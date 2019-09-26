Andy Murray encouraged by progress despite losing to Alex de Minaur in Zhuhai

Andy Murray was defeated 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 by the Australian - AFP

Andy Murray judged himself to be playing at a “top-70 [or] top-60 sort of level” after his narrow defeat at the hands of rising Australian star Alex de Minaur in Zhuhai.

The rankings ladder showed a deficit of 382 places, yet the match was finely balanced for the majority of its exhausting 2hr 42min duration. In warm temperatures and high humidity, both players were drenched in sweat from the early stages of de Minaur’s 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 victory.

In light of their seasons to date – de Minaur was playing his 40th tour-level match to Murray’s seventh – it was always likely that a tight finish would go in favour of the more battle-hardened player. But Murray has shown real improvement in Zhuhai, starting with his three-set win over Tennys Sandgren, and can move on to Beijing and Shanghai in good heart.

“My movement is much better than it was about six weeks ago, eight weeks ago,” said Murray, after going toe-to-toe with an opponent who could easily be the fastest man on the tour. “It's nice to finish a long match like that [the Sandgren win] and not have pain in my hip and problems sleeping afterwards.

“Yesterday was the first time in my entire career that I didn't practice the day before a match. I was tired after the first round and tried to sort of rest and recover as much as possible. I'm trying to look at just other ways to give my body a bit of a break and a rest when I can. I was hitting the ball very well, but my shot selection [and] mentality could be better. The more matches that I play physically, I'll get a bit better as well.”

Meanwhile Nick Kyrgios has been handed a suspended 16-week ban from the ATP Tour following an investigation into his abusive behavior in a tournament in Cincinnati last month.

The Australian player insulted a chair umpire and left the court to smash two rackets during a second-round loss at the Western & Southern Open, after which the ATP fined him $113,000 for committing a total of eight separate offenses.

The ATP looked into Kyrgios' actions and concluded that he "committed aggravated behavior under the Player Major Offense" provision.

The tour fined him $25,000 and banned him for 16 weeks, sanctions which will only be applied if he commits similar acts of bad behavior in the next six months. He must also agree to receive continued support from a "mental coach" while competing at events, and getting additional help in the offseason from a specialist in behavioral management.

The ATP said it also looked into comments by Kyrgios at the US Open, where he said the ATP was "pretty corrupt," but determined the remarks did not constitute a "major offense" and hasn't applied further penalties.