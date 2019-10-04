Andy Murray finds Dominic Thiem too hot to handle at China Open but should leave Beijing in good heart

Dominic Thiem knocks Andy Murray out of the China Open - AFP

Andy Murray was well beaten by Dominic Thiem on Friday morning in Beijing, but this was a quality match which will give Murray a sense of the level required to compete for more ATP titles – or even grand slams – in the future.

Thiem is the top seed at the China Open, and the world No5. He has already shown his ability this year by winning Indian Wells and taking a set off Rafael Nadal in the French Open final (an achievement that only Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, among active players, can match).

After a mid-season lull caused by a virus, Thiem has arrived in Asia looking refreshed. Today’s 6-2, 7-6 victory over Murray – which carried him into the semi-finals of the China Open – was his third successive straight-sets win, and he never looked in difficulty except from when he briefly tightened up while serving for the match.

The early signs were not promising for Murray as he was broken in the opening game after a lengthy struggle. On one point, he made a nicely judged dart forward to the net and then swayed out of the way of a pile-driving Theim backhand. But the ball had such a combination of pace and top-spin that it dipped and caught the baseline – a harbinger of what was to come.

Thiem is one of the most muscular hitters on the tour and he almost throws himself off his feet with every swing. We haven’t seen him perform at his best since June, but on this form he should be able to trouble the dominant trio of Djokovic, Federer and Rafael Nadal through the rest of the season. The scorers logged 35 clean winners from his racket, and only 16 unforced errors.

While the first set was one-sided, Murray grew into the match, learning to live with the intense pace that was coming at him. Down 5-4 in the second set, he finally managed to break serve for the first time, although he owed this mini-comeback almost entirely to the three double-faults committed by Thiem in his one nervy moment of the match.

Thiem ramped up his aggression in the tiebreak Credit: REUTERS/Jason Lee

Murray pressed hard for the second break that would have levelled the match, and hit some of his most telling blows of the day, including one forehand up the line that landed perfectly in the corner. But Thiem scrambled a hold for 6-6, and then ramped up his own aggression even further in a devastating tie-break. Murray did nothing wrong, yet was still swept aside 7-3.

Nevertheless, Murray should leave Beijing in decent spirits. He scored his best win of the year when he took out recent US Open semi-finalist Matteo Berrettini in the first round, and then recovered well enough physically to reach his first quarter-final of the season. Even in this match, he covered the court confidently – it was just that Thiem’s thumping strokes kept flashing past him in the fast lane.

Murray has another tournament to play in Shanghai next week – a Masters 1000 that will draw all the big stars except the injured Nadal – and is also entered into the ATP 250 event in Antwerp the week after. He should climb more than 200 places to somewhere in the 280s when the next rankings table is published next week.