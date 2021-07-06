Andy Murray hits out at Piers Morgan and Kevin Pietersen over Emma Raducanu 'pressure' comments

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tom Morgan
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Murray and Raducanu vs Pietersen and Morgan
Murray and Raducanu vs Pietersen and Morgan

Sir Andy Murray has leapt to the defence of Emma Raducanu after Piers Morgan reignited a row over the teenager's mental state during her Wimbledon exit.

Both Morgan and former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen expressed support for John McEnroe, who had been condemned for saying she could not "handle" the pressure of her last-16 match.

A statement released by Raducanu on Tuesday afternoon appeared to partially justify McEnroe's explanation. The British teenager explained that "the whole experience caught up with me”, leading to a spell of dizziness and disordered breathing that forced her to leave Court No1.

However, speaking out before that statement from Raducanu, Murray said it was "very harsh' for the high profile figures to round on a teenager who only took her A-levels two months ago.

In response to Pietersen suggesting on Twitter that Raducanu should "deal with it", Murray responded:

Replying to Murray's comment, Pietersen then called for people to "relax", saying his original comment had been in response to "a single tweet that had no reference to tennis at all."

Morgan, the former breakfast TV host who has repeatedly spoken against perceived "woke" issues, had been first to wade in. He said McEnroe, the three-time men’s champion, was right to say “it just got a little bit too much” for Raducanu, who withdrew on medical grounds trailing 3-0 in the second set against Ajla Tomljanovic.

While Raducanu's opponent had taken issue with the comments, Morgan, who spelt the teenager's name wrong, tweeted: "McEnroe told the truth. Ms Raducuna’s (sic) a talented player but couldn’t handle the pressure & quit when she was losing badly. Not ‘brave’, just a shame. If I were her, I’d tell my fans to stop abusing McEnroe, & seek his advice on how to toughen up & become a champion like he was."

However, in response, Murray wrote:

Immediately after the match on BBC coverage, McEnroe had suggested the incident could be comparable with the recent struggles of Naomi Osaka, who pulled out of several tournaments citing depression and anxiety.

“It appears that it just got a little bit too much, as is understandable, particularly [with] what we’ve been talking about this last six weeks with Naomi Osaka not even here,” McEnroe said.

Recommended Stories

  • Piers Morgan rows with Gary Lineker and Andy Murray over Wimbledon comments

    Piers Morgan has started a debate with Andy Murray, Gary Lineker and BBC Breakfast’s Dan Walker after defending John McEnroe’s comments on tennis player Emma Raducanu.

  • No. 2 Daniil Medvedev out of Wimbledon, (slightly) clearing Roger Federer’s path

    Hubert Hurkacz beat No. 2 Daniil Medvedev at Wimbledon and will play Roger Federer in the quarterfinals.

  • John McEnroe's comments on BBC TV broadcast draw attention

    Former tennis star John McEnroe's reaction on the BBC's broadcast to British teenager Emma Raducanu's mid-match retirement at Wimbledon has put him in the spotlight. McEnroe, a seven-time Grand Slam singles champion, appears as an analyst on the host country's television coverage at the All England Club. The 18-year-old Raducanu stopped playing while trailing in the second set of her fourth-round match against Ajla Tomljanovic on Monday night.

  • Emma Raducanu injury: Wimbledon defends schedule as player's camp update on her condition

    Emma Raducanu’s Wimbledon story ended in an unfortunate way on Monday night as the Briton retired injured from her fourth-round match with Australian Alja Tomljanovic after 75 minutes’ play. The 18-year-old, the youngest British woman to reach the second week at SW19 in the Open era, become an overnight sensation. As the only British player in the fourth round, she was carrying an unaccustomed weight onto the grass with her. But what caused her to retire, what was the reaction and what will she

  • Emma Raducanu explains Wimbledon retirement: 'The whole experience caught up with me'

    Emma Raducanu has written a message of reassurance to her fans, saying that she has made a strong recovery from the alarming events of Monday night, and will cherish her achievements at this year’s Wimbledon. But Raducanu also admitted that “the whole experience caught up with me”, leading to a spell of dizziness and disordered breathing that forced her to leave Court No1 just when she was trying to fight her way into the quarter-final. Having become the youngest Briton to reach the fourth round

  • 'Not good': Roger Federer opens up on 'terrible' family heartache

    Roger Federer has opened up about being away from his family at Wimbledon. Find out what he had to say.

