is up and ready before the umpire can even call time, to stare down Berrettini's serve. Berrettini puts Murray in the back lefthand corner, before dropping a shot high up the court that Murray can only dream of reaching.

Murray queries the closest of serves from Berrettini, the ball just catching the edge of the white line, to go 30-love down. Berrettini's next return cross court is hit long, but he punishes Murray with a squarely-hit forehand that streaks past him to reach 40-15.

Berrettini aces once again, and Murray will have to hold to keep the trophy out of Berrettini's clutches.

03:39 PM

Murray* 4-6, 7-5, 3-4 Berrettini (*denotes server)

Murray storms ahead in his serve, aided by Berrettini's inconsistent drop form. This backhand looks to dribble over the net, but falls short. Murray fires a shot too long overconfidently to make it 30-15, and asks the umpire if he can take a seat.

He talks to his physio, who continues to give him treatment, first sitting up, then lying on his back - as he was during the last medical break. This looks increasingly concerning for Murray, but he chooses to battle on.

He wins the next point with a confident, but not extremely strong serve, but his next serve forces Berrettini to hit long, giving Murray, against the odds, the game.

03:33 PM

Murray 4-6, 7-5, 2-4 Berrettini* (*denotes server)

Berrettini opens his service game with a mystifying double fault - his third of the match, to Murray's two - before placing Murray under pressure to make the return on his backhand. The result floats just out.

Berrettini regains a handle on his serve with a whipcrack ace, then another, as Murray scythes at the air in anger in between points. Berrettini holds steady and takes the game.

03:28 PM

Murray* 4-6, 7-5, 2-3 Berrettini (*denotes server)

Berrettini levels with Murray after the Brit moves to the net, striking past him and leaving Murray staring after the shot resignedly. Berrettini responds to Murray's quick shot long, and he pulls ahead, looking a little stronger on his feet.

Murray wins the game after a commanding rally performance from Murray, his final backhand putting Berrettini under pressure and unable to overcome the net.

03:24 PM

Murray 4-6, 7-5, 1-3 Berrettini* (*denotes server)

Berrettini sends a flying response to Murray, who is the other side of the court but doesn't even attempt to reach the shot. He's wincing, doubled-over at the back, and at the net, he moves gingerly, mis-hitting a volley to send Berrettini 30-love up.

Berrettini sends a shot into the net as Murray moves up to it, which puts him in the points, but when Berrettini sends a fizzing ace to him, Murray can only lean back out of the way. Berrettini aces to close out the game, and Murray has little of the vigour that saw him win the second set.

03:19 PM

Murray* 4-6, 7-5, 1-2 Berrettini (*denotes server)

That being said, Murray opens with an ace, and holds his own in a rally before Berrettini puts the ball long. Murray keeps the pressure up from baseline, and Berrettini falters with a shot dying in the net.

At the net, Murray seizes the game to love. He's still limping, which is slightly unsettling.

03:17 PM

Murray 4-6, 7-5, 0-2 Berrettini* (*denotes server)

Murray is moving with some difficulty, and with Berrettini's strong service game, he closes out the game quickly, with a handful of aces.

03:15 PM

Medical break comes to an end

Murray's back on his feet, and it's Berrettini to serve in the second game of the third set.

03:14 PM

Medical break: Murray 4-6, 7-5, 0-1 Berrettini

A worrying sight, seeing Murray on his back whilst a physio works on what appears to be a groin injury - possibly right inner thigh. No confirmation, however.

Hopefully the treatment will be successful and Murray can continue. Meanwhile, Berrettini paces, keeping limber.

03:10 PM

Third set: Murray* 4-6, 7-5, 0-1 Berrettini (*denotes server)

Berrettini sends an extremely well-placed shot out to the sidelines from the net which has Murray scrabbling in the opening moments of the third set. Murray takes a few moments to delivery his next serve, then lets. Both players sit deep, firing at one another, but Murray unleashes a response too long, to fall love-30 behind.

