Andy McEntee defends Antrim after 0-13 to 0-9 Ulster SFC defeat by Down in Newry

Antrim manager Andy McEntee defended his players for their part in a feisty Ulster Championship derby which Down won by 0-13 to 0-9 in Pairc Esler.

Both teams had a player yellow-carded before the throw-in after a minor fracas during the pre-match parade.

McEntee claimed the red card shown to a member of his backroom team after another brawl at half-time was a case of mistaken identity.

Down will next play either Fermanagh or Armagh in their Ulster semi-final.

Saturday's game in Newry was a poor spectacle and instantly forgettable with Mourne defender Miceal Rooney admitting their performance would not be good enough to win a semi-final.

"Being real it would not be good enough," he said.

"We have areas to work on and we know that ourselves.

"There was a lot of soul-searching after losing to Westmeath (in the Division Three final) because we didn't play to our standards.

"We knew we had to hit them better today but we fell short again, but it's a positive to win and we just have to get ready for the next day.

"You know what to expect from Antrim. We have played them a lot these last few years, and we knew it would be hard hitting."

'Our lads stood their ground'

Odhran Murdock of Down and Antrim's Joseph Finnegan were shown yellows by referee Barry Cassidy after the pre-match parade ended in an ill-tempered spat.

"Well it looked to me like Down went to run through our players," said Antrim boss McEntee.

"We were on the inside. I don't think we did anything, our lads stood their ground.

"What were we going to do, get out of the way and let Down walk through us?

"I saw a bit of pushing and shoving - the band was in front of me so I didn't get to see most of it to tell the truth.

"There is a protocol for a parade and stuff but if one team is going to attempt to run through the other, you're certainly asking for trouble."

When the teams made their way towards the dressing rooms after the first half there was another spat and, in the aftermath, Antrim backroom team member Brendan Murphy was given a red card.

"Brendan Murphy got a red card but whoever was involved it definitely wasn't Brendan," said McEntee.

"I don't even know what happened. I was in the dressing room but I know it wasn't him."

On his team's battling display, McEntee added: "You ask fellas for commitment and you couldn't fault them.

"With that strong wind for Down in the second half (with Antrim trailing 0-6 to 0-3) people would have given us little chance.

"The lads put in a good shift but we have got to be better in front of goal."