Andy Litten hired as next Mountain View football coach

Feb. 27—Andy Litten, who led the Horizon High School football program to the 5A state title in 2021, has been hired as the next head football coach at Mountain View High School, pending Mesa Public Schools Governing Board approval.

The hire was confirmed Tuesday morning by Mountain View Athletic Director Joe Goodman. Litten informed the players at Horizon of his departure shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday.

"Andy Litten is the guy for two reasons," Goodman said. "Number one, he's a proven winner on the field. But he's also the kind of guy that can excite the community and rally the entire school behind him. He just checks so many boxes of what you're looking for in a head coach."

Litten shared the same level of excitement as Goodman.

"I'm just really honored I have the chance to take over a great program in the East Valley that has a legacy," Litten said. "I would like to be a part of that great legacy by helping it win its next state championship."

Litten spent the last three seasons as the head football coach at Horizon High School in Scottsdale. In his first season, he led the Huskies to the 5A state title.

Horizon was a playoff team every year under Litten and last season made a run to the 5A semifinals before losing in a defensive battle to Desert Edge.

Litten oversaw the development of one of the best offensive lines in the state last season, led by tackles Carter Lavrusky, a Kansas signee, and Dylan NolanCook. An offensive minded coach, he led a potent attack both through the air and on the ground.

The Huskies average over 40 points per game last season. They scored over 50 points four times and over 70 once. Now he hopes to replicate that success with a Mountain View team that returns several key players from last year's team, including one of the top linebackers in the state in Beckham Barney and a talented group of receivers.

Litten said he was emotional during his team meeting with the Horizon players. They accepted his new culture and won a state championship in the process. The program was a well-oiled machined with each player understanding the work that needed to be put in to be successful.

"I'm emotional just talking about it. I love the kids at Horizon," Litten said. "I love the community. I owe them a ton for how much they bought in and how much they care. I'm going to miss them a bunch."

Litten picked up where Ty Wisdom left off at Horizon when he departed for Desert Vista. The Huskies were yearly contenders.

Before Horizon, Litten helped revive the Marana High School program and created one of the top passing attacks in the state in the process. He departed for Hamilton where he served as the offensive coordinator under former coach Mike Zdebski, leading the charge in the Huskies' re-emergence as a state power.

Now, he has the opportunity to continue the run of success by former Mountain View coach Joe Germaine, an alum who led the Toros to the 6A playoffs last season.

"I was super impressed with Joe Goodman and Mike Oliver, the principal, in how much they care about it with their facilities and how aggressive they were and wanted me to be a part of the program," Litten said. "It's one of those places the kids are just great, hard-working kids."

Germaine stepped down as the head coach at Mountain View in early February to become the new athletic director and head football coach at American Leadership Academy Mesa North, the newest school in the ALA charter family that will open this fall.

He starred as the quarterback for the Toros and served as head coach at Queen Creek High School at one point before taking over at his alma mater in 2021. Mountain View went 18-14 under Germaine, with the lone losing season coming in 2022 after injuries decimated the roster, including Germaine's son, Jack, who was the starting quarterback.

Litten, who has family in the East Valley, said he is excited to continue building what Germaine did with the Mountain View program. But beyond that, he hopes to bring the Toros back to their glory days when they were a force at the state's top conference under legendary coach Jesse Parker.

"I'm an East Valley guy, that's where my family is and that's why this move is happening," Litten said. "The goal for us is to win an Open championship and bring it back to the legacy that it was but do it in a way with a modern style and have fun doing it. That's my goal. To bring back the love obsession with Mountain View in that community."

