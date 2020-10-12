Andy Murray declares Rafael Nadal's 13 French Opens as possibly the 'best record in sport'

Things are looking up for Andy Murray as he bids to get back on the winning trail during the rest of the year - GETTY IMAGES

No-one will ever equal Rafael Nadal’s feat of winning 13 French Opens, in the view of Andy Murray. Indeed, no-one will even come close. As Murray told reporters on Monday: “It’s one of the best records in sport, maybe the best.”

Speaking in Cologne, where he is due to play Fernando Verdasco on Tuesday in the bett1HULKS Indoors, Murray was asked to give his opinion on who will finish with the most majors out of the ‘Big Three’ men – the same ‘Big Three’ who have squashed his own ambitions repeatedly over the past decade.

In reply, Murray emphasised that fitness could potentially decide the debate, explaining that “Someone can get injured, have an issue like I had and that changes your whole career.”

But as long as all three remain fortunate on this front, he doesn’t expect 39-year-old Roger Federer to stay equal-first in the grand slam table for much longer.

“Providing they all stay fit and if they retire all at the same age, then I would think it would be between Rafa and Novak [Djokovic],” said Murray.

View photos Rafael Nadal with the obligatory shot of the trophy and the Eiffel Tower a day after winning his 13th French Open - SHUTTERSTOCK More

To return to this week’s event, Verdasco – who is ranked No.62 – has not played much tennis since suffering a bone bruise at the top of his right leg almost a year ago. His only post-lockdown outing on the ATP tour came in Rome last month, where he suffered a 6-0, 6-2 defeat at the hands of Damir Dzumhur although he has made a couple of appearances in Patrick Mouratoglou’s UTS exhibition series.

“The first match for me is tough,” said Murray, who went down to a dramatic four-set loss against Verdasco at the 2018 US Open, while still hampered by his arthritic right hip.

“Verdasco is a very good player. I have had a lot of hard matches with him in the past. It’s quite slow conditions here, which I think he likes.”

Asked about his ambitions for the rest of the season, Murray replied: “I spoke to my coach a little bit about that today and set some goals in terms of where I would like to be, ranking-wise. I want to try and win tournaments. Indoor hard courts have been a good surface for me.”

Murray is ranked a modest No.115, but he will take encouragement from his performance in Antwerp at the same stage of last year. That was the tournament where he came in without much form but still reeled off five straight wins to lift the title, pipping Stan Wawrinka in a three-set final.

As to the vagaries of his new metal hip, Murray said: “Sometimes it’s worked really well and sometimes not so well. I was told it was going to be an 18-month process before my body got used to it. It’s not just the fact that you’ve had a new hip put in, but it changes the way your pelvis moves.”

Murray finished on an upbeat note. “I am hoping that over these next few months with more matches, more tournaments and a training period going into the New Year, that 2021 will be a good one.”