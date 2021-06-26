‘Did you hear that Federer, you punk!’ New tennis players’ board includes Novak Djokovic fanatic

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Simon Briggs
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&#x002018;Did you hear that Federer, you punk!&#x002019; New tennis players&#x002019; board includes Novak Djokovic fanatic - AELTC/David Gray/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock /Shutterstock
‘Did you hear that Federer, you punk!’ New tennis players’ board includes Novak Djokovic fanatic - AELTC/David Gray/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock /Shutterstock

One of the five “advisory board” members of the fledgling Professional Tennis Players’ Association – the controversial new body led by Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil – is a passionate Djokovic fan whose social-media output includes savage verdicts on the other members of the so-called “Big Four”.

Dr Katarina Pijetlovic is a reader in sports law at Manchester Law School whose published work includes "EU Sports Law & Breakaway Leagues in Football". Her Twitter account regularly retweets members of the Djokovic support group known as the NoleFam, and her own posts do little to support the PTPA’s stated intention to be a collaborative body.

When Djokovic beat Federer at last year’s Australian Open, Dr Pijetlovic posted “Did you hear that, Federer, you punk! You are playing a guy that beat the c--- out of you 27 times and whom you haven't beaten at a Grand Slam since 2008 [actually 2012]. Bow to the true legend!”

In August, Dr Pijetlovic added: “If tennis players were politically active, Roger and Rafa [Nadal] would be conservative rich elite bulls-----ting people so they can get even richer and more comfortable. Novak and Pospisil would be revolutionaries that kick ass. [Andy] Murray would say whatever is popular at the time.”

Dr Pijetlovic’s Twitter feed also includes multiple attacks on Federer for accepting sponsorship from Credit Suisse and for creating an independent event in the shape of the Laver Cup, which she called an “illegal conflict of interests. Not your good guy. Everyone else dances like marionettes for him. Especially journos.”

Dr Pijetlovic also changed her Twitter account from public to protected on Saturday afternoon.

The PTPA was founded by Djokovic and Pospisil at last year’s US Open after they became frustrated with their inability to influence the direction of the world game. As Djokovic said on Friday, during a webinar broadcast to the world’s media, “We want to be accepted, respected and acknowledged. That’s what we deserve as players.”

&#x002018;Did you hear that Federer, you punk!&#x002019; New tennis players&#x002019; board includes Novak Djokovic fanatic - AELTC/FLORIAN EISELE /AFP
‘Did you hear that Federer, you punk!’ New tennis players’ board includes Novak Djokovic fanatic - AELTC/FLORIAN EISELE /AFP

The project went quiet for several months after the PTPA’s original photoshoot in August, which featured around 60 male players congregating on Arthur Ashe Stadium. But it has returned this week with a more formalised structure, based in Pospisil’s home nation of Canada, and led by a new chief executive in Adam Larry – who previously worked for the National Hockey League Players’ Association.

“There’s many deals that are done behind closed doors,” Djokovic said on Friday. “Players at the end of the day are not in power and are not in a position to make any changes, or participate in a significant way in decision-making.”

The PTPA has been repeatedly denounced by the Association of Tennis Professionals – which has run the men’s tour since 1990 – as a threat to the health of the world game. Larry offered some conciliatory words yesterday, saying “We want to work collaboratively with the ATP, the WTA and the grand slams”, yet there is no sign that these established bodies have any interest in acknowledging the newcomers at this stage.

As to the membership, Larry told reporters that “We have hundreds of players representing all the tours, including over 70 per cent of the players on the ATP Tour.” Asked whether there are any similarly high-profile female players backing the organisation, Djokovic said that he had spoken to Serena Williams during the French Open and was planning to continue the conversation in London. He also described Williams’s husband Alex Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, as “a disruptor and very successful entrepreneur who has some ideas that he would like to share with us.”

Nine people are listed on the “Our Team” page on the new PTPA website, including Djokovic, Pospisil, Larry, Dr Pijetlovic and American hedge-fund owner Bill Ackman, who is understood to be a financial backer of the organisation.

The PTPA’s immediate focus is expressed in its slogan “Delay The Vote”. This refers to the ATP’s intention to push a new “30-Year Plan” through its board, aggregating media rights in a way that ATP president Andrea Gaudenzi promises will lead to greater prize money and a 50-50 profit-share between tournaments and players. However, ATP sources suggest that this vote will not be held this week in any case, and is more likely to be delayed until August’s US Open.

According to Larry, the ATP has not explained the 30-Year Plan adequately to its players. “We think there’s a lot in that plan that makes a lot of sense but there’s a lot in that plan that we just don’t know,” he said on Friday. “We’ve said a lot of times, it’s pretty clear to us that if we don’t have answers, how can a plan like this be voted on?

