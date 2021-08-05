Andy Ibáñez's in-field single
Andy Ibáñez shows off his speed after beating out a ground ball for an in-field single in the bottom of the 7th inning
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has made it clear -- his "rights" are more important than doing everything possible to fight COVID.
In the final hours before last Friday’s trade deadline, the Yankees nearly had three separate deals to send Luke Voit elsewhere.
Major League Baseball is paying homage to the 1989 film Field of Dreams by having the Yankees and Chicago White Sox play at the site of the movie.
For the fourth straight Olympics, the U.S. men’s 4x100-meter relay team failed to medal in an event America used to own. As usual, a botched baton pass was the culprit.
The White Sox' throwback uniforms for the Field of Dreams game are AMAZING.
‘No thank you,’ bronze winner Sarah Robles finally responds
Red Sox president Sam Kennedy took a shot at the Yankees on Thursday when asked about New York's flurry of activity at the MLB trade deadline.
The Red Sox added some outfield depth Thursday by reportedly trading for Rangers minor leaguer Delino DeShields.
It sure sounds like Ben Simmons never will play for the 76ers again.
The rare feat - called an "Olimpico" in honor of a 1924 goal from Argentina's Cesáreo Onzari - typically comes once in a career, if at all.
The Giants are anticipating the return of three key veterans who potentially could provide the team with the "spark of energy" it needs to close out the season.
Over 50,000 fans were in attendance at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday to see Max Scherzer make his first start wearing Dodger Blue.
Lexington plays in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, which partners with Major League Baseball for experimental rule changes, like increased pitching distance.
Nine-time gold medalist Carl Lewis ripped the U.S. men's 4x100-meter relay team after they finished sixth in their heat and failed to make the final.
Richard was a 20-game winner in 1976, struck out an NL-high 303 batters in 1978 and 313 in 1979/
The champion's critics may be disappointed to learn that his "no-frills approach" passes muster.
While the whole team stood during the national anthem, all players except USWNT legend Carli Lloyd knelt just before kickoff to protest racism.
"The Magic Man" lived up to his moniker in Thursday's gold medal final.
In what might have been her final competitive match with the USWNT, Carli Lloyd gave herself a moment to reflect back on all the work it took to get there.
The world was watching Sydney McLaughlin as she completed her record-breaking finish in the womens 400m hurdles in the Tokyo Olympics Tuesday, including an athlete who knows a thing or two about competing on the big stage.