Andy Murray gets first win of 2024 with straight-sets defeat of Alexandre Muller

Andy Murray is back to winning ways - Reuters/Tracey Nearmy

Andy Murray is back on track this season after beating Alexandre Muller 6-1, 7-6 (7-5) for his first singles win of 2024.

The Briton carried a run of six straight singles defeats into the first round of the Qatar Open and his elation at finally chalking up a win was palpable.

Murray began the match positively, not allowing his opponent to settle as he rattled through what was an uncompetitive first set.

The challenge grew in the second, however, and with Muller finding his game, Murray was forced to dig deep – no more than in a tense second-set tiebreak.

Murray will face 18-year-old Czech Jakub Mensik in the second round.

Murray back to winning ways in Doha – as it happened

05:28 PM GMT

The elation is palpable

As the interviewer mentioned Murray had won his first match of 2024, the Scot threw his head up to the sky and raised his arms in relief. Tough not to be happy for him after such a rotten run.

05:26 PM GMT

Murray speaks after his win

“The last few months have been really tough. I’m delighted to get through as it got pretty tight at the end there. I’m so happy for my team who have been working with me to get me through this tough moment and hopefully this is the start of a better run.”

05:24 PM GMT

Murray delight

This celebration from Murray tells it all. It’s a mixture of pure relief and satisfaction and certainly not one of a man even contemplating retirement.

05:23 PM GMT

GAME, SET AND MATCH

Andy Murray beats Alexandre Muller 6-1, 7-6 (7-5)

Superb from Murray, who comes in behind an excellent return of serve to put away a neat volley at the net. He’s then cursing himself though as he finds nearly the bottom of the net with a poor backhand. Murray counters again though, this time reading the Muller drop-shot to retort with one of his own. Muller then misses a forehand and it’s 5-5. Muller misses again and Murray has match point...

HE NEEDS JUST ONE!

05:18 PM GMT

Murray 6-1 6-6 (2-4) Muller* (*denotes next server)

Murray seizes a mini-break but Muller punches back hard off the back of a wicked second serve. Muller then gets the better of a tough exchange from the back of the court and takes the initiative himself. He makes it a double break with a deft drop-shot and now has Murray right up against it at the change of ends.

05:14 PM GMT

Murray 6-1 6-6 Muller* (*denotes next server)

Murray is showing good fight here. These are tough service games and he’s attacking them with aplomb. Another huge hold in the circumstances and we’re into a tie break.

05:09 PM GMT

Murray* 6-1 5-6 Muller (*denotes next server)

Muller is looking very crisp off the back of his own serve now and has two game points in quick time. He holds and now Murray must do the same to force a tiebreak.

05:07 PM GMT

Murray 6-1 5-5 Muller* (*denotes next server)

Superb love hold from Murray with his back against the wall.

05:03 PM GMT

Murray* 6-1 4-5 Muller (*denotes next server)

This game is vital. Murray looks to up the tempo on the first point and earns himself an easy put-away after good work from the back of the court. Muller takes advantage of an off-balance Murray at the back of the court with a lovely drop-shot – the next point is a carbon copy. He holds.

04:57 PM GMT

Murray 6-1 4-4 Muller* (*denotes next server)

Murray, now just two holds away from his first win of 2024, fights his way to 40-15 with yet more excellent forehands off the back of big first serves. That’s been his bread and butter tonight. Muller, though, sensing he must respond now, does punch back forcing a pair of errors from Murray to get back to deuce. He then shows great touch with a backhand volley and gives himself the chance to break back right away. He takes it and Murray is pegged back right away.

04:49 PM GMT

Murray* 6-1 4-3 Muller (*denotes next server)

Both players trade unforced errors. As we get towards the business end of this set, every one of those feels vital. Murray jumps on a short serve and forces Muller to go long with a forehand but the Frenchman responds with an excellent serve...30-30. Another follows though and Murray has a look at what would be a vital break in this second set – which he takes. Superb stuff.