Murray gets a warning for time violation, drawing out his serve again, and when he does serve, Berrettini springs up to respond, leaving Murray to feed into the net in surprise. Three break points for Berrettini in the opening game, the first of which he takes up, as Murray hits just under the let-cord and explodes at himself.

Physios are called on for Murray.

03:06 PM

It all comes down to the final set

03:00 PM

Murray 4-6, 7-5 Berrettini* (*denotes server)

Murray has the perfect opening to Berrettini's service game, nipping a subtle shot at the net just over to skim down the sidelines. At love-30, Berrettini double faults, giving Murray three set points.

It only takes one, as Murray breaks with a spinner which forces Berrettini to hit wildly long. Murray takes the second set.

02:56 PM

Murray* 4-6, 6-5 Berrettini (*denotes server)

Berrettini queries the umpire's line call, but the point stands, as Murray opens the scoring on his serve. But Berrettini goes level after Murray sends an easy, undisciplined shot his way for the Italian to smack into the righthand corner. Berrettini sends a weighty forehand too long, returning the lead to Murray, and then misjudges a second shot, which skims - but does not meet - the sideline.

Murray closes out the game with a double-handed backhand which skips squarely past Berrettini, marooned on the other side of the court.

02:51 PM

Murray 4-5, 5-5 Berrettini* (*denotes server)

Berrettini starts out with his earlier fire, sending his return straight down the line before winning the second point with a smash that has a turned-around Murray dizzy. He streaks to 40-love, and then Murray hits his final shot just too long, as Berrettini takes his serve with trademark economy.

02:48 PM

Murray* 4-6, 5-4 Berrettini (*denotes server)

Berrettini can respond to Murray cross court on the backhand so many times, but his final attempt is sent long. Murray runs to the net to conjure up a shot to outfox Berrettini, but the shot doesn't come down, instead flying out of play, to make it 15 all.

It happens again, and Murray is furious with himself: Murray comes forward to square the ball straight, but it's again too long, and Murray smashes his racket into the net in frustration.

Play is paused as both players look up to the stands. The umpire comes down from their chair onto the court too. After a few minutes, the paramedics are clapped off as they escort a spectator out - we hope they make a full recovery.

The match restarts, and after Murray sends a shot into the net, Berrettini gets two break points at a more-than crucial moment.

Berrettini hits long on the first, and Murray has another chance to reset and keep hold of the set. He serves quickly, and Berrettini hits into the net. Murray lets out a long 'come on' players meet at deuce. Berrettini gets the advantage after a careless shot from Murray goes long, but Murray claws deuce back, pushing Berrettini deep at the back on the court, and his shot doesn't get the necessary lift to send the ball over the net. Murray has the advantage now.

Berrettini plays to punish Murray, sending him up and down and across the court with only the faintest hope of return. But Murray succeeds, and meeting Berrettini's force, pushes him to net his final backhand. What an incredible rally.

02:37 PM

Murray 4-6, 4-4 Berrettini* (*denotes server)

Berrettini sends Murray deep, back and forth across the baseline as Murray scrambles to make every return, before sending a cross court short to Berrettini which just nips the let-cord to land on the net's other side. Murray raises his racket in apology, but Berrettini's response is less than magnanimous: three unreturnable serves to give him game point.

He rounds off the game with a fourth ace.

02:33 PM

Murray* 4-6, 4-3 Berrettini (*denotes server)

Murray gets his first ace in the second set, and his seventh of the match, to open his service game. After sending shots repeatedly cross court onto Berrettini's backhand, Murray is gifted a point from Berrettini's over-aggression, as his return goes too long.

Murray misdirects Berrettini to strike deep in the opposite corner to go 40-love up, and wins the game at 40-15 after Berrettini loses focus and sends the shot far past the baseline.

02:30 PM

Murray 4-6, 3-3 Berrettini* (*denotes server)

Murray can't quite return Berrettini's fiery opener, and he follows this up with an ace. Berrettini slices a backhand straight down the line but with squiffy accuracy, allowing Murray into the points. Berrettini's once-ferocious drop shot has looked a little toothless of late, and he sends his latest effort into the net, but he gets to 40-30 after the Italian drills a shot at the net shallow past Murray.

