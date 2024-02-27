Andy Litten is leaving Scottsdale Horizon to become the next head football coach at Mesa Mountain View High School.

Lakeside Blue Ridge coach Jeremy Hathcock and Litten were the two finalists for the job.

Litten led Horizon to a 5A state championship in 2021. He went 21-10 in the last three years with the Huskies.

Horizon High School Football Head Coach Andy Litten coaches his team during a practice on campus in Phoenix on Sept. 12, 2023.

He is coming back to the East Valley, where he was an assistant coach at Chandler Hamilton before taking over at Horizon in 2021.

He previously was the head coach at Marana.

Litten follows Joe Germaine, who stepped down to become the head football coach at athletic director at American Leadership Academy Mesa, which is a new school opening this summer.

"It was a very hard decision to leave Horizon," Litten said. "I love the kids and the community.

"The deciding factors for me was the commitment to excellence both on and off the field and the storied legacy of the school."

Mountain View has won eight state football championships, the last one coming in 2002 under Tom Joseph.

Since Jesse Parker opened the school in 1975, only three coaches have led the school to state football titles: Parker with five, Bernie Busken with two and Joseph with one. Since then, there has been a turnover of coaches.

Mountain View got to the 6A playoffs last season, before losing to rival Mesa Red Mountain in the first round.

"The culture in Toro football is elite," Litten said. "It also was the best decision for my family as we live in the East Valley and I look forward to coaching closer to home."

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert atrichard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter:@azc_obert

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Andy Litten leaving Horizon to become Mountain View's football coach