  • BBC's John McEnroe faces backlash for Emma Raducanu retirement comments

    John McEnroe was criticised by Ajla Tomljanovic after the BBC commentator implied Emma Raducanu could not “handle it” following the Brit’s retirement from their last-16 match at Wimbledon on Monday night. The three-time men’s champion claimed “it just got a little bit too much” for Raducanu, who withdrew on medical grounds trailing 3-0 in the second set against Tomljanovic. Raducanu had suffered breathing difficulties during the second set but McEnroe immediately suggested the incident could be

  • Emma Raducanu bows out at Wimbledon but still has three million reasons to smile

    Having played just once against the tennis elite ahead of her Wimbledon whirlwind, Emma Raducanu's career earnings stood at £28,762. Barely a week on, however, and British tennis's new golden girl's "smile alone" has been valued by marketeers at £3 million, despite her disappointing loss against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic on Monday night. A new world of megabucks brand endorsements now beckons for the down-to-earth Bromley teenager who only sat her A-levels two months ago. The 18-year-old's lon

  • The Latest: Teen says it was hard to quit Wimbledon match

    British 18-year-old Emma Raducanu says she retired reluctantly from her fourth-round Wimbledon match because of dizziness and difficulty breathing. Raducanu, a wild card playing in her first Grand Slam tournament, was trailing Ajla Tomljanovic 6-4, 3-0 when she stopped.

  • Prince Charles Gave Prince Harry and Meghan a "Substantial Sum" of Money When They Left Royal Life, Aide Says

    Officials working for Prince Charles have briefed journalists with further details on the financial arrangements surrounding the Sussexes' departure.

  • Tennis-British teenager Raducanu's run over as she quits against Tomljanovic

    British teenager Emma Raducanu's fairytale Wimbledon debut ended in distressing circumstances as she was forced to retire against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic after suffering breathing difficulties in the fourth round on Monday. Raducanu sat down on her chair where she was checked over by a medic before going off the court to receive treatment. After several minutes the umpire announced that Raducanu was unable to continue, to groans of disappointment from the crowd.

  • Wimbledon 2021: Angelique Kerber advances to semis, Ons Jabeur's trailblazing run ends

    It's (almost) all about the women today at the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

  • Israel's new government fails to renew disputed citizenship law

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel's parliament failed on Tuesday to renew a disputed law that bars granting citizenship or residency to Palestinians from the occupied West Bank or Gaza who are married to Israeli citizens, dealing a setback to the new coalition government. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called the vote "a premeditated, direct blow to national security". The vote highlights challenges Bennett, an ultranationalist, has already begun to face managing his ideologically diverse coalition, which was sworn in last month and includes left-wing parties and an Arab Islamist faction.

  • Roger Federer eases past Lorenzo Sonego to reach Wimbledon quarter-finals

    The eight-time champion survived a testing first set to eventually swat aside the 23rd seed 7-5 6-4 6-2.

  • Hubert Hurkacz sets up clash with Roger Federer after stunning Daniil Medvedev

    The Pole came back from two sets to one down to win.

  • Israel sees drop in Pfizer protection against COVID

    Israel has reported a decrease in the effectiveness of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in preventing infections and symptomatic illness.But the country says the shot is still highly effective in preventing serious disease.The decline has coincided with the spread of the Delta variant - and an end of social distancing restrictions in the country.The Health Ministry say the vaccine's effectiveness in preventing infection and symptomatic disease fell to 64% since June 6.But that the vaccine was 93% effective in preventing hospitalizations and serious illness from coronavirus.It did not say what the previous level was.A Pfizer spokesperson declined to comment on the data from Israel.But cited other research showing that antibodies created by the vaccine were still able to neutralize all tested variants.About 60% of Israel's 9.3 million population have received at least one shot of Pfizer's vaccine.Causing daily cases to drop from more than 10,000 in January to single digits last month.Numbers are climbing again though, since the Delta variant began to spread in the country.After its own vaccine success, Israel is aiding vaccination drives elsewhere in the world.On Tuesday (July 6) South Korea said it will receive 700,000 doses of the Pfizer shot from Israel on loan this week, after a surge in infections around the capital, Seoul.

  • Roger Federer: Joy of winning Wimbledon would have been diminished without fans

    The All England Club has announced that the Championships will be at full capacity from Tuesday.

  • Ashleigh Barty vs Ajla Tomljanovic, Wimbledon 2021 live: latest quarter-final score and updates

    World No 1 Ashleigh Barty takes on fellow Australian Ajla Tomljanovic in women's quarter-final on BBC One Emma Raducanu explains Wimbledon retirement: 'The whole experience caught up with me' AndyBac Murray hits out at Piers Morgan and Kevin Pietersen over Raducanu 'pressure' comments

  • ‘Lord of the Dance’ Star Michael Flatley’s Directorial Debut ‘Blackbird’ to Open Monaco Streaming Film Festival

    Michael Flatley, the Irish dance phenomenon best known for “Lord of the Dance,” will open the Monaco Streaming Film Festival with his directorial debut, “Blackbird.” Flatley, who wrote and financed the project, also stars in it as retired MI6 operative-turned-Barbados hotelier Victor Blackley. After a familiar agent — and romantic interest — turns up at […]

  • Prince Harry and Prince William reportedly decided against separate speeches at Princess Diana's statue unveiling to divert attention from their rift

    Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told Insider that the brothers' joint statement may have been inspired by Prince Charles and Diana.