Andy Murray beats US Open semi-finalist Matteo Berrettini at China Open as comeback moves up another level

Andy Murray won 7-6, 7-6 in a match lasting a little over two hours - Getty Images AsiaPac

Tuesday's win over world No. 8 Matteo Berrettini could well go down as a turning point for Andy Murray: the moment when everyone – including Murray himself – realised that he can compete with the top players once again.

Admittedly, Berrettini – a 23-year-old Italian – might not be up there with the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic. But he reached the semi-finals of the US Open just over three weeks ago, and has also won two ATP titles this season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In a gripping first-round match at Beijing’s China Open, Murray edged past Berrettini in a pair of tie-breaks, winning 7-6, 7-6 in a fraction over two hours. The stats suggest that he was heavily outgunned from the back of the court, with Berrettini hitting 25 forehand winners to his own three. Yet Murray negated his opponent’s power with his own court-craft and canny shot selection, which came to the fore at the most important moments.

“It's tough,” said Murray afterwards. “I haven't played many matches. At the end there I was just trying to fight and play as offensively as possible. It cost me on a few points but helped me out a little bit as well at the end. I managed to get over the line with a good passing shot.

“I think in the first set I served better than him. In the second set I don't think there was a difference really. We played some very tight points up at the net and thankfully I came out on top one or two points more.”

Murray's comeback since hip surgery is gathering momentum Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Murray’s win means that on Wednesday he will face Cameron Norrie, the British No. 3, for the first time on the tour. More importantly, this result should give him a sense that his comeback is gathering momentum.

Story continues

It is only a week since he picked up his first tour-level victory since the “resurfacing” operation that left him with a metal hip, beating world No. 69 Tennys Sandgren in the first round of Zhuhai. Tuesday was a step up in quality, yet Murray – who is still ranked at No. 503 – kept the pressure on Berrettini with an almost error-free display.

For Murray, one irritating memory from last week would have been the way he was unable to finish off the fleet-footed Australian Alex de Minaur, despite winning the opening set. Tuesday's match could have turned into a similarly frustrating story, given that Berrettini held two set points in the second-set tie-break. But Murray came to the net both times and would not be denied in a couple of tricky extended exchanges.

When you compare this level of play with what Murray produced against another Italian – world No. 240 Matteo Viola – in the Mallorca Challenger only a month ago, we are talking about an extraordinary rate of progress. Even Murray himself – always his own harshest critic – must have been surprised by how well he played, judging by his comments last week in Zhuhai.

“I'm not playing Top-20, Top-30 tennis right now,” Murray said then. “I'm probably playing Top-70, Top-60, sort of level. So it's not going to be that easy for me to win matches there [in Beijing] … I could play a top-10 player in the first round and I wouldn't be expecting to win that match right now.”

Murray, then, continues to surprise everyone – including himself – with his continuous improvement. Yet, even now he will not be satisfied. Also speaking in Zhuhai, he made it clear that nothing but the highest level of competitiveness will satisfy him, and maintain his motivation to stay on the professional tour.

"If I was stepping on court in February and I didn't feel I had any chance of going up against the best five players in the world and winning, I probably wouldn't enjoy that,” Murray told the Daily Express last week. "But if I got to the stage next year where I felt I had stopped being competitive or the body was not feeling good, then maybe finishing in Tokyo [at next summer’s Olympics] is something I would obviously need to consider.

"Everybody would like to finish life on a high, although getting back on court after the last few years has been a good enough effort. Right now, though, I still feel I can finish on a high."