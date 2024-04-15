Andy Murray will not have surgery on ankle injury but no date given for his return

Murray has already missed the start of the European clay-court season which builds up to the French Open in May [Getty Images]

Andy Murray will not have surgery on an ankle injury suffered last month but does not have a date for his return.

The Scot, 36, ruptured ankle ligaments at the Miami Open and no timescale has been given for his return.

A spokesperson said on Monday that the three-time Grand Slam champion's rehab is "going well" and he is hoping to start hitting again on court soon.

Britain's former world number one has previously said he does not plan to "play much past this summer".

"Latest update from Andy is that he is now out of the walking boot and will not be having surgery on his ankle," a spokesperson said.

"His rehab is going well and he is hoping to start hitting again on court soon. As yet he doesn't have a date yet for returning to competition."

Murray, who turns 37 in May, said earlier this year that he wants compete at another Olympic Games before he retires.

The two-time Olympic champion has also indicated he wants to make a final appearance at the French Open, which starts on 26 May.

Murray has only played once at Roland Garros since undergoing career-saving hip resurfacing surgery in 2019, losing to Stan Warwinka in the first round in 2020.

Wimbledon, where he is a two-time champion, begins on 1 July, while the Olympics take place in Paris from 26 July.