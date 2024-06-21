Andy Murray to have back procedure as Wimbledon doubts grow

Earlier this week Murray withdrew from a match at Queen's because of his sore back - AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Andy Murray will have a “procedure” on his back on Saturday, compounding fears that his latest injury scare will ruin his planned Wimbledon farewell.

The 37-year-old’s camp confirmed the news less than a week and a half before the tournament and two days after he limped out of the Cinch Championships at Queen’s Club.

“Andy is having a procedure on his back tomorrow,” a spokesperson said. “We will know more after this has taken place and will update further as soon as possible.”

It comes after Murray said he would undergo scans on Friday and after a leading back specialist warned the player’s injury scare was symptomatic of a slipped disc.

Less than two weeks before his planned All England Club farewell, Murray admitted to losing “coordination, control and strength” in his right leg in worrying scenes at Queen’s.

Murray was forced to retire from his second-round match against Jordan Thompson after first suffering the nerve issue as he walked up the stairs of the Pavilion.

The 37-year-old said on Wednesday he was still hopeful of playing Wimbledon, but two leading sports injury specialists were doubtful.

After analysing footage, Prof Arun Ranganathan, a leading trauma and orthopaedic spine surgeon who has helped a host of top athletes, said Murray most likely slipped a disc.

He said: “Looking at the video footage where he lost coordination and control over his leg, I feel it’s likely that he’s slipped a disc and it’s probably compressing on the nerve, and that’s when you get an acute weakness in the leg, which is what I suspect has happened.

“If my suspicion is correct, then probably he would not be ready to make it to Wimbledon.”

Murray rarely retires early from matches, but back injuries have been common in his career. He had surgery in 2013 and has often struggled during clay seasons.

After his first‑round defeat at the French Open last month, he revealed he would undergo treatment to address the soreness in his back.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.