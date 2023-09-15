Andy Murray dedicates Davis Cup win to late grandmother after missing funeral to play

Andy Murray said his win over Switzerland's Leandro Riedi was extra special - PA/Martin Rickett

An emotional Andy Murray dedicated a roller-coaster Davis Cup victory over Switzerland’s Leandro Riedi to his late grandmother, revealing that he had missed her funeral to play in the tournament.

Murray broke down in his on-court interview with Naomi Broady after closing out an energy-sapping 6-7, 6-4, 6-4 win over the 21-year-old and world number 152, which marked the Briton’s 33rd singles victory in the competition.

After the contest, which lasted three hours and 10 minutes, Broady told Murray that there was a 90-year-old grandmother in the crowd named Pat, who was at her first live tennis match, and asked if he could give her a momento.

“I’ve got a few sweaty T-shirts. I’m sure I can sort one out for her,” said Murray, before stepping away from the microphone and choking up, before recomposing himself.

“Today is a tough day for me. It’s actually my.. sorry,” said Murray. “It’s my gran’s funeral today. I’m sorry to my family that I’m not able to be there. So Gran, this one’s for you.”

Murray appeared to be in control against the youngster, having flown into a 3-0 lead, but the 21-year-old Swiss battled back to edge the opening set, which lasted one hour and 23 minutes.

Murray had four set points at 5-2 up, but Riedi, on his Davis Cup debut and only the sixth tour-level match of his fledgling career, clambered back to clinch an absorbing tie-break.

In a testament to the competitive animal that he is, Murray dug deep in an energy-sapping second set. Both players traded breaks, before Riedi, who leaked 21 unforced errors, lost his focus and Murray struck to level up.

Sensing the shift in momentum, the three-time champion built on a break in the deciding set to go 4-2 up before letting out a huge roar as he sealed a gutsy performance to hand Britain a 1-0 lead in the tie.

British No1 Cameron Norrie will bid to extend Britain’s lead in the day’s second singles rubber when he faces Switzerland’s veteran Stan Wawrinka.

