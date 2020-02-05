Andy Katz hands out Pac-12 men's basketball midseason awards

Pac-12 Conference's Andy Katz gives out his Pac-12 men's basketball midseason awards: Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Freshman of the Year and Most Improved Player. Katz believes that Oregon Ducks point guard Payton Pritchard currently stands out as the leader to receive the Pac-12 Player of the Year honor at the end of the season. Find out the rest of Katz's selections in this special edition of Pac-12 hoops.