Berrettini aces to win the game.

02:25 PM

Murray* 4-6, 3-2 Berrettini (*denotes server)

In the players' most impressive rally, Berrettini draws Murray to the net, and they volley gracefully before Berrettini, impossibly, catches Murray's final shot to smash it down past the Brit. The next time Murray's at the net, he backhands into it, and kicks the net in frustration.

Berrettini's attempt to bypass Murray, poised at the net, goes badly awry as his ball goes long unnecessarily to bring Murray to 30-30 and back into his service game. Murray gets to 40-30, with Berrettini ruing his chance to keep Murray out, but Murray squanders the opportunity, netting the ball to bring them to deuce.

Murray holds his nerve, and wins on his serve. No breaks yet, in the second set.

02:19 PM

Murray 4-6, 2-2 Berrettini* (*denotes server)

Berrettini opens with an ace, and takes the second point too as Murray attempt at a drop shot misfires. Berrettini has a taste of this too, and Murray gets into the scoring at 30-15. Murray, meeting Berrettini's power shot for shot in the second set, battles back to force Berrettini into the net and levels.

But his next rally-ender goes too long, and he castigates himself, knowing that he's trying to do too much. Berrettini sends a serve flying just on the line, but in attempting to set up a drop shot, under-hits the shot to bring the players to deuce.

Berrettini aces, which Murray appears to slightly disbelieve, and this feeling might wobble into the final point, which Berrettini takes with a blistering serve, handing him the game.

02:14 PM

Berrettini's force and accuracy was too much for Murray in the opening set

Meanwhile in Stuttgart...



Matteo Berrettini takes the first set 6-4 against Murray#BOSSOPEN @theweissenhof pic.twitter.com/d73QxFTTRe — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 12, 2022

02:12 PM

Murray* 4-6, 2-1 Berrettini (*denotes server)

Murray plays conductor at the net this time, pushing Berrettini back and forcing him into netting an under-powered shot. This was where Murray was broken first in the first set, and he seeks to dispel the demons, pressing Berrettini to 30, and then 40-love with heavily powered ground strokes.

Berrettini finds the net at the last, and Murray can hold his service game.

02:09 PM

Murray 4-6, 1-1 Berrettini* (*denotes server)

Berrettini rushes up to the net to send a sparky forehand bouncing past Murray. His next serve is punchy, and Murray can only bat it back, getting it in, but losing the point as Berrettini ramps up the pressure, hitting hard and deep.

Berrettini takes the game to love, after Murray finds the net in the final point.

02:06 PM

Second set: Murray* 4-6, 1-0 Berrettini (*denotes server)

Berrettini loses the opening point as his shot runs out steam, nestling in the net. Murray is sent deep to defend but it's Berrettini who falters, hitting his shot too hard into the net. At 40-30, Murray lets out a roar of self-encouragement as Berrettini sends his shot too long, before the same thing happens all over again: Berrettini hits long, and Murray can yelp in celebration.

02:00 PM

Murray 4-6 Berrettini* (*denotes server)

Murray sends an unfocused backhand into the net and groans with frustration, then returns Berrettini's serve just outside the far sideline to fall 30-love behind. Another attacking drop shot catches him out, with Murray forced up the court but not quickly enough.

Murray gets a stay of execution at 40-love when Berrettini's backhand doesn't gain the appropriate height to summit the net, but when asked again, Berrettini's backhand is smashed cross court to leap in, them out, and take the first set.

Matteo Berrettini - Bernd Wei'brod /DPA

01:55 PM

Murray* 4-5 Berrettini (*denotes server)

Murray, having to act swiftly for the set, sends in a spinning ace to open his service. In a piece of showmanship, Murray ends a marathon rally with a curving run in to snatch one of Berrettini's persistent drop shots, popping it over the net, and his opponent's head, to land squarely in.

He aces again, buoyed up, then aces again with a ball right on the line, to take the game.

