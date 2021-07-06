Andy Murray hits out at Piers Morgan and Kevin Pietersen over Emma Raducanu 'pressure' comments

Murray and Raducanu vs Pietersen and Morgan

Sir Andy Murray has leapt to the defence of Emma Raducanu after Piers Morgan reignited a row over the teenager's mental state during her Wimbledon exit.

Both Morgan and former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen expressed support for John McEnroe, who had been condemned for saying she could not "handle" the pressure of her last-16 match.

A statement released by Raducanu on Tuesday afternoon appeared to partially justify McEnroe's explanation. The British teenager explained that "the whole experience caught up with me”, leading to a spell of dizziness and disordered breathing that forced her to leave Court No1.

However, speaking out before that statement from Raducanu, Murray said it was "very harsh' for the high profile figures to round on a teenager who only took her A-levels two months ago.

In response to Pietersen suggesting on Twitter that Raducanu should "deal with it", Murray responded:

No question mental toughness can be what separates the best in sport but surely both of you aren’t judging her mental toughness on yesterday’s match?! https://t.co/83tLG5F9ca — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) July 6, 2021

Replying to Murray's comment, Pietersen then called for people to "relax", saying his original comment had been in response to "a single tweet that had no reference to tennis at all."

Just for clarity, I was merely responding to a single tweet that had no reference to tennis at all. None whatsoever.

So I actually had no clue about the context.

I was on a golf course yesterday and was celebrating my best ever round of golf last night.

So please relax? 🏌🏻 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) July 6, 2021

Morgan, the former breakfast TV host who has repeatedly spoken against perceived "woke" issues, had been first to wade in. He said McEnroe, the three-time men’s champion, was right to say “it just got a little bit too much” for Raducanu, who withdrew on medical grounds trailing 3-0 in the second set against Ajla Tomljanovic.

Story continues

While Raducanu's opponent had taken issue with the comments, Morgan, who spelt the teenager's name wrong, tweeted: "McEnroe told the truth. Ms Raducuna’s (sic) a talented player but couldn’t handle the pressure & quit when she was losing badly. Not ‘brave’, just a shame. If I were her, I’d tell my fans to stop abusing McEnroe, & seek his advice on how to toughen up & become a champion like he was."

However, in response, Murray wrote:

Think this is a very harsh take on the situation Piers https://t.co/rGuWC5ScDT — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) July 6, 2021

Immediately after the match on BBC coverage, McEnroe had suggested the incident could be comparable with the recent struggles of Naomi Osaka, who pulled out of several tournaments citing depression and anxiety.

“It appears that it just got a little bit too much, as is understandable, particularly [with] what we’ve been talking about this last six weeks with Naomi Osaka not even here,” McEnroe said.