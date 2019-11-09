Andy Green is reportedly set to become the Cubs' next bench coach, replacing Mark Loretta

The Cubs' staff overhaul continues.

On Friday evening, MLB Network Insider Jon Heyman reported in a series of tweets that Andy Green is set to become the Cubs' next bench coach, replacing Mark Loretta:

Mark Loretta, Cubs bench coach last year, won't be back with the club. Loretta had been a candidate for the manager job that went to David Ross. So pretty big staff overhaul. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 9, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Andy Green, former Padres manager, appears in line to get Cubs bench coach job and is expected to be the choice. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 9, 2019

Green indeed will be Cubs bench coach. Had a couple years to go on Padres deal but will work in key role for an NL rival. Cubs sought experience since Ross will be rookie manager. https://t.co/uT7FfdhbFt — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 9, 2019

Loretta served as the Cubs bench coach for one season, replacing Brandon Hyde when he left to manage the Orioles last winter. Given that Loretta was just passed over for the Cubs' managerial spot in favor of David Ross, the move makes sense.

Story continues

Green managed the Padres to a 274-366 record over four seasons at the helm of the team. He was fired in September. But as Heyman notes, his hiring brings a necessary element of in-dugout experience to Ross' ever-developing coaching staff.

The move comes on the heels of the Cubs reportedly hiring former Phillies pitching coach Chris Young as the team's bullpen coach - replacing the long-tenured Lester Strode - earlier this week.

The Cubs also currently have an opening at third base coach with Brian Butterfield joining Joe Maddon's staff in Anaheim. If Will Venable sticks around, he is a potential candidate to move from first to third base coach. Still, this offseason is set to reflect a seismic cultural shift within the Cubs organization, so don't expect these types of move to cease any time soon.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream Cubs games easily on your device.

Andy Green is reportedly set to become the Cubs' next bench coach, replacing Mark Loretta originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago