Andy Murray’s matches used to be soap operas but his farewell is becoming low key

Andy Murray said his body is 'not what it was' after defeat to Stan Wawrinka - Getty Images/Richard Callis

After the latest in a series of straight-sets defeats, Andy Murray has admitted that he may not get the fairytale send-off he was hoping for.

“There has been a lot of talk about the right, or best, ways to go out from playing tennis,” Murray told BBC Radio Five Live after his 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 loss at the hands of former French Open champion Stan Wawrinka.

“There is no perfect ending in most scenarios. I’d like to go out with winning a match or winning a tournament but it doesn’t really happen that way for most players.”

This is an understatement.

Yes, there are very isolated examples of tennis stars signing off with a major victory. Think Pete Sampras at the 2002 US Open, or Ashleigh Barty at the 2022 Australian Open. But the vast majority leave on a losing note.

Roger Federer’s final set on the men’s tour was a 0-6 bagel at the hands of Hubert Hurkacz, which hardly seemed fitting for one of the sport’s most venerated figures. Still, at least Federer contrived an exhibition doubles match with Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup the following November. And he had also reached the quarter-finals of Wimbledon before Hurkacz torpedoed him.

A second-week appearance at a major would feel miraculous for Murray at the moment. The worst thing about his three most recent grand slam matches - which delivered straight-sets defeats against Grigor Dimitrov in New York, Tomas Etcheverry in Melbourne and Wawrinka here in Paris - was the lack of dramatic tension. Collectively, they felt flat, and strangely out of character for a man who used to turn every match into a soap opera.

If there is one small chink of light amid the gloom, it is the tour’s imminent switch of surface. Grass has delivered Murray’s best results over the years.

Murray may well have played his final singles match at Roland Garros - Getty Images/Alain Jocard

Murray will now partner up with Dan Evans at Roland Garros, before probably entering next week’s Challenger event at Surbiton (though he might need to withdraw if he wins a couple of doubles matches in Paris). From there, he plans to play Stuttgart, Queen’s and then Wimbledon.

On Sunday night, Eurosport pundit Mats Wilander talked up Murray’s grass-court prospects. “Wimbledon is Andy’s best chance at having one last good grand slam tournament, maybe get to the quarters or even the semis,” Wilander said. “He’s played good there the last couple of years.”

This sounds like a rose-tinted analysis, given the difficulties the ageing Murray has in backing up one best-of-five-set match after another. But it does at least convey the importance of local conditions. As Wilander added: “This is the easily the most difficult surface to play on, the clay when you get older, because you have to take that extra step.”

Murray certainly looked uncomfortable on Sunday night. He was hitting the ball well, and constructing some stylish points, especially when he threw in his photogenic drop shot. But he also kept stretching his back out as he moved sluggishly around the court.

Murray was struggling physically on a surface that has proved troublesome throughout his career - Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes

“Physically, tennis is not easy for me nowadays,” he said afterwards. “It’s hard, and clay has always been a surface that since the very beginning of my career I’ve had back issues on. It’s been a bit of a struggle in the training and in the build-up.” One can only hope he is not storing up too much future pain through this extended coda to his career, which has now reached an extraordinary five-and-a-half years since the partial hip replacement.

Murray is still maintaining a sense of mystery around his retirement date, even though he suggested in the spring that it would come this summer. “When the time is right,” he said at the weekend, “I will stop.”

Could he go at Wimbledon? Might it be the Olympics, which will also be played on the clay of Roland Garros? Will he continue until the US Open, the tournament that opened his grand slam account in 2012?

Or will he defy everyone - including his own predictions - by playing on into next season after all? That is certainly the view of Wawinka, who continues to relish the tour at 39. “I’m not sure he will stop this summer,” said Wawrinka a fortnight ago. “As long as he’s passionate and feels competitive, he will keep going.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.