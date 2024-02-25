Andy Enfield ties the legendary Bob Boyd for third place on the list of USC’s winningest basketball coaches

USC’s victory over the UCLA Bruins Saturday night at Pauley Pavillion was an apt game for Andy Enfield. It was a fitting moment for the Trojans’ head coach to notch his 216th win for Troy, tying legendary coach Bob Boyd. Enfield, 54, trails only Forrest Twogood (252) and Sam Barry (260) for the most wins at USC.

Twogood coached the Trojans from 1951 to 1966. His predecessor, Barry, coached 17 years from 1930 to 1950 (missing four years during World War II).

Enfield came to USC in 2013 off the successful run he had with Florida Gulf Coast in the 2013 NCAA Tournament. The No. 15 seed Eagles’ run lasted all the way to the Sweet 16, where “Dunk City” was ousted by No. 3 seed Florida.

Despite a 2023-2024 season marked by injuries and disappointments, with an 11-16 record, fans should remember coach Andy Enfield’s success at the University of Southern California. In the past seven years, he has led the Trojans to five NCAA Tournament appearances, including the last three consecutive seasons. Moreover, USC ranks tied for sixth among teams in the six power conferences over the last four years, with an impressive 95 wins. These achievements are unprecedented for USC basketball.

Enfield’s ability to recruit top high school classes, develop players for the NBA, and attract talented players through the transfer portal positions him to achieve the significant milestone of becoming USC’s winningest coach. With his track record and ability to attract NBA talent, there is reason for optimism for Enfield to get the 45 wins needed to become the USC basketball team’s all-time wins leader.

Bob Boyd coached the 1971 and 1974 USC teams, two of the best in school history. The 1971 team is regarded by many as the Trojans’ finest team ever.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire