Andy Katz lists MSU basketball in top five of updated power rankings for 2023-24 season

Michigan State basketball will enter the 2023-24 season as one of the favorites to win it all.

Michigan State got some great news on Wednesday when both AJ Hoggard and Jaden Akins announced they would be returning for another season in East Lansing, Mich. Those two and the return of Tyson Walker means the Spartans will have arguably the best backcourt in the country next year.

College basketball analyst Andy Katz must agree because he has the Spartans at No. 3 in his updated power rankings. Michigan State is behind only Kansas (No. 1) and Duke (No. 2).

Katz also is high on Purdue at No. 4. Other Big Ten teams included in his top 36 power rankings are Ohio State (No. 19), Illinois (No. 20), Maryland (No. 22), Northwestern (No. 24), Indiana (No. 27), Wisconsin (No. 31) and Rutgers (No. 36). So it should be yet another great year of basketball in the Big Ten in 2023-24.