04:45 PM GMT

Murray 6-1 3-3 Muller* (*denotes next server)

This is a proper contest now. The sort Murray needed to prove he could pull himself out of his form rut. He races to 30-0 Muller punches back with a deft slice backhand drop-shot before Murray nets when going for too much with a backhand. We get the first cry of frustration from the Scot as a result. He responds to his own urges though and holds.

04:39 PM GMT

Murray* 6-1 2-3 Muller (*denotes next server)

Muller holds to love. He’s playing far, far better now than he was in the first set.

04:37 PM GMT

Murray 6-1 2-2 Muller* (*denotes next server)

Murray on the backfoot for the first time in the match at 0-30 on serve. This was always going to get tougher and he must dig deep now but Muller has other ideas as a beautiful backhand winner gives him two break points. He wastes the first with a loose forehand before Murray saves the second with an excellent backhand winner of his own. Murray then mixes it up with a serve-volley but Muller pulls them back to deuce. A wondrous drop shot and an ace then secure a vital hold for Murray.

04:28 PM GMT

Murray* 6-1 1-2 Muller (*denotes next server)

Excellent work from Murray, moving the Frenchman from side to side with a series of heavy groundstrokes. He then charges in behind a good cross-court forehand to put away a volley. Muller responds with some good hitting of his own but can’t convert a game point opportunity and it’s back to deuce. The Frenchman does not miss his second opportunity to hold though.

04:22 PM GMT

Murray 6-1 1-1 Muller* (*denotes next server)

Few more unforced errors creeping into Murray’s game as Muller looks to be hitting his straps a little more. The Scot lets out a loud ‘COME ON’ as Muller nets with backhand volley and then gets the better of relentless rally from the back of the court to give him game point before holding.

04:16 PM GMT

Murray* 6-1 0-1 Muller (*denotes next server)

The match was evening up a touch at the end of that first set and Muller’s hold to 15 to start might just be a sign of things to come in this set.

04:12 PM GMT

Murray 6-1 0-0 Muller* (*denotes next server)

Two booming backhands from Murray to start the game. He’s looked very good in this first set to this point. The psychological baggage of his bad run appears not to be weighing him down in the slightest. Muller does pull himself back to 30-30 after Murray nets an easy forehand and then gets a look at a break point after another unforced error from the Scot. It’s soon saved though, with Murray putting away an easy volley at the net before making light work of the remainder of the game and, through that, the set.

04:04 PM GMT

Murray* 5-1 Muller (*denotes next server)

Murray looks a little better physically. He has not winced or grabbed at his left knee for sometime now and looks to be moving fairly smoothly. He gets the better of a net exchange, moving Muller from left to right before putting away an easy backhand. Muller turns back to the old, trusty one-two punch – big serve, bigger follow-up forehand. Very little the Scot can do about that but further errors continue to blight Muller and Murray gets a chance at a double break...which he takes!

03:58 PM GMT

Murray 4-1 Muller* (*denotes next server)

Brilliant from Murray. Forehand finds the line before a deft volley leaves Muller sprawling. Muller responds well though, injecting some serious pace into the point with a backhand cross-court to get back to 30-30 before getting the better of a long battle from the back of the court. Despite all that, Murray holds.

03:52 PM GMT

Murray* 3-1 Muller (*denotes next server)

Muller’s start continues to be a stinker. Double faults and unforced errors are blighting his ability to move a hampered Murray around the court. He fights back from 15-40 down to get back to deuce and then reads a Murray drop shot well to put a first game of the contest within his grasp. But Murray says no, coming quickly behind an excellent forehand to put away an easy volley. The Frenchman does eventually hold.

03:45 PM GMT

Medical timeout is over...

...Murray will continue for now.

03:42 PM GMT

Update..

An official medical timeout has now been called for Murray to receive treatment.

03:41 PM GMT

The trainer has been called for...