01:53 PM

Murray 3-5 Berrettini* (*denotes server)

Berrettini runs to the net to defend, gently sending a ball to half-court which Murray lobs far, far too long. Murray pulls level with a trick from Berrettini's playbook, sending him this way and that until he runs out of steam. But his next return is into the net, and then the last shot after that, giving Berrettini a comfortable cushion from which to return his serve.

A well-poised drop shot, after sending Murray spinning with the previous return, hands Berrettini the game.

01:48 PM

Murray* 3-4 Berrettini (*denotes server)

Murray plays a forehand deep into the back corner on Berrettini's forehand, which Berrettini can only grapple for, sending his attempt into the net. Hawkeye checks on the net shot, a Berrettini shot which has, as first thought, comes long. Murray aces, and gets his 40-love... but will he be able to take his?

He tries for the ace again, his attempt bouncing just out, but closes Berrettini down with a fierce cross court backhand which Berrettini mis-powers long and out of play.

01:45 PM

Murray 2-4 Berrettini* (*denotes server)

Murray and Berrettini play backhand to backhand cross court with Murray steadily gaining on Berrettini. He moves to break tension with a shot further up the court, but it flies out of play. Berrettini adds to his opening points with an ace, and Murray gets unluckier still as Berrettini moves to 40 love.

The Italian plays a drop shot into the net, which gives Murray some footing, but his play so far looks to sweep Murray away. He sends in a stinging serve with Murray can get to, but has no hope of returning.

01:40 PM

Murray* 2-3 Berrettini (*denotes server)

Another trick shot from Berrettini flicks over the net to fall just by the sidelines, where Murray can't reach it, followed up by a forehand return smacked over the net to glide past his opponent. Berrettini streaks 30-love ahead, and Murray aids him with a double fault to gift the Italian three break points.

Murray aces to claw his way into the scoring, and then aces again, to leave Berrettini with one break point remaining, in a courageous display from Murray. When Berrettini nets, Murray can start to think about winning his serve, resurgent.

Murray forces Berrettini to net his next forehand, too, and gains the advantage but loses it when a cross court forehand is powered too strongly into the net. But a stinging serve gives him the advantage again, as it glances off Berrettini's racket to fly out of play.

An attempt at a drop shot gone awry gives them deuce again, but Murray can finally capitalise on his advantage and wrap up a trying game for both players.

01:33 PM

Murray 1-3 Berrettini* (*denotes server)

Murray, poised at the net, sends an absurdly-well placed shot to a tiny, improbable patch at the back of the court. The shot goes in, more line than court, but it puts him ahead of Berrettini, who then double faults. This is a golden opportunity for Murray to set up the break-back, but Berrettini looks to aggress, running up to the net to ping a backhand squarely out of Murray's reach for 15-30.

But then he skies a shot after Murray feeds him a cross-court backhand, and Murray has two break points. Then one, after Berrettini aces him.

Berrettini pumps his fist after reaching deuce, and Murray throws up his hands in a shrug, to keep viewers without commentary in the picture, perhaps. Murray gets the first advantage, after Berrettini bundles a ball into the net, but he aces his way out of trouble again, at 223km per hour. Berrettini finally gets advantage, after three tries, with another drop shot over the net in a rally that has both players up and down, and up and down, the court.

Berrettini closes out the game after Murray hits long.

01:24 PM

Murray* 1-2 Berrettini (*denotes server)

Berrettini catches Murray out with a drop shot for the second time, after a spinny ball hovers just over the net and way out of Murray's reach. But Murray puts Berrettini under pressure, and he sends the ball into the sidelines once again.

Murray has had a faltering start to his service play: he's played a number of points off his second serve, and double faults now to give Berrettini the lead at 30-15. Berrettini has Murray scrambling around the court to respond to his well-placed groundstrokes, until he's run out and unable to power back Berrettini's deep forehand, giving the Italian break point.

Again, Berrettini sends Murray this way and that, and Murray is broken as he misses out on another deep forehand shot at the back of the court.