Andy Murray questions why tennis does not have domestic violence policy for active players

Andy Murray has questioned why tennis still has no policy for dealing with allegations of domestic violence against active players. This uncomfortable subject returned to the news agenda when Murray was drawn against Nikoloz Basilashvili – the Georgian who is on trial for allegedly assaulting his wife – in Wimbledon’s first round.

Basilashvili’s case has been ongoing since late last year, and hearings are continuing in Tbilisi in his absence. Even as he walks onto Centre Court tomorrow afternoon, witnesses are expected to be giving testimony in a case which – according to the lawyers involved – could drag on for up to two years. Basilashvili denies the charges.

As he came into the interview room, Murray was asked whether tennis should emulate American football – which has a personal-conduct policy allowing it to suspend any player whose off-field behaviour threatens to bring the sport into disrepute – by taking a tougher stance on these issues.

Basilashvili’s case is one of two high-profile recent examples, as world No6 Alexander Zverev was accused of violence by his ex-girlfriend Olya Sharypova last year, although Sharypova declined to bring any charges. Zverev denied the allegations.

Andy Murray questions why tennis doe not have domestic violence policy for active players - Thomas F. Starke /Getty Images Europe
Andy Murray questions why tennis doe not have domestic violence policy for active players - Thomas F. Starke /Getty Images Europe

“For me there should be protocols and a process in place when allegations like this are made,” said Murray. “I don't know exactly what those processes are exactly. From what I've heard, they're not great. That's something that the ATP, the governing bodies, the ITF [International Tennis Federation], the slams should be looking to implement in my opinion.”

The debate around Basilashvili has overshadowed Murray’s return to Wimbledon’s singles draw for the first time since he limped away from the 2017 quarter-final with agonising pain in his hip. On Friday night, he shared a hit and a practice set with his old rival Roger Federer – another former Wimbledon champion who is returning to SW19 this year with a few doubts over the structural integrity of his body.

“We were trying to think when the last time was when we shared a practice court together,” said Federer. “I thought it was the Australian Open in '05 or something. He thought it was maybe Rome in '06. We didn't do it for a long time.

“I thought he looked good. You can see how comfortable he is on the grass. Clearly it's just practise, we're trying things. But I hope he can go deep here, have a nice run. Same for me.”

The practice set was hard fought and did not reach a conclusive result, with Murray leading by six games to five when their booked session on Court 14 ended. Speaking about the experience, Murray said it had been a privilege to hit with Wimbledon’s most decorated modern champion.

Andy Murray questions why tennis doe not have domestic violence policy for active players - AELTC/David Gray /PA
Andy Murray questions why tennis doe not have domestic violence policy for active players - AELTC/David Gray /PA

“Getting to play with Roger was really cool for me,” said Murray. “They're the sort of things that probably like six, seven years ago I wouldn't have given any thought to. I would have seen that as just being a practice session pre-major with a top player.

“When I take a step back from that, as a tennis fan, getting to play with Roger Federer two days before Wimbledon, it's really great.”

So what about Murray’s performance level? “I'm not going out there and getting whacked. I'm competing well with all of the players that I practised with. That's the really positive thing for me. I'm sure that if my body holds up that I can do well.”

Basilashvili’s power game will present a real challenge, but if Murray can somehow sneak through, he can look forward to a less controversial second-round match against a qualifier on Wednesday: either Oscar Otte of Germany or Arthur Rinderknech of France.

Recommended Stories

  • Farewells to Andy Murray and Manic Monday? – 5 talking points ahead of Wimbledon

    The tournament is back on the sporting calendar after the 2020 edition was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic

  • Viktor Hovland holds off Martin Kaymer, makes European Tour history with 2021 BMW International Open win

    Hovland, 23, now has three wins early in his professional career.

  • WIMBLEDON 2021: Djokovic, Murray, Kvitova-Stephens on Day 1

    The women’s singles final is Saturday, July 10; the men’s singles final is Sunday, July 11. There are no night sessions and there is no play scheduled at all for Sunday, July 4 — which would change as of 2022 under a plan to begin holding competition on the Middle Sunday each year. Crowds can be at about 50% of full capacity at the start of the tournament because of the pandemic, but will be allowed to rise to 100% at Centre Court — about 15,000 people — for the two singles finals.

  • Tennis: Djokovic looking to peak at Grand Slams with eye on 20th at Wimbledon

    Novak Djokovic arrives at Wimbledon looking to join Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal on 20 Grand Slam titles and the world number one said he has changed his calendar to ensure his focus is on peaking at the majors at this stage of his career. Djokovic has participated mainly in Grand Slams and Masters tournaments this year -- winning both the Australian Open and French Open -- and the 34-year-old said he was fortunate to play his best tennis when it mattered the most.

