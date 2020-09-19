What Andy Janovich adds to the Cleveland offense

When the Cleveland Browns hired Kevin Stefanski as their new had coach, and then acquired tight end Austin Hooper at the start of free agency, every NFL writer immediately thought of one number:

12.

12 as in 12 offensive personnel, the two tight end package that the Minnesota Vikings – and Stefanski – ran almost exclusively in 2019. Last year Minnesota used that personnel grouping on 34% of their offensive snaps, second only to the Philadelphia Eagles. Scheme writers and fantasy analysts alike had visions of Hooper and either David Njoku or Harrison Bryant being used on the boot-action and play-action designs that Stefanski used with Kirk Cousins, only now with Baker Mayfield pulling the trigger.

But another acquisition from the Browns flew a bit under the radar, yet it might end up being hugely consequential for the Cleveland offense: The trade for fullback Andy Janovich. Sure, fullbacks seem to be going the way of the dodo, as teams emphasize athleticism, spread formations and speed in today’s NFL. But the other personnel package the Vikings used heavily in 2019 under Stefanski? 21 offensive personnel, or two running backs. Only the San Francisco 49ers used it more than Minnesota, who implemented that on 21% of their plays.

What does a fullback bring to an offense? Blocking angles, the ability to quickly create four-man surfaces up front, and the ability to get the opposition to play with their base personnel, so you can then throw against them.

All things we saw from Janovich and the Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night:

What Andy Janovich means to the Browns *Advantageous blocking angles

*Make life easier on the ball-carrier

*Get the defense into base, and then

*Take to the skies pic.twitter.com/XuuaR6rFp3 — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) September 19, 2020