01:19 PM

Murray 1-1 Berrettini* (*denotes server)

Berrettini has Murray on the backfoot from his service game's opener, and he blazes a smash up and past Murray to go 15-love up. Murray levels, grappling with Berrettini's backhand, after the Italian plays into the net. Murray sprints up the court to return a sneaky drop shot Berrettini has deployed just over the net, but can't get his shot up and over.

Murray responds well to Berrettini as they level backhands at one another, with Murray keeping a cool head as Berrettini mis-hits his return into the sidelines. But Berrettini holds onto his service, and takes the game with the first ace of the day.

01:14 PM

First set: Murray* 1-0 Berrettini (*denotes server)

A strong serve which Berrettini misfires gifts Murray the opening point quickly, and the next return is fired into the net on Murray's second serve.

In the first rally, Berrettini is on the attack, smacking a backhand deep into the righthand corner which Murray can't get to. Murray powers back to serve for the opening game, and takes it with a backhand squared past Berrettini.

01:10 PM

Andy Murray wins the toss

And elects to serve, as both players warm up on Centre Court.

Murray is yet to drop a set in Stuttgart, but Berrettini is the number two seed at the competition, and has been in feisty form himself. Historically, the pair are extremely evenly matched, both having taken one win and two sets a piece from their two meetings.

They play out the final minute of the warm up, and they're ready to go.

01:01 PM

Two masters of the grass court surface

4 - Since 2015, only Roger #Federer (8) and Novak #Djokovic (6) have reached more finals on grass than Matteo #Berrettini and Andy #Murray (4, level with Marin Cilic). Clash. pic.twitter.com/kufSqyNobQ — OptaAce (@OptaAce) June 11, 2022

12:58 PM

Less than five minutes to go

Until we hit Centre Court at the Tennis Club Weissenhof in Stuttgart. Can victory over last year's Wimbledon finalist bring Murray a step closer to a seeded place in SW19 in two weeks time?

12:50 PM

Murray speaks ahead of the final

It has been a long time since the last final [on grass]. A lot of ups and downs, but I kept going and kept working and finally managed to get to another one. I am proud of the effort I have put in.

Andy Murray - Tom Weller/Avalon

12:35 PM

Murray's winning moment

A Murray Milestone 👏@andy_murray reaches a 70th career final after defeating Kyrgios 7-6 6-2 in Stuttgart#BOSSOPEN @theweissenhof pic.twitter.com/8ji5w1qemv — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 11, 2022

12:25 PM

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of today's Stuttgart Open final between Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini.

Murray will be playing his first grass-court singles final since winning Wimbledon in 2016 when he faces second-seeded Italian Berrettini in today's final.

Murray stunned Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarter-finals on Friday, the first win for Murray in six years against an opponent ranked in the top five.

It's the second final of 2022 for Murray, who lost to Aslan Karatsev at the hard-court Sydney Tennis Classic in January, and the first time that he has reached two finals in the same season since 2017. Murray, who has struggled to get back to his best following hip surgery, last won a tour singles title at the European Open in Belgium in 2019 and has a 46-23 record in finals.

Berrettini prevailed 7-6 (7), 7-6 (5) over Oscar Otte in a tight match with no breaks of serve. Berrettini saved a set point in the first-set tiebreaker and needed three match points to close out the win.

Murray and Berrettini each won one of their two career meetings, with Berrettini the victor in their only grass-court match at Queen's Club last year.

Murray got through his semi-final against Nick Kyrgios yesterday, but the Australian said he faced racist abuse from the crowd during the loss.

The Australian posted on Instagram following the 7-6 (5), 6-2 loss to Murray that he had heard abusive comments from the stands.

"When is this going to stop? Dealing with racial slurs from the crowd?" he wrote on Instagram. "I understand that my behavior isn't the best all the time _ but 'you little black sheep' 'shut up and play' little comments like this are not acceptable. When I retaliate to the crowd I get penalised. This is messed up."

Kyrgios was given a point penalty for breaking his racket at the end of the first-set tiebreaker, and then a game penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct in the second set after he approached the crowd and appeared to ask: "What did you say?" Kyrgios then sat down and did not continue the match until he had spoken with the tournament supervisor.