Andy Murray v Marcos Giron start time: How to watch Stuttgart Open online and on TV today

Andy Murray is in action on the grass in Germany (Getty Images)

Andy Murray begins his build-up to a possible farewell at Wimbledon as he makes his first appearance of the grass court season in Stuttgart.

The 37-year-old has indicated that this could well be his final season before retirement, and suffered an early exit from the French Open.

His first test of 2024 on a surface he has enjoyed plenty of success on is Marcos Giron, a late blooming American who has climbed into the world’s top 50 this year.

The winner of the first round encounter will take on Jack Draper next, with Murray surely keen to set up a battle of the Brits in Germany.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Andy Murray vs Marcos Giron?

The round one match is the third scheduled on centre court in Stuttgart on Tuesday 11 June, and will not start before 1.30pm BST.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch action from the Stuttgart Open live on Sky Sports Tennis, the British broadcast home of the ATP and WTA Tours. A livestream will be available via Sky Go.

Odds

Marcos Giron win 6/4

Andy Murray win 4/7

Which other events is Andy Murray playing this summer?

Murray opted not to defend his title in Surbiton, but is set to play both Queen’s and Eastbourne ahead of the year’s third grand slam, which starts on July 1. The two-time Wimbledon winner appears set to partner brother Jamie for the first time in the men’s doubles.