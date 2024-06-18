Andy Murray digs deep for victory over Alexei Popyrin in 1,000th match

Andy Murray celebrates his victory against Alexei Popyrin - Getty Images/Clive Brunskill

Andy Murray’s swansong continued on Tuesday with a win that delighted the Queen’s crowd yet failed to satisfy the man himself.

“It was not the best match I have played here,” was Murray’s deadpan verdict after his 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 victory over Alexei Popyrin, the Australian No 3.

One might have expected him to be more upbeat, considering that this was his first tour-level win in almost three months. But he has a lot on his mind right now, including a body that is constantly on the point of rebellion.

“I’ve felt better,” Murray told on-court interviewer Karthi Gnanasegaram, after the standing ovation had subsided. “I didn’t realise, my mum told me it’s my 1000th match on tour. A lot of matches and a lot of wear and tear on the body. It’s not easy. But I’m pushing through it.”

In a tournament that has already seen three players tweak their knees on the slippery grass, it was a relief that Murray stayed upright throughout. Given how stiff he looked at the conclusion, and the way he reached for his back after one high backhand volley, any loss of footing could have had catastrophic results.

NEVER write this man off 🙌@andy_murray creates another special memory at Queen's 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 over Popyrin@QueensTennis | #cinchChampionships pic.twitter.com/yoXlFtgF39 — ATP Tour (@atptour) June 18, 2024

While his post-match demeanour gave the impression that he had lost, Murray did at least credit himself for closing the match out without fuss – something that has been a challenge in recent months.

He could also have taken pride in the low-trajectory ball-striking which kept Popyrin scrabbling for ankle-high balls throughout. There was a Federer-esque touch to the shot which brought Murray his decisive break: a curling, skidding slice that dragged Popyrin forward to the net, and set up the trademark backhand pass.

But the inconsistency that has dogged him all season was here again. No sooner had Murray completed a convincing first set then he was a break down in the second, and moving sluggishly around the court.

Had this match been played outside the British grass-court season, one suspects that Popyrin would have retained the upper hand. But Queen’s is Murray’s manor. He is the only man to lift the trophy five times, one more than such luminaries as John McEnroe and Boris Becker. With the match in the balance, he harnessed the fans’ energy to break early in the decider, then held on grimly for the win.

Murray will not have much time to recover. He has been scheduled to return on Wednesday afternoon against Jordan Thompson, another Australian who stands at No 43 in the world. Thompson beat him on this same court in 2017, in a match that signalled the beginning of the end for Murray’s degenerative hip condition.

One part of his workload has been removed, however, as a result of the misfortune that struck down his old mate Dan Evans. They had been due to play doubles together here, with a view to repeating the partnership at July’s Olympic Games in Paris. But Evans suffered suspected ligament damage while losing his footing on Court One. It is unclear, at this stage, when he will play again.

“I just heard when I got to the locker room,” said Murray. “I haven’t spoken to him. But one of the doubles players was on the court next to him at the time, he said he didn’t see it but said he heard him [and] it sounded pretty bad.

“It’s been a tough week in that sense. I think that’s the third player on that court that’s injured their knee. You know, that’s disappointing. It’s tough on all those players. Hopefully none of them have done too much damage and it’s something they can all recover from quickly.”

Draper sets up Alcaraz clash

Murray added that he would be prepared to team up with one of the other Olympic selections – Cam Norrie or Jack Draper – if it came to that. Probably Norrie, given that Draper has only played one doubles match in his professional career.

Draper, however, could still be a handy partner if he serves like he did on Tuesday, while handing out a 54-minute beatdown to Argentina’s Mariano Navone.

Draper’s 6-3, 6-2 win sends him through to an exciting second-round meeting with the reigning Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz, who won the last five games of his own 6-1, 7-5 victory over another Argentine: Francisco Cerundolo.

“I can’t wait to test my game against Carlos,” said Draper, who will probably wind up playing at the same time as England in Euro 2024.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.