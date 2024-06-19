Andy Murray injury fears as he retires from Queen’s

Murray appeared to be in considerable discomfort on Wednesday - PA/Zac Goodwin

Fears about Andy Murray’s fitness for Wimbledon increased dramatically today when he retired injured from a match at Queen’s.

Murray appeared in discomfort even in the warm-up for the round-of-16 tie and called for the trainer having struggled through the second and third games of the first set. He then called a medical time-out during which the trainer worked on Murray’s right hip, which is the joint he had resurfaced in 2019.

Although the Scot played on after that treatment he was able to play only two more games before retiring from the match altogether.

Murray has also been suffering recently with a sore back and ruptured ankle ligaments. He pulled out of a Challenger event on grass in Surbiton but had planned to play a full part at Queen’s, where he has won the the title five times.

Wimbledon starts in less than two weeks. The grass-court grand slam was already likely to be Murray’s last, given that he has hinted strongly that he will retire this year. Today’s injury, however, raises the possibility that Murray will not be able to play at Wimbledon at all.

Murray’s form has been patchy in recent weeks. He was knocked out of the French Open in the first round, admitting afterwards that “I really didn’t feel good. My back has been a problem the last few weeks.”

More follows

