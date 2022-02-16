Andy Murray suffers worst defeat in seven years against Roberto Bautista Agut in Doha - SHUTTERSTOCK

Andy Murray may be moving up in the world rankings, but on Wednesday in Doha he suffered a chastening defeat that saw him win only one game – thus equalling the worst scoreline of his professional career.

The last time Andy Murray faced Roberto Bautista Agut, the world No16 from Spain, it was supposed to be his retirement match. That was in Australia in 2019, after Murray had told a press conference that he thought his career might effectively be over.

Such pessimistic predictions proved wide of the mark, as Murray returned to the tour with a metal hip seven months later. But he is still struggling to compete consistently with the best players, as Wednesday’s 6-0, 6-1 defeat underlined.

This was a real hammering, especially in a first set that saw Bautista Agut win 25 points and lose just eight. Murray was spraying unforced errors in all directions from the very first point, which saw a backhand miss its mark.

Bautista Agut is a metronomical player who rarely gives you anything for free, and he was the worst sort of opponent for Murray in this inaccurate mood. Even when Murray held 40-0 on his own serve, early in the second set, the imperturbable Spaniard still managed to eke out yet another break.

The scoreline equals the 6-0, 6-1 thrashing that Roger Federer handed out to Murray, then struggling for form and direction, at the 2014 ATP Tour Finals. There was also a 6-1, 6-0 loss to Novak Djokovic in the 2008 Miami Masters.

Before that, Murray failed to notch a single game in a Futures event in 2003, while playing a Czech named Jan Masik (highest ranking No269). But he was only 16 at the time and not yet a professional player. He has played 1,016 competitive matches to date, and only 16 times has he suffered a 6-0 “bagel” set.

The disappointment was all the keener because Murray had won so comfortably on Tuesday against Taro Daniel, the Japanese player who had so surprisingly ousted him from January’s Australian Open. With five wins against top-50 opposition already this season, Murray is showing intermittent flashes of excellence, but there are too many blips in between. These may be because of the difficulty he finds in recovering physically after a victory.

Nevertheless, Murray recently returned to the world’s top 100 for the first time since the summer of 2018, and is likely to stand in the low 80s when the next rankings chart is published on Monday. He is due to play Dubai next week as a wild-card entry.

Also in Doha, British No2 Dan Evans suffered a 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 defeat at the hands of Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, the world No47 from Spain.