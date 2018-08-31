Andy Murray and Fernando Verdasco coaching saga continues as Marcos Baghdatis confirms that the 'officials were not doing their jobs'

Marcos Baghdatis was in the same changing room as Andy Murray and Fernando Verdasco during their 10 minute heat break - FR170905 AP

At the end of a week of constant controversy at the US Open, the Cypriot player Marcos Baghdatis blamed poor officiating for creating unnecessary tensions in Andy Murray’s second-round match.

This was the latest postscript to an ongoing saga. Murray’s four-set defeat at the hands of Fernando Verdasco on Wednesday had reached a new level of intensity after Murray accused Verdasco of speaking to his coaching team during the 10-minute heat-break.

Verdasco’s defence was that he had actually been chatting to Baghdatis and his coach, and that the conversation only happened because they were sitting in adjacent ice-baths. So it was interesting to hear Baghdatis’s version of events.

“I was in the ice bath,” he explained. “I think both of them are right in a way. Verdasco was not controlled by anybody so his coach came. They didn’t talk about the match, I didn’t hear that, just gave him some shoes and helped him change.

“But Andy is right. The officials were not doing their jobs. If you put a rule you have to follow it. Today we heard that within this ten minutes you are allowed to strap, restrap your ankles and stuff, so it’s all over the place and I think it’s either dangerous to play or it’s not.”

Asked about the chaperone who is supposed to walk with the players to the locker-room and supervise the break, Baghdatis replied “He was not even there. Verdasco was shouting, screaming ‘Man how long do I have?’ and I had to go and ask the guy how long he has. So it was a bit of a mess.

“It's not Verdasco's fault if his coach could be allowed there. It's the officials' fault. And Andy's right. Verdasco didn't do anything bad I think. I think the US Open should do their job right. If everybody did his job right, then there would be no problem. That's my thinking.”

The heat rule was introduced by the United States Tennis Association at the start of this tournament, as a discretional response to the ferocious conditions that prevailed until a cool change arrived yesterday. It already applied in the women’s game, but the men are unfamiliar with it.

Its application has been haphazard, however. Several players have expressed their anger at receiving warnings for unwittingly over-running the stipulated 10 minutes. On Wednesday, British No. 3 Cameron Norrie decided to come to the press room during his break “because I know that’s where the coldest air-conditioning is”.

Forecasters are predicting another heatwave next week. But yesterday was grey and mild, with a threat of drizzle that forced the roof on Arthur Ashe Stadium to close during the day’s opening match.

That match featured a pair of grand-slam champions in Sloane Stephens and Victoria Azarenka, and although Stephens kept her title defence alive with a 6-3, 6-4 victory, this was a high-quality contest that suggests Azarenka is moving closer to peak form.

Sloane Stephens displayed more intensity than usual in her third round win over Victoria Azarenka Credit: Getty Images

Azarenka's career was interrupted by the arrival of her son Leo in December 2016, and then by a custody battle with her former boyfriend Billy McKeague that restricted her to just two tournament appearances last year.

“I just need to cut down my unforced errors,” she said, “and then everything is going to be okay. I played against No. 3 player in the world with all the chances in the world. That's a positive.”

Stephens is often so languid in her play and her demeanour that it is hard to tell whether she is really bothered. But yesterday she fought with plenty of intensity, particularly in a superb final game, and then pumped her fists repeatedly in one of the most demonstrative celebrations we have ever seen from her.

She had been a break down at 4-3 in the second set when the roof closed. The delay allowed her to change her dress and “refocus”, in her own words. She then reeled off the last three games to earn a fourth-round meeting with Elise Mertens.