...Murray complaining about a pain on the left side of his knee. Says he had a scan on the knee yesterday so clearly there was some concern heading into this one.

03:39 PM GMT

Murray 3-0 Muller* (*denotes next server)

Another winner for Murray but another clutch of the knee as well. Tough to know quite how it’s affecting him because of how well he’s hitting the ball early on. However, if body language is anything to go by it does not look all that great for the Scot. More good serving and Murray takes a third straight game.

03:35 PM GMT

Murray* 2-0 Muller (*denotes next server)

Few early unforced errors will be a cause of concern for Murray fans, as will Muller’s unerring accuracy from the back of the court. Of even greater concern is Murray’s fitness, he appears to pull up out of slice backhand and doesn’t even attempt to run for a Muller drop shot.

In spite of all that Murray gets to deuce with thunderous forehand down the line before grabbing an early break with another winner.

03:29 PM GMT

Murray 1-0 Muller* (*denotes next server)

First point is a scorcher. Both players hitting aggressively from the back of the court before Murray nets with a slice backhand. Good serving gets the Scot out of trouble though and he begins the match with a solid hold.

03:25 PM GMT

Murray to serve first...

...here we go.

03:24 PM GMT

Time called...

Seconds away from getting underway in Doha.

03:23 PM GMT

Form of his life

Despite being ranked 21 places below Murray in their rankings, Muller is paying the best tennis of his career at present. Seven wins to his name, four of which were top 50 successes. He represents a proper test for Murray.

03:18 PM GMT

Warm-up impending

The players are in the tunnel and should be warming up momentarily. For an ATP 250, the intros for both players are about as full-on as it gets. Strobes, spotlights, lasers...overenthusiatic American MC.

03:11 PM GMT

'It’s been difficult'

Andy Murray speaking to Sky Sports: “I’ve never experienced a period like this as a professional. It’s been difficult but it is good to experience new things and then learn from them. When I do get out of this rut I should be stronger for it.”

03:08 PM GMT

Gasquet beats Shevchenko

The ageless wonder that is 37-year-old Richard Gasquet has just beaten Alexander Shevchenko 6-4, 6-4 on Centre Court in Doha. Murray and Muller follow next...

03:05 PM GMT

Murray's last six singles results

ATP Marseille

Lost 7-5, 6-4 to Tomas Machac

ATP Montpellier

Lost 6-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 to Benoit Paire

Australian Open

Lost 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 to Tomas Martin Etcheverry

ATP Brisbane

Lost 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 to Grigor Dimitrov

Paris Masters

Lost 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, 7-5 to Alex De Minaur

ATP Basel

Lost 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 6-2 to Tomas Martin Etcheverry

03:04 PM GMT

Murray facing reckoning

To say it has been a rough start to 2024 for Andy Murray would be an understatement. Stretching back to the start of October last year, Murray has now lost his last six singles matches with his last defeat – to Czech Tomas Machac in Marseille – feeling like something of a professional nadir.

Of course there have been injury-ravaged seasons during which it appeared his body may fail him but in healthy seasons – which this seemingly is – the Scot has never before appeared so uncompetitive on tour.

At 36, talk has already turned to an impending retirement and Murray himself has opened the door to the idea of even dropping down to the Challenger Tour in an attempt to rediscover his form.

After his Machac loss, Murray said: “I can compete with the guys, but I haven’t won the matches, and when you lose them, you lose confidence,” Murray explained. “I never had that in my whole career. When I lost one week early, usually the next week it was semi-finals, finals, and winning. Now I’ve lost a lot, and close matches as well. It’s something I’ve not really experienced before.”

The Challenger Tour has not come knocking as yet and it’s the ATP 250 Qatar Open at which Murray has opted to try and lift the malaise currently hanging low over his game – and potentially career.

He got to the final here last year and under normal circumstances would expect to beat France’s Alexandre Muller fairly comfortably but in this current vein of form it is virtually impossible to prophesize which Murray we will get in Doha this afternoon.