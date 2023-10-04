Andy Katz gives his praise, accolade to MSU star guard Tyson Walker

Andy Katz of the Big Ten Network and NCAA.com is a big fan of Spartans star guard Tyson Walker.

It’s peak preseason mode across the college basketball media world, with power rankings and accolades coming out daily. Katz is no different. He released a list of his top shooting guards entering the 2023-24 season, and he considers Walker as the top guy.

Walker is entering his third year at Michigan State after transferring from Northeastern in 2021. Walker averaged 14.8 points per game last year and shot 41.5 percent from three-point range.

Check out Katz’s complete top 10 list of shooting guards below:

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire