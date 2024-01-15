Andy Murray makes admission over tennis future after ‘flat’ Australian Open defeat

Andy Murray was beaten in the opening round of the Australian Open (Getty Images)

Andy Murray admitted his first-round defeat to Tomas Martin Etcheverry at the Australian Open could be his last in Melbourne.

The 36-year-old questioned why he was so “flat” in the 6-4 6-2 6-2 loss and said the nature of his performance left him considering how long is left in his career.

Murray was unusually subdued against the big-serving Argentine Etcheverry and could not repeat his heroics of last season with another comeback at the Australian Open.

And the five-time runner-up in Melbourne said there was “definitely a possibility” that it was his last appearance at the Australian Open after looking emotional when he waved goodbye to the crowd at the end of the match.

“I’m disappointed,” Murray said. “Not much went right. It was a poor performance and it was very, very flat.

“It was an amazing crowd out there and they were trying to pick me up. Usually I would try and get them going and try and get energy to the match, but it was just a flat performance.

“I don’t know why. I played well in Brisbane and I practiced well in the 10 days coming into this.

“It’s definitely a possibility that’s the last time I play here. Probably because of how the match went.

“While you are playing the match you are trying to control your emotions and then you can’t believe it’s over so quickly. In comparison to last year, it’s the complete opposite.

“I wish I had involved the crowd more and I’m disappointed with the way I played. Disappointed with the way I finished.”

