Andy Murray plays one of the worst shots of his career

Andy Murray played one of the worst shots of his entire career to hasten his defeat to unheralded Italian qualifier Andrea Vavassori in Madrid and deepen his clay-court frustration.

The howler arrived at 6-6 in the second-set tie-break. It was a pivotal moment, because Murray – already a set down after a painfully slow start – had scrapped his way back from a 5-1 deficit in that tie-break. With Vavassori’s nerve faltering, Murray was well placed to turn the match in his favour.

The point began with Murray firing down a strong serve, whereupon he followed up with a penetrating backhand approach shot, and moved smoothly forward to put away a last-ditch defensive effort from Vavassori. As the ball looped gently towards him, Murray was standing almost on top of the net, with a variety of options at his disposal.

Somehow, though, he suffered a brain freeze that found him trying to tap his backhand volley just hard enough to create a drop-shot winner – only to underhit the ball and put it into the net-tape. Murray stood there for at least 10 seconds, hands on knees, staring vacantly at the ground, as he tried to work out what had just happened.

“Obviously everyone misses bad shots throughout their career, but I don’t have too many like that,” said a chastened Murray, after Vavassori had won two of the next three points to complete a 6-2, 7-6 victory in 91 minutes.

“I have always been pretty good at cleaning up and finishing up points, whether that be with overheads or put-aways on short balls and stuff. It wasn’t the only one [today] either. There was a couple of pretty bad ones at important moments.

Story continues

“That’s the frustrating thing, because to get into those positions, you construct the point well, you play the right way, and then, yeah, just butcher the basic, simple shot.

“You probably would have made that,” Murray concluded, nodding in the direction of Telegraph Sport. “No disrespect to your tennis abilities. But I mean it’s not a shot that top payers should be missing. Bad miss.”

Murray’s season is turning sour after a promising start, in which he thrilled the Australian Open with his late-night exploits before reaching the final in Doha. This loss to Vavassori – a 27-year-old journeyman who has never beaten a top-50 opponent – was his fourth straight defeat in a sequence stretching back to March 11.

Murray would like to give French Open ‘a go’

He may now move on to one of the big new clay-court Challenger events that have been scheduled in the second week of Madrid, probably the one in Aix-en-Provence. In the slightly longer term, Murray’s team are still arguing about the benefits of playing the French Open – which he skipped last year in order to extend his grass-court build-up to Wimbledon – although the man himself sounds keen.

“I would like to play,” said Murray, “just purely because I don’t know if I’ll get another opportunity to play again. Whilst I feel fit and healthy, I would like to give it a go.

“But, yeah, I also have ambitions of competing for Wimbledon titles and that sort of stuff. I know that, sitting here today, that probably doesn’t sound realistic. But I do believe that it’s a possibility. So, yeah, I don’t know. It’s impossible to say what the right thing to do is.”

Earlier, Kyle Edmund – the former British No 1 who has barely played for three years because of knee trouble – had shown occasional bright moments in a 6-4, 6-1 loss to Dominic Thiem.

“I am improving slowly,” said Edmund. “I wish it could be a bit quicker and get some wins. But this time last year, I was pretty much coming out of my third surgery. So it’s good to be playing.”