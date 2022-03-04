Andy Murray back with Ivan Lendl for last throw of the dice - but will reunion make or break him?

Andy Murray of Great Britain (L) and his coach Ivan Lendl (R) pose with the Aegon Championships trophy after winning his record breaking fifth title with victory in his final match against Milos Raonic of Canada during day seven of the Aegon Championships at the Queens Club - GETTY IMAGES

Andy Murray’s prospects of returning to the world’s tennis elite were boosted on Friday by the news that he has re-engaged his former coach Ivan Lendl.

The two men will join up in Florida – where Lendl lives – in April and work together on an extended training block. Murray has already said that he will skip the entire clay-court season, which aggravates his fragile back and hips, in order to focus on the grass-court season.

This appears a smartly conceived strategy, because Lendl – the eight-time major champion who lives in Vero Beach – is a homebody who does not enjoy travel. Having said that, he still has a fondness for Wimbledon, and will probably take up his seat on the balcony overlooking Centre Court in June.

As for Murray, he achieved all his greatest honours while Lendl was his coach: not only the three grand-slam titles, but the two Olympic gold medals as well.

According to Murray’s management agency, Lendl will be accompanied by a new assistant coach – although that person’s identity has yet to be decided. This was the way it always worked with Lendl, who is not a hitting partner, nor a man who thinks in terms of swing paths.

Dani Vallverdu, who has just finished a short locum stint with Murray, was also the coaching No 2 during his first term with Lendl – which ran from the start of 2012 to their initial parting in Miami two years later. When Lendl broke the news that he was no longer prepared to spend more than 10-15 weeks on the tour, because of the needs of his family, Murray was devastated.

Andy Murray training today under the watchful eye of coach Ivan Lendl. - EDDIE MULHOLLAND

After a two-year partnership with Amelie Mauresmo – which set a fine example of gender blindness but delivered little silverware –Murray then rehired Lendl shortly before the grass-court season of 2016. The finest sequence of his career ensued.

Murray promptly won Queen’s for a record fifth time, then lifted a second Wimbledon crown, before setting off on a miraculous run of five straight titles at the end of the season that carried him to No.1 in the world. Glory days indeed.

Story continues

Unfortunately, Lendl may then have been too zealous in his demands during Murray’s toughest-ever off-season training block in Miami in December 2016. Having clearly overworked himself, Murray entered the new season with a series of infirmities: shingles, multiple bouts of flu, a torn elbow tendon, and finally the arthritic hip which nearly ended his career. “I don’t think Andy was completely fit for a single week as world No 1,” said his long-serving fitness trainer Matt Little recently.

The two men parted again in November, by which time Murray had already spent four months trying and failing to put his creaking body back on the court. Their latest deal suggests that he can train again at a reasonable level of intensity, because Lendl has never been interested in doing things by halves.

Murray fans should be hugely encouraged by the return of this old-firm partnership. At the same time, though, there is a sense of a last throw of the dice. If Lendl cannot help his former pupil regain a place in the world’s top 20, no-one can.

Challenge for Murray and Lendl is to find some of the old sting and cook up a Wimbledon masterplan

By Simon Briggs

“I don’t do any technique, zero,” Ivan Lendl told British reporters in 2016. “I suck at it.”

So what does this Eighties giant bring to the table, apart from a stash of lurid, multi-coloured tennis shirts? Experience is a big part of it. But so is that forbidding poker face – the sort of wall-eyed expression favoured by mafia bosses in TV dramas.

This is relevant because Murray – as any seasoned tennis fan knows – has a habit of becoming frustrated at tense moments. When he is yapping away at himself, or sending sarcastic thumbs-ups to his coaches, his concentration usually suffers.

During Murray’s previous spells with Lendl, such backchat didn’t disappear completely. But he was certainly a lot calmer.

Not only did Murray have endless respect for one of the most feared world No 1s in tennis history, but he was also winning more regularly. And neither should we underestimate the effect of looking up at the player’s box and seeing that stern expression. Furious tirades tended to die on the lips, just as a schoolboy’s defacement of his desk often ceases when the supply teacher is replaced by the head.

Tactically, the Murray we saw in his two previous spells under Lendl was more direct, more ruthless. His natural instinct is to be a counterpuncher, using variety and touch to subvert robotic opponents, and falling back on his extraordinary defensive qualities in extremis.

Lendl and Murray celebrate the the Briton's first Wimbledon title in 2013 - GETTY IMAGES

But Lendl told him – and, crucially, made him believe – that you don’t win slams this way. Lendl’s message was “You’re a big guy with a big serve, and you can hit a big forehand when you want to as well. So go out there and dominate people.”

During Murray’s halcyon years, he scored far more easy points with the classic route-one tactic – a forehand putaway on the first shot after the serve. When he combined these no-nonsense attacks with all the points he won against the head, reversing the momentum of rallies with his tricks and footspeed, he was able to transform himself from perennial contender to major champion.

The challenge now, for the post-op Murray, is to regain some of his old sting when he is a step slower to the ball – especially when pushed out wide to the forehand side. He spoke last season about how he had tried to be more aggressive – and thus take the load off his aching body – only to find that he was making more errors and being drawn into longer dogfights as a result.

Lendl will probably tell him that the issue was not so much the intention but the execution. During their weeks together in Florida, these two grizzled allies will be cooking up a canny Wimbledon masterplan.