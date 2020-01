College basketball analyst and Pac-12 Networks guest Andy Katz says he has Oregon senior Payton Pritchard in his top three for National Player of the Year. Per College Basketball Reference, Pritchard is the only student-athlete nationally in the top five in Offensive Win Shares (3rd, 3.1), Win Shares (5th, 4.0) and Offensive Box Plus-Minus (2nd, 9.8).

