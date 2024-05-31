Andy Murray and Dan Evans v Sebastian Baez and Thiago Seyboth Wild start time: When is French Open match?

Andy Murray and Dan Evans will turn their focus to doubles at the French Open after their first-round singles defeats at Roland Garros.

Murray fell to a comprehensive three-set defeat against Stan Wawrinka on the opening day of the tournament, while Evans was soundly beaten by 13th seed Holder Rune on Tuesday.

The pair received a wildcard invitation to compete in the doubles competition and face South American duo Sebastian Baez and Thiago Seyboth Wild in the first round.

Baez, seed 20th in the singles draw, came through a five-set match against Gustavo Heide, while Seyboth Wild fell to defeat against local favourite Gael Monflis.

Murray has hinted that he would like to compete in the Paris Olympics before retiring and will hope to make his case for a spot in the doubles format alongside Evans or Joe Salisbury.

What time is Andy Murray and Dan Evans v Sebastian Baez and Thiago Seyboth Wild?

Andy Murray is back on court at Roland Garros this morning as he plays in the men’s doubles alongside Dan Evans. The two Brits are taking on Sebastian Baez and Thiago Seyboth Wild with their first round match scheduled to be fourth on Court 13, so expect an afternoon start.

That time could change as the tournament organisers rejig matches to make up for lost time earlier in the week due to rain.

Is the French Open on TV? Where to watch

You can watch the French Open live on Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.

French Open order of play, Friday 31 May

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Play begins at 11am BST

3-Coco Gauff (U.S.) v 30-Dayana Yastremska (Ukraine)

Pavel Kotov (Russia) v 2-Jannik Sinner (Italy)

1-Iga Swiatek(Poland) v Marie Bouzkova (Czech Republic)

27-Sebastian Korda (U.S.) v 3-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Play begins at 10am BST

17-Liudmila Samsonova (Russia) v Elisabetta Cocciaretto (Italy)

6-Andrey Rublev (Russia) v Matteo Arnaldi (Italy)

31-Leylah Fernandez (Canada) v 8-Ons Jabeur (Tunisia)

Zhizhen Zhang (China) v 9-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)

Court Simonne-Mathieu

Play begins at 10am BST

Olga Danilovic (Serbia) v Donna Vekic (Croatia)

Chloe Paquet (France) v 5-Marketa Vondrousova (Czech Republic)

8-Hubert Hurkacz (Poland) v Denis Shapovalov (Canada)

Corentin Moutet (France) v Sebastian Ofner (Austria)

