Andy Murray in fitness scare during Rafa Nadal Open defeat to Matteo Viola

Andy Murray is out of the Rafa Nadal Open in Majorca after a fitness scare. Thousands of his fans were watching the live stream of his match against world No 240 Matteo Viola, and they must have briefly feared the worst.

Early in the third set of his 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 defeat, Murray straightened up uncomfortably after a routine slice and then dropped to one knee on the court.

The first thought was that his metal right hip might have rebelled against him – but on a second viewing, the problem was clearly in his left leg.

That was the last point before a change of ends and Murray could be seen pulling his left foot back behind him in a quad stretch as he swigged from his water bottle. The issue looked as if it was cramp in the front of that left thigh – innocuous enough, perhaps, but still alarming after everything he has been through.

Murray took a medical time-out with Viola leading 4-3 in the decider. He seemed to be having a massage on his legs, which would again suggest that he was cramping rather than suffering from anything more serious. If he had strained a muscle, it is unlikely that he would have continued.

By the deciding-set tie-break, though, Murray looked weary – judging by the unusual amount of time he was taking between service points.

The Majorca Challenger might not be on a par with the US Open, but the demands posed by a week of competitive singles tennis are difficult to simulate in practice.