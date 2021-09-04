Andy Green says David Ross remains symptom-free except for ‘late-night snacking’ after the Chicago Cubs manager tests positive for COVID-19

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross sent a message Saturday to acting manager Andy Green to relay to reporters about his COVID-19 absence.

“He wanted you guys to know the only symptom he has right now he can’t overcome is late-night snacking,” Green said.

Ross will miss his second game after testing positive for COVID-19. Cubs President Jed Hoyer also tested positive. Both have been vaccinated.

Green said there have been no positive tests among players since Ross and Hoyer’s test result were revealed Friday. Hoyer has been unavailable to comment but was said to be asymptomatic.

The Cubs are one of a handful of teams that have not reached the 85% threshold of Tier One employees to relax COVID-19 protocols and are not close to reaching that level, a source said.

Green, Ross’ bench coach, is taking over for the 10-day the absence, though he was ejected from his debut in Friday’s win over the Pittsburgh Pirates and said he didn’t know who had replaced him.

“We’re trying to figure things out on the fly right now,” Green said. “You don’t get down to the ‘Speaker of the House’ type conversation very often, who takes over if the president is out.”

Third in line to the manager’s throne was pitching coach Tommy Hottovy, Green eventually learned.

Before Saturday’s game the Cubs announced catcher Willson Contreras was reactivated from the injured list after rehabbing at Triple-A Iowa.

Rookie starter Keegan Thompson was placed on the 10-day IL with right shoulder soreness, putting the rest of his season in jeopardy.

Green said Thompson’s injury was not in the “too serious category,” and the Cubs hope he returns before the end of the season. But with the season ending soon, the Cubs could be extra cautious and shut him down. Green didn’t know how Thompson incurred the injury, deferring to Hottovy, who was unavailable for comment.

As for Ross’ quarantine, Green said the manager was “bored out of his mind” only one day in.

“He sent me a text at midnight about a play I needed to show the guys that happened in the Dodgers-Giants (game),” Green said. “So this guy is locked into baseball every day. That (snacking) is the only symptom he’s experiencing right now.”

When asked if Ross may want to Zoom with the media, Green cracked, “I don’t know that he’s got withdrawal from that yet.”

Green said Ross is sending the lineups and has been in communication with him, Hottovy and Cubs trainers.

“It’s 100% his club,” Green said. “Outside of anything that happens within the game, if you don’t like the lineups, you still have to crucify him. But then if you don’t like the game decisions, if I’m still in there you can still blame me for those.”

Most Cubs coaches have been wearing masks in the dugout since Friday, though Green said he doesn’t “anticipate” the mask-wearing to go through the final four weeks of the season. One coach, Mike Borzello, was seen in the dugout without a mask.

“Those of us who were close contacts (with Ross), we’re probably going to keep it up a little bit longer than the rest of the staff that didn’t have as much close proximity to ‘Rossy,’” Green said. “As long as we get through this period, next 3-5 days without any positives popping in the clubhouse, then you’ll probably see those masks pop back off.

“As you all have lived through (pandemic) life, we’re going to do everything we can to be cautious. Life is a touch more enjoyable when you’re outside when you’re not wearing a mask.

“We’re going to do what we can to protect ourselves, make as good of decisions as possible, go beyond what MLB regulates and suggests, and what the CDC regulates and suggests. That’s what we’re doing right now.”