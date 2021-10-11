Andy Murray deploys underarm serve to clinch game in match against Carlos Alcaraz

Andy Murray returns a shot to Carlos Alcaraz in Indian Wells - AP

It was hard to know which was the more surprising. That Andy Murray recovered from a set down to beat Carlos Alcaraz, a lavishly talented Spaniard who – at 18 – is barely more than half his own age. Or that he introduced a new stroke – the underarm serve – at this late stage of his career.

Murray’s multi-faceted game features all kinds of tricky variations, lobs and dinks, but we had never seen him deploy this particular sleight of hand before. He brought the shot out at game point, early in the second set, when Alcaraz was standing so deep that he was in danger of getting the bends.

Happily, Murray nailed his execution – because it always feels anti-climactic when a player deploys this cheeky, provocative shot as a surprise tactic, and then fails to find the service box.

The ball landed nice and short over the net and had bounced twice by the time it left the court. Alcaraz was so badly stranded that he didn’t even bother to take a step forward. Instead, both men walked straight off the court and back to their chairs.

“I've never done it on the tour before,” said Murray afterwards, “[but] the courts are so slow. I served [only] three aces in a long match, one of them being the underarm serve.

“I thought ‘If he's going to stand that far back and I'm getting no love from the court and the conditions, why not try it and see if I can bring him forward a little bit?’ I wasn't expecting to get an ace out of it [but] he was so far back, he didn't react. When guys are standing there to return serve now, it's a smart play.”

Was it a pivotal moment? Well, Murray needed that hold badly, and he went on to win 10 of the next 14 games to complete his 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory. So it can’t have hurt.

Carlos Alcaraz sits on the court after diving for a ball against Andy Murray - AP

Ultimately, though, it felt as if Alcaraz lost half-a-step of energy as this fiercely hot afternoon wore on.

Story continues

Ranked 38 in the world on the back of his recent run to the US Open quarter-finals, he hasn’t played since that tournament because of a thigh injury. And even though he is a phenomenally powerful athlete, the most physically developed teenager we have seen since the emergence of the young Rafael Nadal, he cannot have come in with the usual level of conditioning.

Murray, by contrast, was relentless in his focus and dogged in his court coverage, demonstrating that he can still run forever even with a metal hip. This was a huge victory for him against a man with such rich talents that he has been tipped – even by Murray himself – as a future world No. 1.

“Like at the US Open, my body did well today,” said Murray, who had pushed world No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas all the way in a 4hr 49min barn-burner in New York six weeks ago.

“It was hard conditions. It was very hot. Because of the nature of the court here, you're going to play some long rallies, especially against a player like him.

“Yeah, at times I played some really good tennis,” added Murray. “It wasn't my best match. I can certainly still do things better. I thought I competed well today, which was probably the most pleasing part for me.”

Murray will go again on Tuesday against world No. 4 Alexander Zverev, a man he has beaten in both their previous meetings.

“I'm looking forward to playing him,” said Zverev, after his own win over the USA’s Jenson Brooksby. “I mean, he's the only one out of the big four I haven't beaten yet. I hope I can change that after tomorrow.”