Andy Enfield has to find ways to experiment with minutes and solidify his rotation

We talked to college basketball expert Kevin Sweeney of Sports Illustrated about USC basketball.

One of our many discussion topics was how Andy Enfield will create lineup combinations and manage his rotation of players.

“I’m all for force feeding the minutes and trying to find a way to make it work. In terms of how that shakes out beyond that, someone’s got to earn it, right? I think Kobe Johnson and D.J. Rodman are going to play (together). I think that’s inevitable,” Sweeney said. “I think both have a chance to play quite a bit, but I think you’re hoping to basically give a tryout in the early parts of the season for guys like Arrinten Page, guys like Kijani Wright, Oziyah Sellers, maybe Brandon Gardner works his way in.

“Who can be the extra guy who’s eight or nine in the rotation? Can one or two of those guys really establish themselves as a guy that is deserving of being on the floor and is not just forced to be on the floor because of foul trouble or injuries or whatnot? I think that’s really important early on for them, because they have a lot of those more unproven guys, eight through 12 on the depth chart. It’s really important that Enfield find a way to get them minutes early on and see who needs to keep getting them come January and February.”

Oklahoma fans were right about Lincoln Riley, at least for this specific season.

USC assistants need to be coaching for their jobs.

Lincoln Riley did not assemble an elite 2023 roster, which surprised us and a lot of other observers.

Is USC ready to win in 2024 with Miller Moss or Malachi Nelson at quarterback? Lincoln Riley has to be honest about how he answers that question.

Brent Venables is coaching Oklahoma far better this year than Lincoln Riley is coaching USC. It’s up to Riley to change that reality.