  • Cycling-Van der Poel fulfils Poulidor's dream by taking Tour yellow jersey

    Mathieu van der Poel fulfilled his late grandfather Raymond Poulidor's lifetime dream when he claimed the Tour de France yellow jersey with a stunning, emotional win in the second stage on Sunday. The Dutchman produced a brutal acceleration with 700 metres left in the final ascent to Mur de Bretagne to beat defending champion Tadej Pogacar and his fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic, who were second and third respectively, six seconds behind. "It's too bad that he (Poulidor) cannot be here but there's nothing I can do about it," said Van der Poel of his grandfather, France's most popular cyclist, who died in November 2019 aged 83.

  • Spain, Germany announce EURO 2020 squads

    Spain and Germany both announced their EURO 2020 squads and there were plenty of surprises from the two European powerhouses.

  • Harris English wins wild Travelers Championship in eight-hole playoff against Kramer Hickok

    English won with a birdie on the eighth playoff hole.

  • Whoa, Nelly! A major title for Korda and No. 1 world ranking

    First came the tears when Nelly Korda hugged her older sister and didn't want to let go. “Is this week even real?” Korda said. Korda powered her way to a pair of eagles that wore down Lizette Salas at Atlanta Athletic Club and put an American atop the world ranking for the first time in seven years.

  • Three key battles in England's Euro 2020 clash with Germany

    Old foes England and Germany face off in the last 16 of Euro 2020 on Tuesday with the victors knowing they will then be favourites to go on and reach the final thanks to a kind-looking draw.

  • Clayton Kershaw dominates in Dodgers' series-clinching win over Cubs

    Clayton Kershaw gave up one run and four hits, struck out a season-high 13 and walked one in the Dodgers' 7-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

  • Tennis: Medvedev keys up for Wimbledon with first title on grass in Mallorca

    The Russian, a two-time Grand Slam finalist, beat Querrey for his 11th ATP Tour title with all his previous titles coming on hardcourts. Medvedev broke Querrey's serve once in the opening set and twice in second while allowing no breakpoint opportunities to the American on his own serve.

  • Tennis-Kyrgios ready to chill as he returns to court at Wimbledon

    Since the beginning of 2020, Kyrgios, who reached a career-high ranking of 13th in 2016, has only played one tournament in Acapulco, Mexico outside Australia and has seen his rankings slip to 61st. The third round loss to Dominic Thiem at the Australian Open in February was the last match contested by the 26-year-old, who was due to make his return for the grasscourt season at Queen's Club earlier this month but pulled out due to neck pain. "I know it's not going to be easy to just turn the switch on, and I can't expect myself to be playing the best type of tennis that I was maybe a couple years ago at Wimbledon," Kyrgios told reporters on Saturday.

  • Athletics-Semenya in last ditch bid to qualify for Olympics

    Caster Semenya will make a last-ditch attempt to qualify for the Olympic Games when she races over 5000m at a meeting in Belgium this week. The 30-year-old South African is banned from competing in any race from 400m to a mile after the sport's governing body World Athletics ruled in 2018 that to ensure fair competition, women with high natural testosterone levels must take medication to reduce them to compete in middle-distance races. The double Olympic 800m champion, who refuses to take any medication to alter her testosterone levels, has been left with the 5000m as her best chance to go to the Tokyo Games but her efforts so far to finish inside the qualifying mark of 15:10.00 have failed.

  • Nelly Korda wins first major at KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

    Nelly Korda ended an 0-for-11 U.S. drought by winning the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club on Sunday.

  • Iowa's Top Softball Utility Players in 2021

    Iowa Preps has updated our list of the top softball players within the Class of 2021 now!SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!---------------------- What other coverage am I missing ...

  • Tom Brady wouldn’t have played for mystery team that stuck with “that motherf–ker”

    Tom Brady‘s looming appearance on The Shop: Uninterrupted created a major buzz when HBO brilliantly released a trailer that featured this eyebrow raising (and bleep inducing) observation from Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady: “One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinking, you’re sticking with that motherf–ker?” The episode debuted on Friday, [more]

  • Sancho wants to emerge from shadows against familiar foes Germany

    England forward Jadon Sancho has vowed to seize his chance if he is finally thrust into action against Germany in Tuesday's Euro 2020 last 16 showdown.

  • Netherlands vs Czech Republic prediction: How will the Euro 2020 fixture play out today?

    All the information you need ahead of last-16 match

  • Netherlands vs Czech Republic confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Euro 2020 fixture today

    All the information you need ahead of the last-16 match

  • 6 key matches on Wimbledon’s opening day

    Jack Draper, Nick Kyrgios and Coco Gauff are in first round action on Monday.