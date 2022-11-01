Andy Murray’s implosion means make-or-break off-season will determine his future

Simon Briggs
·4 min read
Andy Murray – Andy Murray’s implosion means make-or-break off-season will determine his future - Getty Images/Christophe Archambault
Long seen as one of the most industrious athletes in the world, Andy Murray shocked reporters on Monday night by bemoaning his own work ethic after a demoralising defeat by 37-year-old Frenchman Gilles Simon.

In a miserable conclusion to what has been a moderate season overall, Murray served for a straight-sets win against Simon in Paris, but was broken and then collapsed to a 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 defeat in a welter of unforced errors.

Afterwards, though, Murray was not talking about forehands, backhands and serves. He was talking about the debilitating cramps that he began experiencing at 2-2 in the second set, and which created the backdrop for what became a spectacular implosion.

Above all, he was talking about his own failure to put in enough strength and conditioning work since Wimbledon. He remains a fierce competitor in a matchplay situation, but the same fire appears to have been lacking in his off-court preparation.

“It's nothing to do with my hip,” said Murray. “I just think the reality is I need to work harder. I've not really done much since the US Open, like, physically in the gym, or anything. I've done, you know, very, very little. And that's off the back of not doing a training period off the back of Wimbledon.

“From an endurance perspective,” added Murray, “that's something that, for a large part of my career, I kind of pride myself on – being there right to the end of the matches, and being able to maintain a high level physically. I haven't done that at all since … well in any of the tournaments since Wimbledon really, except New York. That needs to change.

“The last few months, from that side of things, have been really, really disappointing. It's my fault. It's my responsibility. I will take that into the off-season, and make sure that it doesn't happen to start the year.”

Cramps have been a recurring issue for Murray since Newport, Rhode Island, which was the first tournament he played after his disappointing second-round loss to John Isner at Wimbledon.

He has played 18 singles matches in that period, and when he ran through them in his head on Monday night, he found that he had experienced cramps in at least half of them. When your own body is rebelling against you, it becomes virtually impossible to compete.

When asked about Matt Little, his strength and conditioning coach, Murray was quick to emphasise that his training shortfall was all his own responsibility. He had only been to the gym a couple of times, he said, since the US Open in early September.

One imagines that Murray’s coach Ivan Lendl – himself an uncompromising trainer in his own playing days – would have strong views on this subject. But Lendl is a remote presence for most of the season, offering advice over the phone from his home in Florida.

As a result, the success or failure of Murray’s upcoming off-season training block – which is to include three-and-a-half weeks’ training in Boca Raton with Lendl – will do much to shape his fortunes for the remaining portion of his career.

His tennis this year has improved significantly, carrying him from a ranking of No 134 on January 1 to No 48 now. If he were able to sort out his endurance, then he would become a real threat – particularly at middle-ranking tournaments such as ATP 250s and 500s.

But if he continues to experience cramps, then this proud standard-bearer for British tennis may soon be forced to admit that his race is effectively run.

“It's a really important off-season for me,” said Murray, “because the physical side is nowhere near where it needs to be. I mean, like, my movement around the court is reasonable, not too bad. But if I'm not able to last, any ambitions that I have for having a good run at a slam are done. So, unless I get on top of that, and get myself in great shape, then yeah, I'm gonna end up disappointed.”

On Tuesday, Murray sent a tweet that revealed the beginnings of his next plan of action. “What's the best fitness-tracking watch on the market?”

