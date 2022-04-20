'Amazing how quickly people forget in tennis': Andy Murray responds to Fernando Verdasco wildcards dig

Andy Murray - Andy Murray reverses decision to skip clay-court season after late Madrid Masters entry - EPA

Andy Murray has defended himself against claims he has taken a wildcard place away from a Spanish player after performing an about-turn on his plan to skip the clay-court season.

Murray had previously announced his intention to skip the European clay-court campaign which ends with the French Open and use the next two months to focus on the grass season, but the 34-year-old was surprisingly entered into next week’s Madrid Masters after being handed a wildcard by tournament officials.

Of the nine players given main draw wildcards, just one is Spanish, 20-year-old Carlos Gimeno, who is ranked 363 in the world. In a statement on Twitter, former world No 7 Fernando Verdasco hit out at the decision.

"Faced with the announcement today by the Mutua Madrid Open regarding the invitations they are going to offer for this year's tournament, many Spanish players cannot help but give our opinion," he wrote. "We find it surprising, as well as very frustrating, that the biggest event of tennis in Spain shows such little (or no) support for Spanish tennis players with the invitations granted, especially to the main draw."

Verdasco went on to compare Madrid's wildcard choices with those made by officials at the Rome Masters, who have given five wildcards to Italian players.

Two hours after Verdasco's comments, Murray cryptically tweeted: "Amazing how quickly people forget in tennis" and responded to a fan who claimed he was taking a spot away from a young Spanish talent.

"More than happy to play qualifying," he replied. "Will most likely play qualies in Rome. If a tournament invites me to come and play in the main draw are you suggesting I should turn it down and play qualies?"

After experimenting on the green clay of Florida with his old mentor Ivan Lendl, Murray is also considering a tilt at the Rome Masters in early May but he is not planning a late bid to enter the best-of-five-set French Open, as that would be another level of challenge for his creaking body.

Story continues

In the most likely scenario, Murray would begin his grass-court preparations in late May, with the Surbiton Challenger – which runs from May 30 to June 5 – serving as his first event on home soil.

Murray has shown improved form this year, after two-and-a-half years spent dealing with the implications of his metal hip, but he cannot seem to catch a break with his tournament draws. In six successive events, he has won his opening match before going out in the second round.

Lendl will not be joining Murray in Europe. He is notoriously unenthusiastic about travel of any kind, and airports in particular. Were Murray to drag him over to Britain for the grass, that would be a significant achievement.

The original plan, as laid out during Miami in March, was for Murray and Lendl – who has returned to the camp for the first time since 2017 – to do an extended training block in Florida.

But after taking his family to Disneyworld last week, Murray seems to be feeling more positive about clay – a surface that he has traditionally disliked, despite a run to the French Open final in his most successful season of 2016.