Andy Murray ruled out of Wimbledon after operation on spinal cyst

Andy Murray had been hoping for an emotional farewell at Wimbledon - AFP/Ben Standall

Andy Murray has been ruled out of Wimbledon after having an operation on a spinal cyst, Telegraph Sport understands.

While Murray’s management team have offered no official update as yet, sources have told the Telegraph that there is a likely six-week lay-off period associated with the process, also throwing into serious doubt his involvement in the Olympic Games in Paris.

Murray had been hoping for an emotional farewell at Wimbledon this summer, but his dream looked likely to be denied as soon as he pulled out of Queen’s on Tuesday with a nerve-related problem in his right leg.

Andy Murray had on-court treatment during his match with Jordan Thompson but was unable to continue - Getty Images/Luke Walker

Murray said that he had lost coordination and power in his leg as soon as he walked up the stairs of the Queen’s Pavilion on his way to his match against Jordan Thompson. Cysts can create these sorts of issues if they develop in spinal joints, by pinching on nerve cords.

Spinal cysts are associated with degeneration of joints in the lumbar region, which is something that Murray alluded to in his press conference after Tuesday’s withdrawal.

The news leaves Murray in an awkward position with regard to his planned swansong. If he is determined to say farewell on the court, he could try to get himself ready for the US Open, which starts at the end of August.

There would be an emotional logic to this option. While Murray would clearly consider Wimbledon to be his favourite venue, Flushing Meadows also rates highly. He won his one junior slam title in New York, then landed his maiden senior major in the same city, defeating Novak Djokovic over five sets in the memorable 2012 final.

One other option for Murray could possibly involve saying goodbye at the Laver Cup, like Roger Federer two years ago in London. However, this year’s Laver Cup is being held in Berlin, which would be a slightly odd venue to choose.

Alternatively, Murray – who is 37 – could potentially retire on the spot. Or he might decide to continue, and find out what his ageing body might be capable of achieving next season. He has always been a hard man to predict.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.