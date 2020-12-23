Andy Marinos to become Rugby Australia chief executive

SYDNEY (AP) — Zimbabwean-born Andy Marinos will take over as Rugby Australia’s new chief executive after being formally announced as Raelene Castle’s long-term successor on Wednesday.

Marinos will take over from interim CEO Rob Clarke in February after serving his notice period with southern hemisphere rugby governing body SANZAAR, where he had been chief executive.

Sydney-based Marinos has strong experience in Europe from his time spent working in Wales as chief executive of the Newport Gwent Dragons as well as sitting on the board of the Welsh Rugby Union.

A former professional rugby and rugby league player, Marinos played for the then-Natal Sharks, Western Province and the Stormers before moving to Newport and playing 97 times for the Dragons where he then earned test honors for Wales.

Marinos said he was “incredibly humbled” to be handed the top job in Australian rugby.

“Despite there being a lot of hard work ahead, I believe that Rugby Australia is uniquely placed for success both domestically and on the global stage,” he said.

“We need to hit the ground running and build momentum from the start so we can continue to move forward with deliberate intent, as we look to reignite the game from the bottom up."

