Andy Isabella’s big game still doesn’t guarantee him roster spot

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella had the best game in his career Saturday in the team’s preseason finale against the Tennessee Titans. Wrapping up a strong offseason, training camp and preseason, he had five receptions for 115 yards, including a 74-yard catch that set up a touchdown in the third quarter of the team’s 26-23 loss.

While it was negated by a holding penalty, he drew a pass interference call for the third consecutive game.

Many believe that, with Isabella’s play in the preseason, he should end up on the Cardinals’ final 53-man roster after they make final cuts.

It isn’t that simple.

Yes, he has made great strides. He finally looks like a player who can potentially produce in the NFL, beating defenders with his route running and making plays.

Add the six-game suspension for DeAndre Hopkins, and it is an easy decision, right?

The problem still remains that Isabella will be a back-of-the-end receiver.

The playing time on offense will go to Hollywood Brown, A.J. Green and Rondale Moore.

Greg Dortch is the more dynamic returner and can play in the slot. Antoine Wesley has length and can do some on special teams.

Isabella would be the sixth receiver on the roster. He isn’t going to play on offense and isn’t going to be the team’s returner.

If the Cardinals are keeping six receivers, that last guy has to be a core special teams player, like Trent Sherfield was when he was here.

Kliff Kingsbury has praised undrafted rookie receiver JaVonta Payton for his work on special teams.

Isabella finally got to play a full preseason for the first time. He injured his knee as a rookie. There was no preseason in 2020. He caught COVID in 2021.

He has shown he has value in the league. The problem is he doesn’t have much for the Cardinals now.

The best option for him and the team would be for him to be traded to a team that wants him. The Cardinals get some compensation and Isabella gets an opportunity.

It is certainly possible he could make the 53-man roster initially, but with what we know about the Cardinals and roster building, he isn’t a rookie they don’t want to lose as he is in the final year of his contract. He isn’t a special teams ace.

Don’t be surprised if he is not on the final roster when Tuesday afternoon rolls around.

FINAL SCORE: Titans beat Cardinals 26-23 in preseason finale

